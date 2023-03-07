Probate — Vera L. Horsley
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VERA L. HORSLEY, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056830
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Vera L. Horsley, Deceased, who died on or about January 30, 2023:
You are hereby notified that on February 14, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Vera L. Horsley, deceased, bearing date of March 7, 1997, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Roger L. Horsley was appointed executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated February 15, 2023
Roger L. Horsley, Executor of Estate
1370 Emmett Ave.
Lawton, IA 51030
Dennis A. Brady, ICIS#: AT0001137
Attorney for Executor
Brady Law Firm, P.C.
224 S. Washington Street, P.O. Box 85
Remsen, IA 51050
Date of second publication:
March 9, 2023
Probate Code Section 304
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 2, 2023
and Thursday, March 9, 2023