Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — February 14, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 02/14/2023 – 02/14/2023

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Diesel for Dist #2 Equipment 3,774.48

ABcreative Inc 501041 Deposit on DPNC outdoor shelter 9,227.00

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 235.00

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 DH Shredding Service 10.00

Access Systems Leasing 105258 Copiers 204.81

Agriland FS Inc 98943 Hornick Library Propane 504.83

Air Chek Radon Kits 710.00

Alford***, Amy J Mileage 178.55

All Seasons Uniform 9108 – Uniform shirts 293.40

Amazon Capital Services 500176 Drinking fountain filters 243.51

Anthon City Of 125351 Anthon Little Courthouse 215.73

Apt Web Development 500193 Annual web hosting 798.00

Arthur Gallagher Risk Manage100804 M. Ung Bond Renewal 175.00

AT&T Mobility 103362 Acct# 287319881880/Aircard 176.59

AUCA Chicago Lockbo 157200 DH Rugs 246.30

Aventure Staffing & Professional 102513 Temp Custodian 699.60

Barnes & Noble Books 320.95

Blue Agate Collaborative 501021 Strategic Plan Payment..3,125.00

Bomgaars Equip Maint 146.58

Bottjen Implement 103179 Oil & filter-Exmark mower #410 65.95

Broad Reach 104830 Books.. 373.51

Brock***, Tyler S. Mileage 144.10

Burgess Public Heal 500657 Service Area 3 Prepare 492.06

Byers, Maurice 102671 GTC Well Plugging Cost 439.56

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 DH RTU4 Service 638.94

Campbell Supply Co 103305 Hand Tools 37.20

Canon Financial Ser 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

Cardis Mfg Co 9105 – Snow removal 1/28/23 & 1/30/23 1,182.50

Carlson, Glenda M Mileage 168.19

Charm Tex Inc 101919 Household Supplies 226.90

Cherokee City of 501037 Yacht Club Rental 1/31/23 150.00

Cherokee Public Health 105410 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 1,884.83

Chesterman CO 321643 9108 – Bottled water 365.80

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 Billing Platform 100.00

Clark Equipment Co 105808 Bobcat T770 #513/Ser#AT 76,866.78

Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting & Mileage 45.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 471.51

Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv 11,130.81

Community Health Partners 99339 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 1,913.97

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 Fleet Fuel 38.85

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #505 34.32

CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional Services 13.00

Davison Fuels Company 500060 Gasoline – Moville 1,337.30

Delperdang***, Tris 500921 Mileage ISmile 58.75

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,270.14

Dental City 500098 Med/Lab Supplies ISmile 918.34

DGR Engineering 104049 Professional Service 10,125.89

Donovan, Joseph M. Commission Meeting & Mileage 29.56

Drenkhahn, Ellen 501033 GTC Well Plugging Cost 481.07

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Custodial Supplies 639.64

Echo Group (Sioux City) 105054 Bulbs for DPNC exhibit 186.80

Election Center 104587 Pat Gill-Election Center Dues 200.00

ETR Associates Pamphlets 856.24

Fastenal Co 80863 Bolts 61.50

FiberComm 99390 DH Phone Service 00047183 699.87

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gas and Vehicle Repair 24,276.68

Floyd Valley Community 99085 Service Area 3 Prepare 80.64

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 115.70

GAAP Solutions LLC 500912 Res 3+ Reappraisal 14,400.00

Gay, Robert B 90503 Lakeport Township/Trustee 140.25

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Garbage service-JN23/DPNC 118.00

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,980.26

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) 98612 Med/Lab Supplies 289.86

Goodwin, Keith E 94569 Union Township/Trustee 50.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Copies 328.86

Graffix Inc 105073 Pens 890.00

Grainger Inc 241579 9102 – 1 HP motor 416.27

Hawarden Regional Health 500658 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 1,353.13

Health Services of Lyon 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 288.39

