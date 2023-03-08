On February 16, 2023, Dick Pedersen,77, of Anthon, passed away peacefully in his sleep after losing his battle with cancer.

Annie and her family will bring Dick home in May or June for a memorial service to celebrate his life and to lay him to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery. Details will be posted once arrangements are finalized.

Even though he spent a few short years in the Navy, in Montana, and in California, his heart belonged to Anthon – which is where he lived most of his life. He was a skilled and talented mechanic and spent the majority of his professional life (and a lot of his free time) repairing cars, trucks and farm equipment.

After serving in the Navy Medical Corps in Vietnam, he returned stateside where he met and married Sandra. The couple moved to Anthon where they welcomed their daughter, AnnaMarie aka Annie. And, although the couple went their separate ways, the family remained close and spent holidays together after Dick moved to Montana in 2016.

Hot rods, racing, and country drives were his main passions in life (and maybe Bud Light and Pall Malls, too). If he wasn’t racing cars on the track, he was on the pit crew keeping cars in racing form. He and his cousins, Sonny, Buddy, and Butch Gordon were often working on restoring or building one classic car or another. Many people will remember his yellow ‘23 Ford T-Bucket in the Kids’ Day Parade or just buzzing around town. And when he wasn’t tooling around in his truck or hot rod, he could be found mowing his lawn or sharing a beer with friends.

Dick was a loyal member of Anthon’s American Legion McNiff Post #389 for 35 years and served in different roles. He loved participating in the Memorial Day preparations and cemetery services.

Having survived lung cancer in 2005 and losing close friends and loved ones to cancer, Dick played in the annual Wild Angels Golf Tournament, founded by Billie Jean Umbach, to raise money for cancer research and treatment. One year, he even got a hole-in-one. If you’d like to sponsor a hole in Dick’s name in future tournaments, please contact Wild Angels. All proceeds go to The American Cancer Society.

Speaking of Wild Angels, there was a full and wild flock greeting him as he drove a hot rod into heaven. Paul, Goldie, LeRoy, Clint, Beverly, Mindy, Sonny, Michael, Diane, Carla, Pork, Ev, Tom, Janice…and the list goes on to include friends and family far and near.

As it was with his father, it was also true of Dick: He Never Met a Stranger. And, he will be missed.