Cushing City Council Minutes/Claims — March 7, 2023

Cushing City Council Minutes

March 7, 2023

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main Street

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:32 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten, Alex Rabbass

Absent: none

Also present: Sgt Rose, Earl Ellsworth

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) February 7 and February 14, 2023 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 5/0.

Claims:

ACCO Liquid Chlorine 364.40

Amazon Library Flag Pole Set 151.95

CBC Mailbox 20.79

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 40.50

ISG Operator Services 1050.00

Joy Auto Supply Truck Parts 35.78

MCI Telephone 31.42

MidAmerican Electricity 1152.97

New Coop Fire Dept Fuel/city fuel 1635.52

Nicole Huisinga Mileage/Supplies 78.95

Office of Auditor Audit 1200.00

One Source Ink/Office Supplies 91.34

NW REC Standpipe Electricity 139.38

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 58.58

Stevenson Hardware Maintenance/Repairs 90.00

USPS Postage 126.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 4764.04

Library 1020.00

Road Use 1867.44

Water Fund 3461.42

Sewer Fund 8780.00

Solid Waste Fund 1799.85

Fire Fund 20042.82

Total Revenue: 41735.57

Sheriff’s Report. Report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed having Ellsworth call about getting sidewalk lifted by city hall, and streets seal coated. Discussion on contacting lawyer on cleaning up old vehicles and junk at properties.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by VanHouten to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

General Business

• Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the Budget for FY23-24 at 7:17 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Rabbass to close public hearing. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 7.18 p.m.

• Mowing bids. Council had 3 bids to review. Motion made by VanHouten to accept bid by Tyler Gebers to mow cemetery for $4000. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 5/0. Motion made by Tyler to not hire anyone for city park mowing, and just have Ellsworth mow this year. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 5/0.

• Spring Cleanup. Clerk gave council a few dates that Sanitary Services are able to do cleanup. Cleanup will be May 25th, and clerk will order a dumpster for larger items to place by city hall that week.

• Fire station heating/cooling. Motion made by Wittrock to put $10,000 towards the project at fire station. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

Resolutions

Resolution 2023:05: Motion by Joy to approve the Budget for FY23-24, seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, April 4pril 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by VanHouten to adjourn at 7:43 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by: City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 16, 2023