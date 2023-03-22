Local Legals for March 23, 2023

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

March 13, 2023

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on March 13, 2023 with President Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:30 pm.

Members Present: Nelson, Steffen, Reblitz, Lloyd, Cross, and Thomsen. Absent: Verschoor

Visitors: Jim Fisher, Eric Coleman, Josh Wilkerson, Shyla Bremer, Faith Lambert, Scott Gernhart, Sam Thomas, Joshua Ruhrer, Dustin Bracy, Max McGill, Trey Anderson, Wyatt Fickbohm, Blaine & Lisa Fickbohm and Jackson Reblitz.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to waive the reading of the February 13, 2023 board meeting minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to approve the bills of $43,786.87 from the General Fund, $13,150.75 from the Management fund, $57,748.87 from the Sales Tax fund, $5,893.91 from the Activity Fund, $30,606.94 from the Nutrition Fund, and prepaid checks in the amount of $22,840.75 from the General Fund, $68.88 from the Extended Day Program, $1,126.99 from the PPEL Account, $3,157.25 from the Sales Tax Fund, $10,281.37 from the Activity Fund, and $80.01 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:

Mrs. Metcalf – report on One School One Book and upcoming testing

Mr. Bormann – report

Mr. Glackin – report

Building & Grounds:

• Wrestling Room ceiling will be scanned for moisture prior to weather warming up.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to accept the bids from Klinger at $423,000 for the Science Rooms remodel, $35,300 from Earth Services for the asbestos removal, and $36,500 from CMBA for Architect/Engineering Fees. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to accept the bid of $112,552.75 from Muecke Const. for the North Parking Area and South sidewalks. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the quote of $29,560 from Cardis for the fencing around playground. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Jim Fisher will get prices on crushed concrete and work on the bus lot. Doug will approve if under $10,000.

Personnel:

• Discussion on sub pay and possible full time sub contract for 23-24

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Cross to accept the resignations of Angel Rocha-BB Cheer, Connie Bates-HS Math, Erika Bates-WR Cheer. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• WCEA rep Joshua Wilkerson presented initial offer of 5.94%

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve Tristen Jessen as volunteer track coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-Curricular: Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve travel to the National Archery competition in Louisville, KY for qualifier, Wyatt Fickbohm, and coaches. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve the Budget Estimate for 2023-24 and Direct Publication. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to set the 2023-24 Budget Hearing for April 10th, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the AEA Purchasing Agreement for 2023-24. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to continue the agreement with Timberline Billing for Medicaid. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the use of Foundation fund interest for teacher grants in future years unless changed by a later board. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Good of the cause – Thanks to the board for help at MS carnival.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 9:21 pm.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, President

Pierson City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 180

AN ORDINANCE GRANTING TO MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, THE RIGHT AND NON-EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE TO ACQUIRE, CONSTRUCT, ERECT, MAINTAIN AND OPERATE IN THE CITY OF PIERSON, IOWA, AN ELECTRIC SYSTEM AND COMMUNICATIONS FACILITIES AND TO FURNISH AND SELL ELECTRIC ENERGY TO THE CITY AND ITS INHABITANTS AND AUTHORIZING THE CITY TO COLLECT FRANCHISE FEES FOR A PERIOD OF 25 YEARS.

BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Pierson, Iowa:

Section 1. There is hereby granted to MidAmerican Energy Company, an Iowa corporation, (hereinafter called “Company,)” and its successors and assigns, the right and non-exclusive franchise to acquire, construct, erect, maintain and operate in the City of Pierson, Iowa, (hereinafter called the “City,)” a system for the transmission and distribution of electric energy and communications signals along, under, over and upon the streets, avenues, rights of way and alleys to serve customers within the City, and to furnish and sell electric energy to the City and its inhabitants. The Company is granted the right to exercise of powers of eminent domain, subject to City Council approval. This franchise shall be effective for a twenty-five (25) year period from and after the effective date of this ordinance.

Section 19. This ordinance and the rights and privileges herein granted shall become effective and binding upon its approval and passage in accordance with Iowa law and the written acceptance by the Company. The City shall provide Company with an original signed and sealed copy of this ordinance within 10 days of its final passage. The Company shall, within thirty (30) days after the City Council approval of this ordinance, file in the office of the clerk of the City, its acceptance in writing of all the terms and provisions of this ordinance. Following City Council approval, this ordinance shall be published in accordance with the Code of Iowa. The effective date of this ordinance shall be the date of publication. In the event Company does not file its written acceptance of this ordinance within thirty (30) days after its approval by the City Council, this ordinance shall be void and of no effect.

Section 20. Upon the effective date of this ordinance, all prior franchises granted to the Company to furnish electric service to the City and its inhabitants are hereby repealed and all other ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are also hereby repealed.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 8th day of March, 2023. CITY OF PIERSON, IOWA

By: Doyle Struve, Mayor

ATTEST: Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

I, Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk of the City of Pierson, Iowa, hereby certify that the above and foregoing is a true copy of Ordinance No. 180 , passed by the City Council of said City at a meeting held March 8 2023 and signed by the mayor March 8 2023 and published/posted as provided by law on March 23, 2023

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

City of Correctionville

ORDINANCE NO. 735-2022

AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING THAT GENERAL PROPERTY TAXES LEVIED AND COLLECTED EACH YEAR ON ALL PROPERTY LOCATED WITHIN THE CORRECTIONVILLE COMMERCIAL URBAN RENEWAL AREA, IN CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, COUNTY OF WOODBURY STATE OF IOWA, BY AND FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE STATE OF IOWA, CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, COUNTY OF WOODBURY, RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, AND OTHER TAXING DISTRICTS, BE PAID TO A SPECIAL FUND FOR PAYMENT OF PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST ON LOANS, MONIES ADVANCED TO AND INDEBTEDNESS, INCLUDING BONDS ISSUED OR TO BE ISSUED, INCURRED BY THE CITY IN CONNECTION WITH THE CORRECTIONVILLE COMMERCIAL URBAN RENEWAL AREA (THE CORRECTIONVILLE COMMERCIAL URBAN RENEWAL PLAN)

