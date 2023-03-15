 Skip to content

Page 12 — McGill Shrine Bowl & L-B, WC State Archery

Woodbury Central’s Max McGill was chosen for the Shrine Bowl, and Waytt Fickbohm won state archery with students from L-B and WC participating.  See those stories on sports (page 12) of The Record.

Woodbury Central’s archery team

 

 

 

