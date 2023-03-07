Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — February 2-7, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 02/02/2023 – 02/07/2023

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Gas for Bookmobile 68.90

AC & R Specialists 9101 – Freezer repair 296.46

Access Systems Lease 105258 Co Assessor – Contract 175.95

ADP Screening And Select 104672 January 2023 Background..117.66

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 4750 – Jail project 3,648.50

Arnold Motor Supply 202826 Vehicle Repairs 290.64

Axon Enterprise Inc Taser.. 1,822.42

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service for DPNC-JN23..1,450.00

Baker Group 104718 ARPA Fund & Form Review 700.00

Baker Group 500426 4750 – Jail project 30,000.00

Bentson Pest Control 23487 Rodent control 310.00

Bomgaars 27646 Maintenance; Vehicle 172.62

Bostwick***, Dawn 104705 Reimburse-Amazon/Retire.. 56.66

Brady***, Danielle 100049 Jury Duty Mileage 13.74

Bride, Tom 103895 Void -9.36

Brownells, Inc 102768 Ammo ..37.49

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9101 – Radiator repair 380.00

Cardis Mfg Co 41396 9105 – Snow removal 1/18 – 1/19/23 1,087.50

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 112.07

Chapman***, Donna M 156122 Certified mail, first class 13.29

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage 224.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,586.14

Counsel Ricoh Maint. Fee 30.65

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Acct #25387/Filter change 31.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,320.26

Electronic Engineer 75647 Maintenance; Radio 330.90

Emergency Medical Products 76172 Medical Supplies 714.10

Fedex 81003 Postage 20.52

FiberComm 99390 Phone.. 3,824.89

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Void.. -12.00

Goldberg Group Arch 105280 9103 – Firebrick project 225.00

Goldberg Group Arch 500415 4750 – Jail project 31,099.16

Goodin Insurance 104055 Policy Renewals 2,472.00

Hired Gun Enterprises 501034 Professional Services 1,000.00

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH030915 390.60

Home Depot Pro 105875 910X – Supplies for firebrick 590.14

IA DNR Sales 500408 01/24/2023-01/30/2023 2,833.95

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,886.95

Iowa Department of Public 500404 01/24/2023-01/30/2023.. 2,309.00

Iowa Office of State Med Examiner 201321 Autopsy Fees 4,118.70

Iowa State Recorders Assn 165155 Recorder’s Assn Yearly 200.00

ISAC Iowa State Assn 213063 Butler – Spring Confer 210.00

ISSDA 127302 Jail School Pickering 925.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Kids Reference Company 98147 Books 230.86

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) Danbury Library Phone 130.75

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 6,069.88

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,063.01

Menards 199721 Painting supplies/BL-SB 522.59

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Pre-employment Physical 1,309.00

Mid American Energy 159813 9101 – Electric/natural gas 62,648.03

Mid States Organize Dues 200.00

Midwest Turf & Irrigation 161012 Parts for Toro mower 487.40

Mikes Repair 161687 Maintenance; Vehicle 255.75

Mills Pharmacy 334399 Medical Supplies 659.74

Munger & Reinschmidt 168612 General Counsel 12/1/2.. 1,755.05

National Academies 98469 Scofield EMD Recertification 55.00

Neapolitan Labs LLC 1500 – Website project 20,000.00

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 862.73

Nicklas D Jensen Funeral 105687 ME Transport 500.00

Office Elements 100254 Toner for Deputy’s Laser Printer 225.98

Olson, Kendra M 100650 MHMH026915 101.40

One Office Solution 104853 Copy Machine 6,593.65

Pioneer Auto 99925 Vehicle Repairs 3,468.93

Property Damage Appraisers 104903 Secondary Roads Liabil 207.48

Riverside ACE Hardware 500821 Supplies & small tools 99.97

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9109 – Pulled toilet to clear clog 365.00

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Windshield 984.25

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Fuel & Diesel 478.41

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Gasohol-500 gals/SB 2,387.00

Sargisson, Payne 205853 DD Election Clerk 100.00

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 108,648.17

Security National Bank 208797 910X – Credit card 611 10,489.99

Sherwin Williams 210963 9108 – Graco 1095 sprayer 6,329.48

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 car wash 13.00

Sioux City Fire Rescue 105704 ME Transport 2,450.00

Sioux City Journal 500666 4750 – Jail project 29.86

Sioux City Treas (447) 213400 Transcription Renewal 4,024.47

Staples (Box 900103) 100895 Office Supplies 383.54

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 693.92

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 58.63

Teleflex LLC 500111 Medical Supplies 672.47

US Bank (STL-MO) 101339 January 2023 Statement 4,053.12

Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345 Eng Prof Svc 11/13-12/17 2,079.89

VSP Vision Service 104078 February 2023 Vision 1,754.55

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 280,560.45

Western Iowa Tech 248200 CPR cards 36.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Wilt, Maurice 102494 DD Election Clerk 100.00

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 684.00

Woodbury County Emergency 104689 Tax Allocation..14,270.69

————————————————

Grand Total: 663,837.16

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 9, 2023