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, after public notice and hearing as prescribed by law and pursuant to Resolution No. 2023-10 passed and approved on the 13th day of March, 2023, adopted an Urban Renewal Plan (the “Urban Renewal Plan”) for an urban renewal area known as the Correctionville Commercial Urban Renewal Area (the “Urban Renewal Area”), which Urban Renewal Area includes the lots and parcels located within the area legally described as follows:

All our interest in a parcel of land in the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section Thirty-four (34), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-two (42) West of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, Iowa, being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at a point on the South line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of said Section Thirty-four (34), lying One Thousand Eleven and Fifty-eight Hundredths Feet (1,011.58’) West of the Southeast (SE) corner of said Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4); Thence on a previously recorded bearing of North Two Degrees Sixteen Minutes Seventeen Seconds (N 02°16’17”) East, Sixty-one and Forty-four Hundredths Feet (61.44’ ) feet to the North line of U.S. Highway No. 20 being the point of beginning; Thence North Two Degrees Twenty Minutes Twenty-one Seconds (N 02°20’21”) East, Three Hundred Thirty-three Feet (330.00’); Thence North Eighty-seven Degrees Thirty-nine Minutes Thirty-nine Seconds (N 87°39’39”) West, Two Hundred Twenty-three and Thirty-two Hundredths Feet (223.32’) feet to the East line of Iowa Highway No. 31; Thence along the arc of the Southeastern line of said Iowa Highway No. 31 in a Northeasterly direction to the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4); thence South along said East line to the Eastern extension of the North line of Block One (1) in Riverside Subdivision “A” to the Town of Correctionville; Thence West along said extended North line, to the West line of Block One (1) in said Riverside Subdivision “A”; Thence South along the West lines of Block One (1) and Block Two (2), to the South line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4); Thence West along said South line to the Point of Beginning.

WHEREAS, expenditures and indebtedness are anticipated to be incurred by the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, in the future to finance urban renewal project activities carried out in furtherance of the objectives of the Urban Renewal Plan; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, desires to provide for the division of revenue from taxation in the Urban Renewal Area, as above described, in accordance with the provisions of Section 403.19, Code of Iowa, as amended.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That the taxes levied on the taxable property in the Urban Renewal Area legally described in the preamble hereof, by and for the benefit of the State of Iowa, City of Correctionville, County of Woodbury, River Valley Community School District, and all other taxing districts from and after the effective date of this Ordinance shall be divided as hereinafter in this Ordinance provided.

Section 2. That portion of the taxes which would be produced by the rate at which the tax is levied each year by or for each of the taxing districts upon the total sum of the assessed value of the taxable property in the Urban Renewal Area, as shown on the assessment roll as of January 1 of the calendar year preceding the first calendar year in which the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, certifies to the Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa the amount of loans, advances, indebtedness, or bonds payable from the division of property tax revenue described herein, shall be allocated to and when collected be paid into the fund for the respective taxing district as taxes by or for the taxing district into which all other property taxes are paid.

Section 3. That portion of the taxes each year in excess of the base period taxes determined as provided in Section 2 of this Ordinance shall be allocated to and when collected be paid into a special tax increment fund of the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, hereby established, to pay the principal of and interest on loans, monies advanced to, indebtedness, whether funded, refunded, assumed or otherwise, including bonds or obligations issued under the authority of Section 403.9 or 403.12, Code of Iowa, as amended, incurred by the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, urban renewal projects undertaken within the Urban Renewal Area pursuant to the Urban Renewal Plan, except that (i) taxes for the regular and voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy of a school district imposed pursuant to Section 298.2, Code of Iowa, and taxes for the instructional support program of a school district imposed pursuant to Section 257.19, Code of Iowa, (but in each case only to the extent required under Section 403.19(2), Code of Iowa); (ii) taxes for the payment of bonds and interest of each taxing district; (iii) taxes imposed under Section 346.27(22), Code of Iowa, related to joint county-city buildings; and (iv) any other exceptions under Section 403.19, Code of Iowa, shall be collected against all taxable property within the Urban Renewal Area without any limitation as hereinabove provided.

Section 4. Unless or until the total assessed valuation of the taxable property in the Urban Renewal Area exceeds the total assessed value of the taxable property in the Urban Renewal Area as shown by the assessment roll referred to in Section 2 of this Ordinance, all of the taxes levied and collected upon the taxable property in the Urban Renewal Area shall be paid into the funds for the respective taxing districts as taxes by or for the taxing districts in the same manner as all other property taxes.

Section 5. At such time as the loans, advances, indebtedness, bonds and interest thereon of the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, referred to in Section 3 hereof have been paid, all monies thereafter received from taxes upon the taxable property in the Urban Renewal Area shall be paid into the funds for the respective taxing districts in the same manner as taxes on all other property.

Section 6. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed. The provisions of this Ordinance are intended and shall be construed so as to fully implement the provisions of Section 403.19, Code of Iowa, as amended, with respect to the division of taxes from property within the Urban Renewal Area as described above. In the event that any provision of this Ordinance shall be determined to be contrary to law, it shall not affect other provisions or application of this Ordinance which shall at all times be construed to fully invoke the provisions of Section 403.19, Code of Iowa, with reference to the Urban Renewal Area and the territory contained therein.

Section 7. This Ordinance shall be in effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 13th day of March, 2023.

/s/ Kathy Hoffmann

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ April Putzier

City Clerk

Read First Time: March 13, 2023

Read Second Time: waived

Read Third Time: waived

City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 272

AN ORDINANCE GRANTING TO MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, THE RIGHT AND NON-EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE TO ACQUIRE, CONSTRUCT, ERECT, MAINTAIN AND OPERATE IN THE CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA, AN ELECTRIC SYSTEM AND COMMUNICATIONS FACILITIES AND TO FURNISH AND SELL ELECTRIC ENERGY TO THE CITY AND ITS INHABITANTS AND AUTHORIZING THE CITY TO COLLECT FRANCHISE FEES FOR A PERIOD OF 25 YEARS.

BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Iowa:

Section 1. There is hereby granted to MidAmerican Energy Company, an Iowa corporation, (hereinafter called “Company,)” and its successors and assigns, the right and non-exclusive franchise to acquire, construct, erect, maintain and operate in the City of Kingsley, Iowa, (hereinafter called the “City,)” a system for the transmission and distribution of electric energy and communications signals along, under, over and upon the streets, avenues, rights of way and alleys to serve customers within the City, and to furnish and sell electric energy to the City and its inhabitants. The Company is granted the right to exercise of powers of eminent domain, subject to City Council approval. This franchise shall be effective for a twenty-five (25) year period from and after the effective date of this ordinance.

Section 19. This ordinance and the rights and privileges herein granted shall become effective and binding upon its approval and passage in accordance with Iowa law and the written acceptance by the Company. The City shall provide Company with an original signed and sealed copy of this ordinance within 10 days of its final passage. The Company shall, within thirty (30) days after the City Council approval of this ordinance, file in the office of the clerk of the City, its acceptance in writing of all the terms and provisions of this ordinance. Following City Council approval, this ordinance shall be published in accordance with the Code of Iowa. The effective date of this ordinance shall be the date of publication. In the event Company does not file its written acceptance of this ordinance within thirty (30) days after its approval by the City Council, this ordinance shall be void and of no effect.

Section 20. Upon the effective date of this ordinance, all prior franchises granted to the Company to furnish electric service to the City and its inhabitants are hereby repealed and all other ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are also hereby repealed.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 6th day of February, 2023.

CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

City Clerk

City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 273

AN ORDINANCE GRANTING TO MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, THE RIGHT AND NON-EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE TO ACQUIRE, CONSTRUCT, ERECT, MAINTAIN AND OPERATE IN THE CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA, A NATURAL GAS SYSTEM AND TO FURNISH AND SELL NATURAL GAS TO THE CITY AND ITS INHABITANTS AND AUTHORIZING THE CITY TO COLLECT FRANCHISE FEES FOR A PERIOD OF 25 YEARS.

BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Iowa:

Section 1. There is hereby granted to MidAmerican Energy Company, an Iowa corporation, (hereinafter called “Company,)” and to its successors and assigns the right and non-exclusive franchise to acquire, construct, erect, maintain and operate in the City of Kingsley, Iowa, (hereinafter called the “City,)” a gas distribution system, to furnish natural gas along, under and upon the right-of-way, streets, avenues, alleys and public places to serve customers within and without the City and to furnish and sell natural gas to the City and its inhabitants. For the term of this franchise, the Company is granted the right of eminent domain, the exercise of which is subject to City Council approval upon application by the Company. This franchise shall be effective for a twenty-five (25) year period from and after the effective date of this ordinance.

Section 19. This ordinance and the rights and privileges herein granted shall become effective and binding upon its approval and passage in accordance with Iowa law and the written acceptance by the Company. The City shall provide Company with an original signed and sealed copy of this ordinance within ten (10) days of its final passage. The Company shall, within thirty (30) days after the City Council approval of this ordinance, file in the office of the clerk of the City, its acceptance in writing of all the terms and provisions of this ordinance. Following City Council approval, this ordinance shall be published in accordance with the Code of Iowa. The effective date of this ordinance shall be the date of publication. In the event that the Company does not file written acceptance of this ordinance within thirty (30) days after its approval by the City Council this ordinance shall be void and of no effect.

Section 20. Upon the effective date of this ordinance, all prior natural gas franchises granted to the Company to furnish natural gas to the City and its inhabitants are hereby repealed and all other ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are also hereby repealed.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 6th day of February, 2023.

CITY OF KNGSLEY, IOWA

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

City Clerk

Kingsley City Council

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of Kingsley shall hold a public hearing to sell the 2014 Chevy Tahoe by sealed bids on April 3rd, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. at the City Hall, City of Kingsley, Iowa:

Sealed bids must be delivered to the City Clerk of Kingsley before 4:30 p.m. on April 3, 2023.

If anyone desires to inspect the property you do so by contacting the City Clerk of Kingsley.

At the hearing the bids shall be opened and anyone present may increase their sealed bids at said hearing.

The City Council will act on the sealed bids at that time. The property shall be sold “as is” and with no warranties.

The City of Kingsley reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

/s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Kingsley City Council

March 6, 2023

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on March 6, 2023. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Kremer, Rolling, Beelner, Jasperson and Bohle.

The agenda was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the February 6th meeting were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Taylor Doeschot and Cody Klaschen, representing the KP Little League, told the Council about improvements and expenses for the coming year. Council will be giving the organization $4,000.00 for the summer. Loren Hansen talked with the Council about memorial trees he wants to put in the City park. He will be paying the nursery directly for trees valued at $2,000.00.

Maintenance Report: Plow being repaired on loader ($1,900.00) parts are 60-90 days out, meeting with I & S on March 8th concerning water improvements, need an ordinance that deals with sewer main repairs and tappings that the hole be filled with rock not gravel. This will be introduced at the April 3rd meeting.

Budget Hearing for FY 2023/24 was opened at 7:20 p.m. on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried. There were no written or oral objections received. Motion by Beelner to approve proposed budget, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Hearing was closed at 7:21 p.m. on motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

List of bills was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police Report: The 2022 Tahoe is equipped. Walker Hannan will be added to the city liability insurance as a driver. Wiatel will be contacted about equipping the police/maint building with surveillance cameras. Beller will do an inventory on the 2014 Tahoe before sale which will be at the April 3rd meeting. It will be advertised as sealed bids with auction to follow on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried. Clarification on wages: Police Chief is salary, officers are hourly and minimum call-out time will be one hour. Police manuals from other cities will be looked at and some items may be adopted. An AED will be purchased for the new Tahoe and discussed one for the maintenance building and community building.

Fire Report: No report.

It was reiterated that the City is willing to spend $6,000.00 per year on a nuisance inspector. City of Moville is looking to hire someone full-time for this position and that would be our contribution.

