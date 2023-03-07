Probate — Dale R. Stingley

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT

WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DALE R. STINGLEY, Deceased.

Probate No. ESP056829

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Dale R. Stingley, Deceased, who died on or about January 25, 2023.

You are hereby notified that on the 14th day of February, 2023, the undersigned was appointed Executor of the estate.

Notice is given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.

Lorna J. Waddell

Executor of Estate

4404 Military Avenue

Sioux City, IA 51103

Alice S. Horneber

Horneber Law Firm, P.C.

Attorneys for Executor

MidAmerican Energy Bldg.

401 Douglas Street, Suite 502

Sioux City, IA 51101

Date of second publication

9th day of March, 2023.

Published in The Record

Thursday,March 2, 2023

and Thursday, March 9, 2023