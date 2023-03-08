What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Pancakes By Editor | March 8, 2023 | 0 This week’s “What’s Cooking?” is all about pancakes. Pam Clark traces their colonial roots and shares a recipe for Chocolate Pancakes. See that column, plus Ken Carlson’s Legislative round-up, on page 2. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 1 & 13 — Jenni Malsam Joins Officials Hall of Fame March 8, 2023 | No Comments » Page 4 & Online — Legislative Columns March 2, 2023 | No Comments » Page 8 — Woodbury Central Archery, River Valley Play, Senior Spotlights, Dean’s Lists March 1, 2023 | No Comments »