Dave Dugan, representing Jim Harvey Insurance, told the Council to expect a fourteen (14) percent in liability/property insurance premiums this year. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner to accept EMS as our insurance carrier, all voted aye, motion carried.

Hometown Pantry beer/wine permit was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Kremer to hire Mark Kunkel as the custodian at the Community Center at a rate of $25.00/hour, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Kremer to accept the resignation of James Dunn as the Police Chief effective March 3, 2023, all voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits: None.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Bronson City Council Minutes

March 14, 2023

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Pro Tem West. Mayor Garnand came a few minutes later. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Dave West, Brandi Jessen, Jamie Amick, and Jeff Keleher. Attorney Ryan Beardshear was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. There was one incident.

Visitors: John Kollars was present. He wants to raise chickens in town. After much discussion, the ordinance says he must obtain a permit. Attorney Beardshear will write up what stipulations are to have chickens in town and bring it to the next meeting for council to vote on.

Dave Ruskamp was present. He wants to put a portable steel storage unit where his storage sheds are at 20 E. 1st Street in Bronson. Council discussed the matter since it won’t be a permanent structure, he might not need a building permit. Attorney Beardshear will look into it and get back to the council. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve the building permit if he needs one, and if he doesn’t, they have no objection of him putting a portable unit there.

Jake Goodin of Goodin Insurance was present to discuss the city’s renewal of insurance. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay $11,411.00 to renew the city’s insurance for another year.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick was present. The ambulance service and inspection has been done by Knoepler. There were 2 calls of service that went out since the last meeting.

Water/Sewer: Nick was present to give his report. The Iowa Rural Water Association and the National Rural Water Association engaged the law firm of Napoli Shkolnik to file a cost recovery action to provide water and wastewater systems the opportunity to recover any current or future expenses for testing, treatment and remediation of PFAS contamination. Nick asked the council if he could register onto the cost recovery rolls for the city. It does not cost the city anything to sign up. Council approved. Nick said he talked with Ben Clark who recently acquired the land at 301 Ash. He wants to be able to water the trees this summer. Council said he would have to put up some kind of structure to get a water meter installed. Nick will relay this to Ben. Nick reported that he is getting ready for the sewer inspection coming up. Discussion on a water leak in town that is on the resident’s side and needs to get fixed. Two letters have been sent to the resident. After much discussion, council would like the clerk to send a 3rd and final letter stating the resident needs to have it fixed by May 1st or water will be shut off. Mayor Garnand said he would talk to the resident.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Discussion on new sign. CJ asked council what the distance between the poles should be and how to attach the sign to the poles. CJ reported that the grab handles have been installed in the bathrooms at the shelter house. Discussion of major settling of floor and outside settling of the shelter house. Councilman West received a quote of around $40,000.00 to fix all the footing support on the outside and also the floor inside. Something has to be done before we lose the whole structure. Council would like to budget for the cost in FY 2024 budget. Councilman West will try and get a couple more quotes.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the February 14th regular meeting.

Treasurer Junge reported that the Public Hearing for the upcoming budget will be on April 11th at the next regular meeting.

Business:

1. Micro Server for city hall: Everything is being installed. Waiting on the firewall and docking station.

2. Camera at burn pile: Councilman Amick will install a camera at the burn pile since there have been a lot of out of towners bringing in truckloads of trees.

3. Letter sent by resident on dog running loose. Mayor Garnand said he stopped and talked with the owner of the dog and said we have a leash law, so his dog needs to be in his yard or on a leash. Clerk Jessen was asked to send a letter to the owner also. If after that, if the owner does not comply, it will be turned over to our city attorney.

4. Spring Clean up days will be April 20th thru April 24th.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Keleher: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: reported that the new fire truck has arrived.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Ryan Beardshear: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:25 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Lawton City Council Meeting

March 8, 2023

The Lawton city council met in regular session at 5:30pm on March 8, 2023 at the Lawton Community Center, 315 Ash St. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Nelsen, Roth, and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, attorney Ryan Beardshear, Deb and Paul Dunn, Mike and Carly Brown, Mitch and Erin Nelson, WCS Sgt Rose, Chad Richardson, Joel Robinson, and Curtis Epling.

Agenda: Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public forum: Paul Dunn reported potholes at corner of E Oak and Cedar, suggested putting in a stove/oven in the community center, and traffic speeding traveling north out of town. Mayor and council explained not being able to add a stove at this time due to costs of ventilation and fire codes. Mayor also noted that a stop sign may be added to the corner of E Main and Cedar St to help keep traffic slowed. Chad Richardson reported a pothole at the corner of E Main and Cedar.

Public Hearing: At 5:40pm Mayor Pedersen opened the public hearing for the proposed sale of real property at 101 E Maple/300 Cedar. There were no bids received. Mayor discussed potential options including a couple interested parties, keeping the building, and readopting a terms of sale resolution. Mayor Pedersen closed the public hearing at 5:42pm.

Resolution 2023-10 Sale of Real Property

After discussion, motion by Saunders, second by Roth to approve resolution 2023-10 proposing the sale of real property with terms including accepting sealed bids until April 12th, 2023 before 1:00pm, bids must be $150,000 or more and submitted in writing to the clerk. Sealed bids will be opened at 1:00pm on April 12, 2023. Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids and shall not be required to accept the highest bid for good cause shown. Public Hearing is set for April 12, 2023, at 5:30 at Lawton City Hall, 315 Ash St. After the highest bid has been determined at the public hearing, members of the public shall have the opportunity to make an upset bid to the Lawton City Council. Full resolution can be obtained from city hall. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye.

Mayor Pedersen left the meeting around 5:48pm, Mayor pro-tem Saunders continued the meeting.

Sheriff: WCSO Sgt. Rose presented the February report including 20 calls for service and directed patrols. Shared recent scams where scammers are trying to represent law enforcement and asking for social security numbers and bank information. Rose suggests for residents to contact local law enforcement and never give out information. WSCO had one deputy retire and they are working on getting a new hire.

