Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — February 14, 2023 (Regular & Drainage District)

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 14, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, for the Board of Supervisors to open the Plymouth County Drainage Board meeting at 11:01 am. Present was VanOtterloo, Horton, Kass, Meis and Anderson. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the bid for $424,869.50 for Richards Construction Company for a precast culvert over Lateral A in the Hinton Drainage Dist. #1 within the corporate limits of Hinton on N. 1st Avenue. The estimate by the Co. Engineer was $481,221. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed amending the Hinton Drainage District #1 area.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to move forward with amending the Hinton Drainage District #1 to include the outer limits of the drainage area. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to adjourn the drainage board meeting at 11:45 am. Motion Carried.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on February 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2/14/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the 2/7/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the payroll issued 2/15/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the FY 2023-24 Secondary Road Bargaining unit contract. Motion Carried

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Voss Farms, a minor subdivision, in Section 17 of Preston Township. Motion Carried.

Kayla Mayer of Cherokee Co. Public Health and Dee Gretzinger of Upper Iowa Opp. Inc. head start program were present via zoom to explain the Child and Adolescent Oral Health program for services provided in Plymouth Co. along with receiving the federally funded grant and a one-time start-up funding request of $10,000 of County funding for FY 2023-24.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve culvert plans for LC-262820, LC-161708, LC-340801, LC-051580. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the new fence payment schedule. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a 3-year gravel proposal in the Washta Area for H&H Aggregates LLC. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to set the tax revenue public hearing for the FY 2023-24 budget for 10 am on March 21, 2023. Motion Carried

Chairman Kass adjourned the Plymouth County Board Meeting at 11:01 am.