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding 3,217.19

Holland Lawn Care 104811 Snow Removal 4,266.50

Home Depot Pro 105875 9103 – Firebrick project 1,739.87

Hoppe, Gary 103912 Union Township/Trustee Meeting.. 50.00

Hornick City of 112900 Water.. 75.99

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Heartcode BLS 59.78

Hwy 31 Quick Stop Oil 2,754.00

Hy Vee Inc 101910 All Agency Meeting 132.55

Innovational Water 105182 DH Hydronic Mgmt 165.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 7,617.54

Interstate Battery 133771 Exit sign battery/DPNC 19.50

Iowa Communities Assn 104702 ICAP Insurance 273,283.00

Iowa Dept of Inspections 119207 Food License Blanks 261.90

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 Well Permit Fees 225.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue181578 Permit #1-97-035774/Lodging 158.10

Iowa Park & Recreation 982 CPO School for ASander 350.00

Iowa Public Health 104709 LOrr 2023 Public Health 800.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #200 188.16

J P Cooke Co 103229 M Nelson Name plate 28.95

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Light bar – ‘23 Chevy 3,002.42

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 510.14

John Deere Financial 103342 Acct #36102-79891/Filter 357.04

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Transcripts of DVD’s 913.50

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Filters, Batteries, Shop Supply.. 1,216.31

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 R/L Matters 224.50

Kluender***, Eva 105889 Airfare to PHEP Emerge 656.88

Kusler***, Benjamin 88353 Meals, Mileage ICPA Co 285.75

Language Line Services 1369 DH Interpreter Service 1,582.85

Language Link 500813 Language Link Interpretive 30.73

Leibfried, Danielle 501036 VZavala LSP (Life Skills) 75.00

Lemmon***, Debra 500173 Heartsaver CPR AED 16.05

Lewis***, Michelle 101857 Heartsaver CPR AED 16.05

Linn, Andrew J 100611 Union Township/Trustee Meeting.. 54.00

Linn, Roy D 144189 Union Township/Trustee Meeting 50.00

Loffler Companies 500177 Contract Charge 362.54

Lowes Companies Inc 100074 9101 – Shop supplies 50.01

Luna***, Maria Mileage 89.06

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 40,269.51

Lyon County EMS 500433 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,125.00

Lytton***, Laura 105796 Heartsaver CPR AED Online 16.05

Magana-Magana***, J 500918 Heartsaver CPR AED 16.05

Mahon, Marcia L 250327 Depositions 165.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 4,092.12

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting & Mileage 30.63

Menards 199721 Paint for shipping BL 658.59

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 January Pre-employment 519.50

Meyer Bros. Colonial 159000 ME Transport 750.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 3,011.37

Midwest Alarm Co Inc 102416 9101 – Alarm monitoring 140.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 32.50

Midwest Card and Id Solution 104963 Salamander Training 2,250.00

Midwest Construction 500164 9108 – Genie GR-20 lift 19,495.00

Midwest Honda Suzuki 102021 Oil & filter-Kubota #4 38.58

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #202 1,388.92

Mike Barkley Business 103770 Pressure tank for BL 1,748.00

Mikes Repair 161687 Tire Repair #52 50.00

Miller***, Megan Mileage 23.75

Moreno***, Katherine Commission Meeting & Mileage 31.88

Moville City of 167600 Library water, Garbage 51.72

Moville Record 167400 Summer ranger & maint. ads 108.00

Munoz***, Cynthia Mileage 52.50

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Acct #105486/Propane/L 620.62

O’brien County Public 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare 461.63

O’Connell, Eric 103496 GTC Cistern Plugging Cost Share 300.00

Oetken***, Lori A 99781 Heartcode BLS 53.53

Office Elements 100254 Highlighters, pens, markers, label 762.92

One Office Solution 104853 Laptop case 757.46

Orange City Area Health 500645 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 1,120.08

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters, Cleaners 896.20

Osceola Community Health 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 271.53