Fire: the fire reports from November, December, January, and February were shared with council.

Clerk: 23:38 clerk reported receiving the $1,000 check from the ICAP grant, intention to apply for the Aureon grant through Wiatel for the upgrading of the “Welcome to Lawton” signs, hoping to apply for the MRHD Target grant this month, on the 2/8/2023 agenda Resolution 2023-08 was listed as 2022-08 in error, Community Coffee has begun again, the equipment for the electronic sign has been moved to the new building, cameras and equipment at the old city hall will need to be moved to the new building, there are items in the old building that can be sold, the parcel for the new building will most likely need to be split in order to have both the water treatment plant and the community center each have their own address.

Mayor: clerk reported Mayor working with CJ from ISG to submit for a disadvantaged community status and reaching out to the Sioux City public library to see about the opportunity to provide library services to our residents.

Public works: director reported getting the new council tables built, suggests council to update water and sewer connection fees on building permits since costs have gone up, recreated storage for chairs in the new community center, worked with Mayor and contractors to get the final punch-list items completed for the new building, and went to DeSoto to tour a wastewater treatment plant.

Attorney: Nothing to report.

Consent agenda: Motion by Nelsen, second by Roth to approve the minutes of the February 8, 2023 regular meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve the March disbursements and February claims for payment and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit report. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public hearing: Mayor Pro-tem Saunders opened the public hearing at 6:09pm. With no in-person or written comments, Mayor Pro-tem Saunders closed the public hearing at 6:10pm.

Resolution 2023-09 Approve City of Lawton Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024

Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve and adopt fiscal year 2023-2024 budget. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present members voting aye.

216 Ash: Discussion on building permit submitted by Joel Robinson and Curtis Epling (JCK Real Estate) to construct a storage unit facility at 216 Ash. Due to the unique shape of the parcel, they requested a variance to the front setback to be able to accommodate a building. After discussion, motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve the building permit and provide a variance reducing the 25’ restrictions to 20’ contingent upon the applicant providing the city with blueprints showing the building will be constructed within the surveyed lot pins. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Liquor license: Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve the liquor license for Haka, LLC (Lawton Pronto). Motion carried with all voting aye.

Budget amendment: an amendment to the FY22-23 fiscal budget was presented. Motion by Saunders, second by Roth to set the public hearing for the proposed FY2022-2023 Fiscal Year Budget Amendment for April 12, 2023 at the next regular city council meeting.

Midwest Alarm: Motion by Nelsen, second by Saunders to approve the contract with Midwest Alarm Company for system monitoring services at 315 Ash St. Motion carried with all voting aye.

ICAP renewal: Motion by Roth, second by Nelsen to approve the ICAP insurance renewal for policy period 2023-2024. Motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further business, motion by Roth, second by Nelsen to adjourn the meeting at 6:45pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton

Anthon City Council

March 13, 2023

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Lisa Petersern called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on March 13, 2023 at 5:58 p.m. Council members in attendance: Mona Kirchgatter, Paul Lansink and Tony McFarland. Absent: Barb Benson and John Kuhlmann. Also present: Jason and Tricia Sprock, Karen Newman, Tiffany Fundermann, Danielle Fundermann, Darwin & Sharon Hamann, Becky Verschoor, Lori Handke, JoLynn Reimert and Mark Poese.

AGENDA: Motion by McFarland, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 3-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: There were no questions from the guests of the council meeting.

POLICE REPORT — The Woodbury Sheriff’s Department gave a report of the recent calls in the City of Anthon.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Lansink, seconded by McFarland, to approve the consent agenda withholding Liquor License Renwal until they get dram shop approval: a. minutes from February 13, 2023 meeting; b. financial reports as filed; c. allow bills/Claims presented: d. Liquor License Renewal – Bahrke Little Siouxloon. All ayes. Motion Carried.

DISCUSS/APPROVE THE AUTHORIZATION OF A CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR THE 2023 ELECTRICAL SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT – Matt Kalin with JEO talked with the council about the bids received for the underground electric project. Following discussion motion by Lansink second by Kirchgatter to table this until information is obtained on bonding of the project. All ayes. Motion carried.

ENERGY EFFICIENT EQUIPMENT & LOAD MANAGEMENT APPLICATION POLICY — Motion by Lansink second by Kirchgatter to approve the 2022 Policy of Load Management & Management which outlines energy rebates for energy efficient appliances like heat pumps, water heaters and air conditioners. All ayes. Motion carried.

BUILDING PERMIT – JASON SPROCK — GARAGE, CEMENT PATIO & FENCE — Motion by Kirchgatter second by Lansink to approve the garage permit as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

HAMANN PUBLIC LIBRARY — PAINTING – Joylynn Reimert talked with the council about painting an area of the library and adding vinyl graphics. The council thought it was a great idea.

L & G SWITCHES —— It was decided to order 100 2-relay switches, for $195 apiece, and 15 4-relay, at $249 a piece, switches as they will no longer be available July 1, 2023 upon motion by Lansink second by McFarland. All ayes. Motion carried.

SPENDING RESOLUTION – Following discussion motion by Lansink second by McFarland to approve the Credit Cardholder Agreement and Purchasing Policy. This gives the City Clerk and Public Works Superintendent authorization to make purchases without prior approval from the council up to $500 and gives other guidelines for purchasing amounts over the $500. All ayes. Motion carried.

ANTHON EVENT CENTER – Motion by McFarland second by Lansink to table this as the proposed agreement was not received prior to the meeting for City Attorney Dirksen to review. All ayes. Motion carried.

GOLDFINCH GEO GIS MAPPING — JOEY MAIERS —— Motion by Lansink second by McFarland to table this until more information can be obtained. All ayes. Motion carried.

SILVERSMITH — GIS MAPPING —— This matter was also tabled until the next meeting upon motion by McFarland second by Lansink. All ayes. Motion carried.

I & S GROUP — OPERATOR SERVICES AGREEMENT — Following discussion, motion by McFarland second by Lansink to cancel the agree Tient with I & 8 Group for Operator Services as City Clerk Brandt also has water and wastewater licenses. All ayes. Motion carried.

