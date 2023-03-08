Pages 1 & 13 — Jenni Malsam Joins Officials Hall of Fame By Editor | March 8, 2023 | 0 Jenni Malsam, a referee since 1979, was recently inducted into the IHSAA Officials Hall of Fame. Read Blake Stubbs’ story on pages 1 & 13 of The Record. Jenni Malsam with her husband Joe Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 1, 9 & 10 — State Speech, Senior Spotlights & More March 8, 2023 | No Comments » Pages 1 & 14 — STEM Day at Woodbury Central March 8, 2023 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Pancakes March 8, 2023 | No Comments » Page 4 & Online — Legislative Columns March 2, 2023 | No Comments »