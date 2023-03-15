| logout
Bob’s DSM Bulletin (March 9, 2023)
Below you will find a list of bills that passed the House this week, with links to their text on the legislative website:
- SF 75 – Health facilities
- SF 391 – Education (comprehensive school improvement plans, teacher librarians and guidance counselors, required days or hours of instruction, required courses, community college courses)
- SF 538 – Prohibited activities regarding gender transition procedures relative to minors
- HF 131 – Matters under purview of credit union division of department of commerce
- HF 135 – Responsibilities of state board of regents and institutions of higher education governed by state board of regents
- HF 136 – Matters under purview of banking division of department of commerce
- HF 247 – Communication methods regarding disposition of unclaimed property
- HF 255 – Modifying requirements related to teacher intern license programs
- HF 269 – Allowable forms of payment for concessions at amusement parks and arcades
- HF 274 – State-funded psychiatry residency and fellowship program
- HF 305 – Use of inventory checklists upon commencement and termination of residential tenancies
- HF 317 – Taking certain animals deemed a nuisance
- HF 318 – Filing deadlines for property tax credits and credits for manufactured or mobile home taxes
- HF 319 – Physical examinations of personnel working in licensed or registered child care facilities
- HF 332 – Disposition of real property belonging to state by director of department of administrative services
- HF 335 – Restricted commercial driver’s licenses for certain persons employed in designated farm-related service industries
- HF 345 – Establishing scenic byways enhancement fund
- HF 347 – Administration of injections by licensed optometrists
- HF 348 – Prohibiting instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through sixth grade
- HF 350 – Public records requests
- HF 357 – Health care employment agencies, health care employment agency workers, and health care entities
- HF 398 – Adoption proceedings
- HF 421 – Iowa tuition grants program administered by college student aid commission
- HF 423 – Contract pharmacies and covered entities that participate in 340B drug program
- HF 424 – Collaborative practice of physicians assistants
- HF 425 – Release of custody of newborn infant under newborn safe haven Act
- HF 430 – Education requirements related to mandatory reporters; investigating complaints; responsibilities of department of education, school districts, charter schools, accredited nonpublic schools, board of educational examiners
- HF 432 – Access to specific records and documents maintained by unit owners association
- HF 433 – Sales of mixed drinks or cocktails off premises
- HF 471 – Mental health and disability services provided by state
- HF 472 – Conduct of licensed veterinarians when involved in certain legal matters involving alleged mistreatment of animals
- HF 475 – Unfair residential real estate service agreements
- HF 478 – Alcoholic beverage control relating to brewpubs and alternating proprietorship agreements for beer manufacturers
- HF 497 – Definition of meeting under Iowa’s open meetings law
- HF 536 – Penalties relating to drug paraphernalia and certain traffic offenses
- HF 541 – Tax certification deadline for sanitary districts
- HF 567 – Nonsubstantive Code corrections
- HF 568 – Criminal history and intelligence data
- HF 573 – Statutory corrections which may adjust language
- HF 583 – Transfer of certain motor vehicles by operation of law
- HF 584 – Individual licensees who provide child foster care
- HF 588 – Peace officers and retired peace officers who provide street or highway driving instruction
- HF 590 – Moneys credited to flood mitigation fund from fees collected for flying our colors registration plates
- HF 593 – Issuance and suspension of motor vehicle registrations and certificates of title
- HF 601 – Rate increase notice requirements for public utilities
- HF 607 – Real estate licensee liability
- HF 609 – Specified loans provided by a mortgage banker
- HF 614 – Licenses issued by board of educational examiners to applicants from other states or countries
- HF 617 – Iowa utilities board review of specified provisions and utility rulemaking procedures
- HF 621 – Reimbursement rates for state-licensed providers of certain substance use disorder treatment services
- HF 626 – Continuity of care and nonmedical switching by health carriers, health benefit plans, and utilization review organizations
- HF 630 – Human trafficking