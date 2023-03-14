Probate — Donna R. Clark
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONNA R. CLARK, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056858
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Donna R. Clark, Deceased, who died on or about January 19, 2023:
You are hereby notified that on March 7, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Donna R. Clark, deceased, bearing date of June 25, 2009, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Stephannie A. Kotalik was appointed Executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated March 7, 2023.
Stephannie A. Kotalik, Executor of the Estate
61 Ridgeview Road
Sioux City, IA 51104
Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864
Attorney for Executor
Phipps Law Office, PLC
240 Main Street
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication:
March 23, 2023
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 16, 2023
and Thursday, March 23, 2023