• Snow melt an avenue to escape.

• Dumpsters — A reminder that the dumpster at the ball park and near city hall are for recycling materials only.

• Old Christmas Tree – It was decided the tree was in bad shape and should be thrown away.

• Water Tower Inspection – the council will re-discuss inspecting the tower at the April meeting.

• City Mower — the mower will be advertised for sale with a reserve placed on it at $11500. If cannot sell at this price will keep instead of leasing a new mower.

There being no further business the council adjourned upon motion by Lansink second by Kirchgatter. All ayes. Motion carried.

Mayor Lisa Petersen

ATTEST: City Clerk Anita Brandt, IACMC/MMC

Correctionville City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 735-2023

An Ordinance Amending Chapter 106.08, Subsection 1(A) regarding fees for solid waste collection and disposal service for residential purposes

Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa.

Section 1. Section Modified: Chapter 106.08, Subsection 1(A) of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Correctionville, Iowa is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

A. Collection Fee. For each residential premises and for each dwelling unit of multiple-family dwelling – $15.50 per month.

Section 2. Repealer: All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date: This Ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa the 13th day of March, 2023, and approved this 13th day of March, 2023.

Ayes: Beazley, Mammen, Petty, Volkert

Nays: None

Absent: Alioth

Abstain: None

First Reading: January 9, 2023

Second Reading: February 13, 2023

Third Reading: March 13, 2023

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

April Putzier, City Clerk

Correctionville City Council

Special Correctionville City Council Meeting – March 13, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on March 13, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 5:30 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffman.

ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Mammen, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, seconded by Mammen to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

BUSINESS

The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2023-24 budget.

Amanda Goodenow, ISG, updated council on the final design plans for the Correctionville Business Park.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:50 PM.

KATHY HOFFMAN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk

Correctionville City Council

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting – March 13, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on March 13, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Mammen, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: Ciara Alioth. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the February 13, 2023 regular meeting and February 13, 2023 and February 21, 2023 special meetings. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None.

NEW BUSINESS: Sheriff’s report. Deputy Cleveringa reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report with Council. There were four calls of service.

Maintenance report. Pat Langschwager updated council on bids for mower. Council gave approval to purchase a new mower from Robertson’s Implement. Update was given on a fire hydrant at 9th and Elm. Pat has ordered a new hydrant, but it will take 22 weeks to arrive. They have been working on redoing picnic tables and removing tin from 212 Ironwood Street house.

Fire and rescue report: Chief Jeff Wortman reported 6 calls of service for the ambulance in February.

An update was given by Kate Koskovich with CEDCORP on the TAP grant and moving forward with the process. Clerk Putzier and Deputy Clerk Curtin have been preparing the grant. We discussed other options for grants once the first phase of the project is complete.

Amanda Goodenow with ISG updated council on preliminary plat for the Correctionville Commercial Development.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-09 setting public hearing to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and engineer’s estimate of cost for Correctionville Commercial Development. A bid letting date was set for April 6th, at 10:00 a.m., the public hearing will be held on April 10th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Resolution set above in item 6 ordering construction of Correctionville Commercial Development improvements, fixing a date for hearing thereon and for taking of bids.

Resolution set above in item 6 for bid letting for Correctionville Commercial Development.

Amanda Goodenow with ISG presented bid for water study. Council has decided to move forward with a water study to be conducted before the end of FY 2023. This will take a look at our current water supply and demand and any future needs.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to close meeting at 7:35 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the Proposed Correctionville Commercial Urban Renewal Plan. With no written or oral comments, motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to close the public hearing at 7:36 p.m. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley, to adopt Resolution 2023-10 determining an area of the City to be an economic development area, and that the rehabilitation, conservation, redevelopment, development or a combination thereof, of such area is necessary in the interest of the public health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City; designating such area as appropriate for urban renewal projects; and adopting the Correctionville Commercial Urban Renewal Plan. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Petty introduced the 1st reading of Ordinance 735-2022 for the division of revenues under Section 403.19, Code of Iowa, for Correctionville Commercial Urban Renewal Plan. Roll Call. Passed 4/0. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen, to waive the second and third readings of Ordinance 735-2022. Roll Call. Passed 4/0. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley, to adopt Ordinance 735-2022, for the division of revenues under Section 403.19, Code of Iowa, for Correctionville Commercial Urban Renewal Plan. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Clerk Putzier gave an update regarding water/sewer rates for the upcoming fiscal year. Council would like her to move forward with getting them numbers on continued increases for the next five years.

The fire department is looking into the potential of conducting a training exercise to burn the home located at 212 Ironwood St. Council also advised Clerk Putzier to get bids for demolition as well.

Motion by Volkert, to table chicken permit until the correct permitting was completed for the fence.

Council discussed helping to promote on social media and the town sign a family fun day on May 6th put on by SADA, (student athlete development academy) which will include a basketball tournament, family games, inflatables, entertainment, food and much more.

Council member Mammen proposed the idea for work to be done by her family on Manor Road. After much discussion, motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to forgo any movement on the development of Manor Road at this time. Ayes – Beazley, Volkert, Petty. Abstain – Mammen. Passed 3/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-11 approving the transfer of funds in the amount of $19,887.17 from General to Ambulance Capital Fund. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert introducing the 3rd reading of Ordinance 735-23 amending chapter 106.08, 1.A. “Collection Fee” (Solid Waste) increasing the rate from $13.70 to $15.50 per unit. Roll call. Passed 4/0. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Ordinance 735-23 amending chapter 106.08, 1.A. “Collection Fee” (Solid Waste) increasing the rate from $13.70 to $15.50 per unit. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to adopt Resolution 2023-12 resetting public hearing for the Proposed FY 2023/24 Budget to be held April 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Building permit approved for Kyle & Jessica Baldwin, 1102 Megans Way, building permit for a new home.

Council Member Beazley would like to have potential sale of lot located at 803 4th Street on the agenda for April.

