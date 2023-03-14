Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — February 28, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

FEBRUARY 28, 2023

EIGHTH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Taylor, Ung, and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Loan Hensley, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the agenda for February 28, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 14, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,219,209.57. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Kim Boyle, 2323 Safford Ave., Correctionville, to Morgan Township Trustee, to fill a vacancy. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for Closing Siouxland for parcel #894710306014, 4004 Glen Oaks Blvd., in the amount of $1878.00. Copy filed.

To receive the County Treasurer’s Semi-Annual Report period ending 12/31/22. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Kraig Fulton, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 02-21-23, $1.00/year. Per Iowa Code 80D.11; the separation of Edgar Rodriguez, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 02-21-23. Resignation.; the separation of Haley Hayworth, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 03-06-23. Resignation.; the reclassification of Angel Chagolla, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-06-23, $30.86/hour, 16%=$4.31/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1.; the reclassification of Maxwell Stewart, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-06-23, $30.86/hour, 16%=$4.13/hr. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1.; the reclassification of Luke Talbert, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-06-23, $30.86/hour, 16%=$4.31/hr. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1.; the reclassification of Andrew Theisen, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-06-23, $30.86/hour, 16%=$4.31/hr. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1.; the appointment of Matthew Christensen, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-13-23, $23.33/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-8-23. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour.; and the appointment of Dylan Ryder, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-13-23, $23.33/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-08-23. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $18.22/hour; (3) Temporary Engineering Aides, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $15.00-$18.50/hour; and (5) Temporary Summer Laborers, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $14.00-$16.00/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Long Lines. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894728102018, 1311 Grandview Blvd.

RESOLUTION #13,550

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot Nine (9) Block Seventy-nine (79) Sioux City East Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (1311 Grandview Blvd.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 14th Day of March, 2023 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 14th Day of March, 2023, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $546.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 28th Day of February, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894729402013, 210 ½ Main St.

RESOLUTION #13,551

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Irreg. Ely part NW of R/W 6.1 feet ex 68.8 feet x 51.3 feet x 85.8 feet, Lot 4 Block 17 Sioux City Addition to City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (210 ½ Main Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 14th Day of March, 2023 at 4:37 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 14th Day of March, 2023, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $100.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 28th Day of February, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894730254010, 315 Collins St.

RESOLUTION #13,552

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The South Fifty-Five feet of Lots One and Two and the South Fifty-Five feet of the East Fourteen feet of Lot Three in Block Nine, Hornicks 2nd Addition to Sioux City, Iowa, in the County of Woodbury County and State of Iowa (315 Collins Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 14th Day of March, 2023 at 4:39 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 14th Day of March, 2023, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $349.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 28th Day of February, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Presentation of resolution thanking and commending Darwin Hamann and his family for their positive contributions to our county was made. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 3:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894729439007, 118 W. 3rd St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894729439007, 118 W. 3rd St., to West Third Partners LLC, 880 Bruner Ave., Sioux City, for $1,500.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,553

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By West Third Partners LLC __in the sum of One Thousand Five Hundred and 00/100 ($1,500.00) dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894729439007

The East 28 feet of the West 85 feet of Lots 1 and 2 in Block 40 of Sioux City Addition, Woodbury County, Iowa (118 W. 3rd Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 28th Day of February, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 3:37 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894729439001, 120 W. 3rd St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894729439001, 120 W. 3rd St., to West Third Partners LLC, 880 Bruner Ave., Sioux City, for $3,000.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,554

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction:

By West Third Partners LLC in the sum of Three Thousand and 00/100 ($3,000.00) ———- dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894729439001

The West 57 feet of Lot One (1) and the North 9 feet of the West 31 feet of Lot Two (2) and the North 3 feet of the East 26 feet of the West 57 feet of Lot Two (2) in Block Forty (40) of Sioux City Addition, County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (120 W. 3rd Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 28th Day of February, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve to include an additional 40% funding for a GIS Analyst position within WCICC-ITís FY2024 budget. Carried 4-1; Radig opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution committing of funds and project maintenance for Old Highway 75 road improvements. Carried 5-0.

COMMITMENT OF FUNDS AND PROJECT MAINTENANCE RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #13,555

WHEREAS: The Board of Supervisors is submitting application to the SRTPA RPA Surface Transportation Program for the following project in FY 2025, and

County Hwy. K45 — Old Highway 75; PCC Pavement Overlay

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that County Engineer is directed to submit application for the above captioned project, that the Board of Supervisors will dedicate the local match funding for the project, and that Woodbury County will maintain the completed project for its intended public use for a minimum of 20 years following project completion.

Passed and approved this 28th day of February, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution committing of funds and project maintenance for the Southbridge Interchange construction project. Carried 5-0.

COMMITMENT OF FUNDS AND PROJECT MAINTENANCE RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #13,556

WHEREAS: The Board of Supervisors is submitting application to the SRTPA RPA Surface Transportation Program for the following project in FY 2028, and

Southbridge Interchange-Approach Roadways

Grading and PCC Pavement

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that County Engineer is directed to submit application for the above captioned project, that the Board of Supervisors will dedicate the local match funding for the project, and that Woodbury County will maintain the completed project for its intended public use for a minimum of 20 years following project completion.

Passed and approved this 28th day of February, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the project agreement with Iowa DOT and City of Pierson for project #BRS-6012(602)ó60-97 for the Minnesota Avenue Bridge Replacement. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the staff recommendation to set the period for county bonds for the city-county agreement for Southbridge Interchange project at 10 years. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Nelson to approve the bid of $162,745 from ARPA funds for new radio replacements for Emergency Services and Conservation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to purchase of 5 vehicles in the amount of $276,330.00 from ARPA funds. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

No action was taken to approve a working group led by Supervisors Taylor and Nelson in bringing together several different representatives in order to bring back a recommendation to the BOS for RAGBRAI. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Bittinger to approve a letter to legislators and the Farm Bureau regarding Senate File 356. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

Information was presented regarding the FY 24 budget.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 7, 2023.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 16, 2023