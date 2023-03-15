 Skip to content

Bob’s DSM Bulletin (March 9, 2023)

Below you will find a list of bills that passed the House this week, with links to their text on the legislative website:

 

  • SF 75 – Health facilities
  • SF 391 – Education (comprehensive school improvement plans, teacher librarians and guidance counselors, required days or hours of instruction, required courses, community college courses)
  • SF 538 – Prohibited activities regarding gender transition procedures relative to minors
  • HF 131 – Matters under purview of credit union division of department of commerce
  • HF 135 – Responsibilities of state board of regents and institutions of higher education governed by state board of regents
  • HF 136 – Matters under purview of banking division of department of commerce
  • HF 247 – Communication methods regarding disposition of unclaimed property
  • HF 255 – Modifying requirements related to teacher intern license programs
  • HF 269 – Allowable forms of payment for concessions at amusement parks and arcades
  • HF 274 – State-funded psychiatry residency and fellowship program
  • HF 305 – Use of inventory checklists upon commencement and termination of residential tenancies
  • HF 317 – Taking certain animals deemed a nuisance
  • HF 318 – Filing deadlines for property tax credits and credits for manufactured or mobile home taxes
  • HF 319 – Physical examinations of personnel working in licensed or registered child care facilities
  • HF 332 – Disposition of real property belonging to state by director of department of administrative services
  • HF 335 – Restricted commercial driver’s licenses for certain persons employed in designated farm-related service industries
  • HF 345 – Establishing scenic byways enhancement fund
  • HF 347 – Administration of injections by licensed optometrists
  • HF 348 – Prohibiting instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through sixth grade
  • HF 350 – Public records requests
  • HF 357 – Health care employment agencies, health care employment agency workers, and health care entities
  • HF 398 – Adoption proceedings
  • HF 421 – Iowa tuition grants program administered by college student aid commission
  • HF 423 – Contract pharmacies and covered entities that participate in 340B drug program
  • HF 424 – Collaborative practice of physicians assistants
  • HF 425 – Release of custody of newborn infant under newborn safe haven Act
  • HF 430 – Education requirements related to mandatory reporters; investigating complaints; responsibilities of department of education, school districts, charter schools, accredited nonpublic schools, board of educational examiners
  • HF 432 – Access to specific records and documents maintained by unit owners association
  • HF 433 – Sales of mixed drinks or cocktails off premises
  • HF 471 – Mental health and disability services provided by state
  • HF 472 – Conduct of licensed veterinarians when involved in certain legal matters involving alleged mistreatment of animals
  • HF 475 – Unfair residential real estate service agreements
  • HF 478 – Alcoholic beverage control relating to brewpubs and alternating proprietorship agreements for beer manufacturers
  • HF 497 – Definition of meeting under Iowa’s open meetings law
  • HF 536 – Penalties relating to drug paraphernalia and certain traffic offenses
  • HF 541 – Tax certification deadline for sanitary districts
  • HF 567 – Nonsubstantive Code corrections
  • HF 568 – Criminal history and intelligence data
  • HF 573 – Statutory corrections which may adjust language
  • HF 583 – Transfer of certain motor vehicles by operation of law
  • HF 584 – Individual licensees who provide child foster care
  • HF 588 – Peace officers and retired peace officers who provide street or highway driving instruction
  • HF 590 – Moneys credited to flood mitigation fund from fees collected for flying our colors registration plates
  • HF 593 – Issuance and suspension of motor vehicle registrations and certificates of title
  • HF 601 – Rate increase notice requirements for public utilities
  • HF 607 – Real estate licensee liability
  • HF 609 – Specified loans provided by a mortgage banker
  • HF 614 – Licenses issued by board of educational examiners to applicants from other states or countries
  • HF 617 – Iowa utilities board review of specified provisions and utility rulemaking procedures
  • HF 621 – Reimbursement rates for state-licensed providers of certain substance use disorder treatment services
  • HF 626 – Continuity of care and nonmedical switching by health carriers, health benefit plans, and utilization review organizations
  • HF 630 – Human trafficking
