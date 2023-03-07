| logout
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — February 21, 2023 (Law Enforcement Center)
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County
Payment Date Range: 02/17/2023 – 02/21/2023
Certified Testing Services 500526 4750 – Jail project 3,304.00
Goldberg Group Architects 500415 4750 – Jail project 29,555.20
Hausmann Construction 500656 0005C – Jail project 2,039,053.
Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,310.60
Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Weekly Medical Fees.. 120,201.34
————————————————
Grand Total: 2,196,424.69
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 9, 2023