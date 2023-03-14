Maynard Ahlquist

Maynard H. Ahlquist, 95, joined the love of his life, Betty, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Sioux City.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Climbing Hill, Iowa, with burial to follow in Westfork Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Maynard Harold Ahlquist, the son of Harold and Verna (Noffsinger) Ahlquist, was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Lawton, Iowa. He graduated from high school in Bronson, Iowa, in 1947.

On Nov. 24, 1950, Maynard was united in marriage with Betty Boggs in Bronson. Betty died Nov. 8, 2011.

He farmed until 1972, also drove a cement truck for Fullerton Lumberyard (later, Moville Lumber) for 22 years. Maynard retired in 1992, but continued to work, along with Betty, as proud caretakers of the Westfork Township Cemetery and as a handyman around town.

Maynard was a member of First Baptist Church in Climbing Hill, serving as a board member and a 4-H leader. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards and Minnesota fishing and South Dakota snowmobiling trips with family and friends.

Maynard and Betty enjoyed many sporting activities with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could see Maynard in his yard mowing on his John Deer lawn tractor or sitting on his bench looking over his plantation.

Maynard is survived by his children, Debra (Jim) McGrath of Allen, Neb., and Rickie (Susan) Ahlquist of Kingsley, Iowa; three grandchildren, Brent (Elizabeth) Gunderson of Omaha, Neb., Bart (Sara) Gunderson of Hubbard, Neb., and Nicole Ahlquist of Kingsley; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Marvin Ahlquist, Marlin Ahlquist, and Mary (John) Porter, all of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Marilyn Ahlquist of Sioux City; sister-in-law Marlyn (Elgerd) Arnett of Sioux City; sister-in-law Dora Boggs of Sergeant Bluff; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; brother, Melvin Ahlquist; sister-in-law Edith Ahlquist; brothers-in-law Robert Boggs and Richard Boggs; sister-in-law Carolyn Thompson; and brother-in-law Tom Thompson.