Clerk Putzier reminded council and public of upcoming pancake day on March 18th. Also informed council of an upcoming SIMPCO workshop that will be held at the Community Building and invited them to attend. Update on 110 Hackberry Street. Court case was found in favor of City of Correctionville, Attorney Thompson will proceed with paperwork for potential contempt of court. Clerk Putzier also informed council that 200 Juniper Street is now owned by the City. Final sale agreement signed for 509 Driftwood Street. The Dixon Construction land purchase in Correctionville Business Development Park is now complete. Clerk Putzier updated the council on moving forward with the asbestos inspection and Phase I ESA at the old school site.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

Correctionville City Council

Special Correctionville City Council Meeting – March 16, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on March 16, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 5:30 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Kourtnee Mammen, Bob Beazley and Adam Petty. Absent: Ciara Alioth and Dan Volkert.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Mammen, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 3/0.

NEW BUSINESS:

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen, to adopt Resolution 2023-13 fixing date for a meeting on the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $1,100,000 general obligation capital loan notes of the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa (for essential corporate purposes), and providing for publication of notice thereof. Roll Call. Passed 3/0.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 5:34 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy, and Hamann

Absent: Schram

Others: Seven guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:01 PM

II. Communications

Mr. Dave Jensen asked the board if the county was ever contacted regarding bus routes; Lance Hamann addressed the board regarding having calculus taught in person next year instead of via Zoom. Mr. Thelander presented the proposed school calendar for 23-24 school year: 8/23/23 through 5/24/24 with graduation on 5/19/24.

III. Consent Agenda

Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the consent agenda. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

General $196,968.77; Management $5,279.92; Infrastructure $22,445.88; Hot Lunch $22,771.54; Activity $19,634.26; Extra & Hourly Pay $104,139.01.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the resignations from Julianna Goettsch, SE teacher, and Lexi Bratton, MS math teacher; and to approve the contract of Paige Landwher for Anthon K-8 PE teacher. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Budget Presentation – Set Budget Hearing in April – Klingensmith presented the proposed 23-24 budget. Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to set the budget hearing for 4/10/23 in Anthon at 7PM

C. 2023-2024 School Calendar – Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 23-24 calendar. 4 ayes. Motion carried

D. FY 2022 Annual Audit – Our audit report is not back from the auditor yet. Streck moved and Hamann seconded to table this until April. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

E. 2023-2024 Staff Handbooks – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to table the staff handbook review until April. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Board Policy Series 400 – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to table the 400 policy review until April. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Budget Guarantee for FY 2024 – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the budget guarantee of $47,944 for the FY24 budget. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

H. Fundraiser request for Trapshooting Club – Mrs. Holst presented a new fundraiser idea for the Trapshooting club. Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve that fundraiser. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Math Curriculum

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

Athletic and Student Handbook Changes

Classified Handbook Changes

Audit Report

Review 400 policies

FY24 Budget approval

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, April 10, 2023– 7:00 PM – in Anthon

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:22 PM

The board continued to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, February 13, 2023

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00pm.

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

White, Reinke, Mesz, Sappingfield present. Garnand absent.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Sappingfield moved to approve the agenda. White seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

a. Matthew Gillaspie to present on the district’s bonding capacity

2. Secondary Principal’s Report

Marcus Silva was present as a state wrestling qualifier. He explained the State schedule.

Scheduling for the 23-24 school year has begun, once again this year the students will be able to do their scheduling through a Google form.

We will be celebrating National FFA Week February 20-24th. We will have theme days during the week. It is a fun way to raise awareness and show support for FFA.

Large group speech has 9 groups make it to state. The TV News group got invited to perform at the All-State Speech Festival and have a chance to win an All-State Banner.

Laney Nelson was our junior high student of the month, and Theo Moseman was our high school student of the month.

3. Monthly Financial Report

Miller presented monthly financial reports.

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke asked questions on board bills.

I. Consent agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

White moved to approve the consent agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

J. Old Business

1. Approve hiring of an additional assistant varsity wrestling coach

No motion was made on this item.

K. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of elementary para professional

White moved to approve hiring Hayley Mitchell as an elementary para professional. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resignation of assistant varsity track coach

Sappingfield moved to approve the resignation of Dave Harris as assistant varsity track coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring of volunteer varsity track coach

White moved to approve Jen Carlson as a volunteer varsity track coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve the hiring an additional assistant junior high wrestling coach

White moved to approve the hiring of an additional assistant junior high wrestling coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve resignation of secondary teacher

Mesz moved to approve the resignation of Roger Peterson as secondary teacher. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve resignation of assistant speech coach

Sappingfield moved to approve the resignation of Chuck Prior as assistant speech coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

L. New Business

1. Approve summer bell calendar

Sappingfield moved to approve the summer bell calendar. White seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve district mileage reimbursement rate

Sappingfield moved to approve the district mileage reimbursement rate to be set at $0.55 per mile. Mesz seconded. All in favor. White abstained.

3. Approve special education service delivery plan committee

White moved to approve the special education service delivery plan committee. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor. Mesz abstained.

4. Approve bid for jr./sr. high parking lot concrete project

White moved to approve the bid from SG Concrete in the amount of $30,818 for the concrete project. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve bid for jr./sr. high HVAC replacements project

Sappingfield moved to approve the bid from MTC Mechanical in the amount of $34,440 for the HVAC replacement project. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve bid for Greenhouse foundation

Mesz moved to approve the bid from Tahnee Mara in the amount of $40,100 for the Greenhouse foundation. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve purchase of softball field scoreboard

Sappingfield moved to approve the purchase of the softball scoreboard from Daktronics in the amount of $14,236. White seconded. All in favor.

M. Discussion Item

1. Discuss the proposed Re-Districting Map of the District

N. Adjourn

Sappingfield moved to adjourn. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

Meeting adjourned at 9:48pm.

Dennis Reinke, Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

Special Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Conference Room – 113 W 1st St, Bronson, Iowa

Friday, February 24, 2023

12:00 p.m.

