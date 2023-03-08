Wallace Duncan

Wallace G. Duncan, age 85, of Correctionville, passed away on Sunday, March 05, 2023 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 09, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Anthon Community Center of Anthon with the Pastor Jon Montgomery officiating. The family requests casual dress. Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 08, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Wallace G. Duncan was born November 27, 1937 in Sioux City, Iowa to Denny and Julia (Brauninger) Duncan. He graduated from Correctionville High School and then joined the Air National Guard.

Wally was united in marriage to Lois Brown on January 11, 1959 at the United Methodist Church of Anthon. To this union four children were born. In addition to raising their four children, over the years they hosted 11 foreign exchange students from Europe and South America. They lived and worked on the family farm south of Correctionville.

Wally got his introduction to farming as a child, driving a team pulling a bundle wagon, and he continued the rest of his life feeding and raising cattle and crops. He was awarded Cattleman of the Year in 2014. He was very active in the community and served on various boards. He was a member of the Anthon United Methodist Church and Grace United Methodist Church. Wally enjoyed playing cards, motorcycle trips with friends, and visiting his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Lois of Correctionville, IA; children, Laurie (Robert) Sazama of Glendive, MT, Bruce (Shar) Duncan of Correctionville, IA, Camille (Mark) Cloud of Anthon, IA and Bryce (Nancy) Duncan of Winterset, IA; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, a sister, Mary (Roger) Henningsen of The Villages, FL and many nieces and nephews.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Ashley Shropshire Duncan.