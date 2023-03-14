Pierson City Council Minutes/Bills & Wages — March 8, 2023

Pierson City Council

March 8, 2023

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday March 8th. Mayor Struve called to order the meeting along with the public hearings for the FY 24 Budget and for MidAmerican Franchise Agreement. Council in attendance: Bubke, McQueen, Saxen, and Sistrunk. Krier was absent. With no one present and no written comments received both public hearings were closed with a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Bubke to approve the consent agenda. Items on the consent agenda included bills and claims through March 8th, Feb meeting minutes and financials. Receipts by fund: General $33429.80, Road Use $3114.39, Spec Rev $84.16, Debt Service $69.84 Proprietary $11306.62 Expense by Fund: General $9390.88, Road Use $7690.30 Spec Rev $561.43, Proprietary $5654.67

Courtney Koster representing the KP Little League addressed the council regarding equipment needed at the field. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk to purchase a drag for the Little League, all voted aye; carried.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to approve RESOLUTION 2023-05 A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE FY 2024 BUDGET, all voted aye; carried.

Introduction and first reading of Ordinance 180 AN ORDINANCE GRANTING TO MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, THE RIGHT AND NOT-EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE TO ACQUIRE, CONSTRUCT ERECT, MAINTAIN AND OPERATE IN THE CITY OF PIERSON, IOWA an electric system and communications facilities and to furnish and sell electric energy to the city and its inhabitants and authorizing the city to collect franchise fees for a period of 25 years, was made by Saxen, seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye; carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to pass RESOLUTION 2023-06 A RESOLUTION WAIVING THE SECOND AND THIRD READING OF ORDINANCE 180. All voted aye; carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to adopt Ordinance 180, all voted aye; carried.

Motion by Saxen, seconded by Bubke to approve the Housing Rehabilitation pay requests, all voted aye; carried.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Sistrunk to approve the quote for tree removal at the park, all voted aye; carried.

Clerk discussed some building improvements that need attention. She will get quotes and present at a future meeting. Discussion was held on council/mayor pay and it was suggested to double them. Code requires the increase not take place until after the next election cycle. City attorney will check time frames on passing that change. Motion by Saxen, seconded by McQueen to donate $100 to the KP After Prom Party, all voted aye; carried. Clerk will contact V&K regarding other sewer options. Discussion was held on WiaTel agreement, recommended by city attorney to present them a bill for street repair before signing. Clerk will contact MidAmerican regarding electrical at lagoons.

Sewer Rates were discussed, the current amount collected does no cover the expenses. An ordinance will be drafted to increase the SIS fee by $2 for the April meeting. Speer Financial will be reviewing water rates.

Motion to adjourn made by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke; all voted aye; carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

PCC billing $966.36

Team Lab ice melt $260.50

MidAmerican electric $36.65

Richardson Trucking gravel/

asphalt $5,735.00

Hundermark cleaner $223.00

IMFOA membership $50.00

REC electric $125.45

Clark Hdw supplies $60.44

EMP supplies/amb $1,042.13

GEMT fees $11.18

Foundation Analytical lead and copper $315.25

Clerkbooks annual fee $150.00

Verizon phone/internet $123.94

Mahoney Auto labor/parts $959.58

3E generator $219.01

MidAmerican electric $1,520.35

Wellmark insurance $3,220.86

Frontier phone/internet $29.65

Bomgaars shelving $93.95

Doyle Struve conference reimb $624.27

United States Treasury withholding $1,254.32

IPERS pension $910.18

Iowa Dept of Rev WET tax $298.01

WITCC training $95.00

WiaTel phone/internet $488.41

USPS postage $769.80

Dave Hutton reimb training $75.00

Office of the Auditor fees $1,200.00

New Coop fuel $1,001.85

Jeanette Beekman quarterly phone $60.00

Badger Meter read fees $971.88

Wages 2022

Jeanette Beekman $35,203.17

Gordon Bubke $257.70

Alex Krier $374.84

Joel McQueen $400.00

Clayton Powell $34,585.27

Bonnie Saxen $325.00

Daniel Sistrunk $351.41

Doyle Struve $900.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 16, 2023