Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — February 7, 2023

FEBRUARY 7, 2023

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger, Nelson, Radig, Taylor and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, James Loomis, County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for February 7, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 31, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $628,100.29. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Marcello Greco, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 02-15-23. Resignation; the separation of Kimberly Greco, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 02-24-23. Resignation.; and the separation of Jill Esteves, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 02-24-23. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for (2) Civilian Jailers, County Sheriff Dept CWA: $23.33/hour; and P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept. Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse: $18.22-$20.02/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Patricia Dailey, 2716 W. Cottage Ave., parcel #894719352004. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Long Lines. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Western Iowa Telephone Association. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution thanking and commending Darwin Hamann for his service to Woodbury County. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,541

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING DARWIN HAMANN FOR YOUR SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Darwin Hamann has been named Cattleman of the Year by the Woodbury County Cattlemenís Association for his excellence in producing high-quality beef, and

WHEREAS, the beef industry contributes positively to our economy here in Woodbury County, and

Whereas, Mr. Hamann’s and other producers’ efforts help feed America and help to keep us independent and free, and

Whereas, producers and their families make many sacrifices enduring challenging times and weathering many storms, and

Whereas, Mr. Hamann has stewarded the industry in such a way as to continue on a family legacy that reflects well upon the ability to continue to sustain and grow,

NOW BE IT RESOLVED that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby congratulates Darwin Hamann and his family for their excellence in industry as well as their positive contributions to our community.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 7th day of February 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Motion by Taylor second by Nelson to approve giving direction for recommended steps for Building Services Director to study alternatives to Climbing Hill building and bring back recommendations. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to postpone action to direct ISG to complete preliminary work necessary for the establishment of a drainage district for the City of Salix under the District Watchman agreement with ISG. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the final voucher for project #BROS-CO97(133)ó5F-97 with Dixon Construction. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Board concerns were heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to reduce Debt Service budget by $37,500 due to FY23 CIP loan reduction. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Nelson to obligate ARPA funds for Conservation and Emergency Services radios in the amount up to $344,000. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to obligate ARPA funds (3.4 Final Rules) for Trosper/Hoyt emergency repairs in the amount up to $292,750. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to obligate ARPA funds for correctional officer’s adjustments in the amount up to $60,000. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to approve wage plan employees wage increase of 4.25% for FY24 budget. Carried 4-1 on a roll call vote; Radig was opposed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to increase the Communications Center budget by $6,072 due to loss rent revenue. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to reduce gaming revenue allocation by $37,500. Carried 5-0.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 14, 2023.

