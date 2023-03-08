 Skip to content

Pages 1 & 13 — Jenni Malsam Joins Officials Hall of Fame

Jenni Malsam, a referee since 1979, was recently inducted into the IHSAA Officials Hall of Fame.  Read Blake Stubbs’ story on pages 1 & 13 of The Record.

Jenni Malsam with her husband Joe

Posted in Breaking News