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repair #404 50.00

Pathology Medical 1859 DH CLIA Laboratory Director 125.00

Pepin, Hubert 101477 Lakeport Township/Trustee 75.00

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service-JN23/DPNC 100.00

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 17,281.43

Pickermans 99767 BOH/STI Roundtable 431.89

Pierson City of 1571 Water 48.66

Pinnacle Performanc 105288 Tire Repair 400.00

Pitney Bowes Bank Inc 500888 Postage 357.48

Plumbing & Heating 189296 9101 – Plumbing supplies 1,084.57

Presto-X DH Pest Control 141.25

Prevent Child Abuse 99197 Annual HFA Fee Payment 2,500.00

Productivity Plus Acct 104845 Acct #402480/Oil, filter & belt 126.46

Raker Rhodes Engine 104898 9103 – Review firebrick 1,250.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Absentee Request Forms.. 989.00

Riverside ACE Hardware 500821 Polycrylic topcoat/DPNC 16.99

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9109 – Pull toilet to clear line 310.00

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Oil & filter-McCormick #421 131.02

Sanders***, Alicia 100041 Heartsaver CPR AED Online 16.05

Secretary of State Ouelette 30.00

Sedgwick Talley Abstract 331400 Lien Search – Pub Bidder.. 100.00

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 1,477.35

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Remove Fleet Decals 50.00

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 Car Wash 68.97

Sioux City Journal 102790 DH Employment Ads 1,530.00

Sioux City Scheels 206838 Uniforms and K9 Food 254.00

Sioux City Treasurer (447) 213400 Payroll 29,718.11

Sioux City Treasurer (447) 500592 Water 28.06

Sioux Laundry Inc 214615 Laundry 2,826.92

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Well Water Testing 4,582.50

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 154.00

Small, Terrance M 216645 Lakeport Township/Trustee Mtg 75.00

Snyder, Dawn M 218107 Cell phone allowance/January 2023 50.00

Spectra Baby USA 105803 Breast Pumps 4,724.24

Spee Dee Delivery Service 104385 Three deliveries 29.01

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 9102 – Epoxy for shower 131.92

State Hygienic Laboratory 115680 DH Arsenic Testing 61.00

Stensland, John 222803 Lakeport Township/Trustee 75.00

Stoney Creek Hotel 104083 Room Rental Strategic 1,581.16

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 10,078.94

T & W Tire & Retreading Co Assessor- Tires for Chevy 1,819.37

Teletask Inc 500201 Health Messenger thru 1/25/24 600.00

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,152.03

TLS the Library Store 105162 Book supplies – office 167.96

Transource Parts #99 711.96

Travelers CL Remittance 105476 Bond for Julie Conolly 175.00

Tri State Nursing 100040 Temp CNA 4,762.49

Tyler Business Form 500159 1099-MISC Copy B Forms 66.51

Uhl Seed Inc 104438 Batteries, Shop Supplies 195.00

Uline103247 Office Supplies..517.14

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 DH Fleet Car Wash 95.40

Ung***, Matthew A 103823 ISAC/mileage 389.60

Unity Point St Luke’s 104203 Service Area 3 Prepare 5,529.89

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly Tank Stick readings 600.00

Vaughn***, Rani Mileage 138.62

Verizon Connect Fleet 500622 GPS Equipment & Rental 1,137.05

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 143,578.65

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Hydraulic hose & fittings 51.30

Western Iowa Tech 248200 EMA Rent Feb 2023 3,672.71

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 484.68

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 Trunks 1,939.76

Widman***, Joshua 103067 Professional License 185.00

Williams & Company 1766 Fiscal Audit 19,000.00

Williges LLC 500903 Co Assessor Parking 116, 126 375.00

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electric service-JN23/Parks 6,177.77

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy paper 114.00

Woodbury County Debt Service 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Youth Shelter Care 257821 Shelter Contract #ACFS 474.56

Zavala***, Veronica Mileage 22.50

Ziegler Inc 274129 Bolts 54.76

Zvirgzdinas***, Kellie 101368 Mileage 28.75

Grand Total: 853,899.21

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 9, 2023