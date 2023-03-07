Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Bills — February 21, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 21, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on February 21, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Present was Kass, Meis and Anderson, absent was VanOtterloo and Horton. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2/21/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the 2/14/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the claims to be paid on 2/21/23 and payroll 2/17/23.Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to set the public hearing at 10 am on March 14, 2023 for the FY 2022-23 budget amendment. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Harper’s Valley minor subdivision in Section 11 of Westfield Township. Motion Carried.

Scott TeStroete of Premier Communications was present to discuss the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program and the Invitation to Quality for Broadband Intervention Zones. The County Board of Supervisors will proceed with the qualification’s application, via the application being submitted by IT Director Shawn Olson.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit to Lumen / IDOT 270th St. / 273rd St. / Hwy 75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a Resolution #022123-1 for the commitment of funds for project FM-CO75(137). Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve Resolution #022123-2, a Resolution of Necessity for the amendment of the Hinton, IA Drainage District and appointing the qualified engineer as Tom Rohe. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye. Motion Carried.

Chairman Kass adjourned the Plymouth County Board Meeting at 11:01 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 2-21-2023

Addept Media advertising 55.00

AgriVision Equipment JD 4320 repairs 1835.24

Noel Ahmann postage, CE classes 278.70

Anthony Plumbing transformer 92.50

Arnold Motor PARTS 78.32

Nick Beeck lodging 272.77

Bekins Fire extinguisher service 247.46

Bob Barker Co supplies 441.00

Bomgaars supplies 222.77

Erica Brodersen postage 10.05

Bugman Pest pest control 50.00

CAP GRANULAR 1923.04

Carroll Construction SAFETY 98.95

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 634.14

Derek Christoffel conference expenses 320.60

Clark’s Hardware PAINT 19.96

Cole Papers custodial supplies.. 6.46

Cornhusker International PARTS 112.07

CWD food supplies 1960.57

Dell Marketing EQUIPMENT 12249.85

Victoria DeVos misc. expenses 222.94

Dickinson Co Sheriff service 24.00

District III IACCB annual dues 200.00

Dixon Construction construction project 77842.50

Eakes Inc supplies 1860.17

Fareway food supplies 303.66

Fastenal custodial supplies 220.16

Floyd Valley Healthcare nursing contract 1851.62

FORCE America PARTS 550.80

Frericks Repair parts 57.04

Frontier phone 2703.39

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 913.79

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 30.00

Govconnection supplies 87.61

Hardware Hank flooring, supplies 1879.00

City of Hinton UTILITIES 177.73

Horizon Distribution car wash card 50.00

Gary Horton mileage 239.50

Luke Hughes test registration.. 25.00

Hundertmark OUTSIDE SERVICE 620.85

Iowa DOT MATERIALS 10373.13

IACCVSO VA training 60.00

IAN Treasurer workshop 43.00

ICCS workshop 60.00

Iowa APCO training 450.00

Iowa Information Inc. publications 635.39

Iowa NENA conference registration 450.00

Iowa Prison Industries uniforms 9349.29

Iowa Secretary of State OFFICE EXPENSE 30.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS.. 243.79

ISU Extension MISCELLANEOUS 45.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 726.25

Jebro Inc FILTERS 300.00

Jensen Motors PARTS 194.02

Johnson Controls fire alarm testing 550.97

Dr. Lee Kamstra trial testimony 500.00

City of Kingsley MISCELLANEOUS 337.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 338.39

Langel’s Plumbing shop heat repairs 1162.11

Leavenworth County Attorney service 60.00

City of LeMars water 858.39

LeMars Ambulance transports 450.00

L.G. Everist GRANULAR 31096.44

Maintainer Corp of Iowa PARTS 694.07

Marx Truck Trailer Sales fluid/lubricant 18.60

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 33.96

Menards supplies 586.10

City of Merrill UTILITIES 132.40

MidAmerican Energy utilities 5188.22

Midwest Wheel PARTS 169.48

Mpire Heating & Cooling heat exchanger service 1828.50

National Pen outreach materials 562.66

North American Rescue STB training kit 2093.98

Northern IA Construction Products CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 21397.80

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 428.91

O.C. Sanitation Hillview garbage 99.37

Shawn Olson new USG network route 364.44

One Office Solutions paper, supplies 1330.15

Kyle Petersen lodging 596.35

Ply Co Board of Health pass thru grant 3592.65

Ply Co Sheriff service 158.25

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 1849.13

Plymouth Co. EMS EMS grant-training 107.50

Pomp’s Tire Service TIRES & TUBES 382.80

Premier Communications phone 255.87

Quality Lawn Care snow remove & salting 550.00

Rhomar Industries PARTS 399.28

Rockmount Research WELDING SUPPLIES 1301.86

Thomas Rohe MEALS & LODGING 152.57

Royal Publishing PCCB advertising 175.00

Paul Rubis cell phone allowance 120.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum diesel fuel 667.59

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 2900.00

Trudy Seng cell phone allowance 80.00

Shred-it shredding 76.09

Rebecca Socknat cellphone, supplies 124.22

Stan Houston Equipment MISCELLANEOUS 56.00

Luke Steeg SHOP SUPPLIES.. 80.00

Thomson Reuters West CLEAR 252.79

Total Motors Chevy Tahoe K1500 18506.00

Transource PARTS 350.76

Union County Electric tower 93.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 231.23

Jaycee Vander Berg cell phone allowance 90.00

Verizon cell service 202.56

Wagner Auto Supply parts 311.12

WesTel Remsen trunkline 324.32

Wex Bank fuel 7408.16

Woodbury Co Sheriff service 30.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 3571.00

Ziegler Inc PARTS 2223.65