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76612137891?pwd=OFM0OGdybS9SREV1YXFLWlRRS1RjZz09

Meeting ID: 766-1213-7891

Passcode: Eagles

All attendees will be muted except during Public Forum

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 12:03pm.

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Reinke, Mesz, Garnand, Sappingfield, White all present.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Sappingfield moved to approve the agenda. White seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Personnel

1. Approve hiring an ITech Teacher

White moved to approve the hiring of Matthew Benson as the ITech Teacher. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve hiring an elementary teacher

Sappingfield moved to approve the hiring of Cade Pedersen as elementary teacher. White seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring of assistant varsity track coach

Sappingfield moved to approve hiring Jadin Wagner as the assistant varsity track coach. White seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve hiring of an additional assistant junior high wrestling coach

White moved to approve hiring Casey Watts as an additional assistant junior high wrestling coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve resignation of elementary para professional

White moved to approve the resignation of Shayla Ostrihonsky as elementary para professional. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

H. Adjourn

Sappingfield moved to adjourn. White seconded. All in favor.

Meeting adjourned at 12:11pm.

Dennis Reinke, Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

March 13, 2023 — CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Collins at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Bubke, Haggin, Plendl and Herbold

3. AGENDA

An additional item, Vision Insurance was added to the agenda. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve the amended agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Plendl, seconded by Herbold to approve the February minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Invoice details were emailed to the Board members before the meeting. There was a question regarding a MidAmerican Energy bill. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Plendl, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $107,591.76 from the General fund, $8,527.76 from schoolhouse, $12,146.94 from the Kingsley activity $52,666.01 from lunch fund and $15.96 from Pierson Activity. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Discussed the revenue and expenses for February. FY22 Audit is being finalized by Nolte, Corman & Johnson. Since the audit was not finalized, an extension letter was sent to the State Auditor’s office requesting an extension until June 30, 2023. The State auditor approved the request of the extension. MidStates Bank increased the checking account’s interest rate to 3.81% from 3.40%. There was discussion on the PPEL levy rate going from $.67 to $1.34. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the financial report. All in favor, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

Mr. Wiese

Elementary & High School updates. Spring Activities/Meetings are under way, even with odd weather! The 4th Quarter began today. Theme of “Leadership & Service”. Drivers Ed in Full Gear. These classes should be done before summer. Parent-Teacher Conferences Tuesday (3/14/23) & Thursday (3/16/23). 2 Hour Early Dismissal Both Days. PTC’s 2:00-8:00 PM. No School 3/17/23. Talent Show in Kingsley on Fri., 3/24/23 @6:30 PM. There are a lot of activities going on in Jazz Band, Choir, Art, FFA, Speech. Kindergarten Round-Up held on Friday, March 31. Two Sessions: 9 am and 1 pm. No regular KGT that day. Pre-School Visitation on Friday, May 12 from 8:30-10:00 am. Prom on Saturday, April 1, 2023 Grand March @6:30 pm Banquet @7:30 pm Dance 9:00 to 11:30 pm. ISASP testing in April.

Spring Break April 5 @12:30 (early dismissal) – April 10, 2023. WVC Band Festival for MS & HS in Ida Grove on Mon., March 20. Jazz Band State on April 4. Computer Science Showcase in the Elementary on Thurs., 3/23/23 in the PM. NASA Trip. Brady Hirschman, Jaya Phillips and Ethan Boelsma attended last week. FFA Awards. Iowa Degree (Brady Collins, Carly Huth, Reid Huth, Jaxson Lindgren &Kara Nelson). Sheep Production (Kara Nelson, Silver Proficiency Award). Ag Sales (Charles Ploeger, Gold at Districts). Ag Advocacy (Jacob Kraft, Beau Goodwin & Carson Seuntjens = 1st Place Gold).

Mr. Brand

Although Mr. Brand didn’t attend the meeting, his report was shared with the board. Our Krispy Kreme Fundraiser was excellent! We had many volunteers to help with this including a lot of staff. We ended up selling over $12,000 and profited over $6,000. Tonight I have requested one more fundraiser for the year, this is specifically for middle school athletics/activities. This past year we have purchased new football pants, more helmets, new volleyballs and footballs, a new volleyball cart, track jerseys, etc. We are looking to purchase new track sweats for the 2024 season. We just ended the 3rd quarter on Friday and report cards were printed today for conferences this week. We have conferences this week on Tuesday and Thursday with no school on Friday. Shout out to the Booster Club for providing staff with a subway meal on Tuesday. We had our February PBIS Assembly on March 10th, we recognized students for demonstrating expectations. We also recognized Torey Hill and Erica Christiansen for our staff Panther Way Award. We just reached our next all school incentive. On Friday, February 17th, Her Health presented to the school along with Zane Chwirka Woodbury County Sheriff. Driver’s Education is in full swing happening each week in Moville. We have been preparing for our upcoming ISASP tests through trainings. These will begin happening in April. We recently had an emergency event at school with a student. This required us to deliver various emergency supports to the student. It took about 30minutes for Emergency Services to arrive. I am thankful for our training and in the future, I think it would be great to also include our non-certified staff in CPR training as well since they are often the most available to be able to respond. We are working on a new training and some of our middle school teachers met with Val Sitzmann a few weeks ago to learn about the Numeracy Project. This will be used to target struggling math students to provide additional support. Many of our 7th and 8th grade students go to DC at the beginning of April. We are looking to provide a different type of learning this day due to staff being gone and many of our 7th and 8th grade students will be absent along with state Jazz band. Erica Christiansen is going to coach MS Girls Basketball again starting next year and Ross Johnson will be coaching MS Boys Basketball. Wrestling is already finished! Our wrestlers and cheerleaders will have their end of the season celebration tomorrow in Remsen with bowling and pizza. Track practice starts on Monday. We currently have 6 meets scheduled. We have 14 7th grade boys, 10 8th grade boys, 12 7th grade girls, and 2 8th grade girls. So, we have 38 athletes. Our home Track meet is on April 18th, so if any of you are interested in helping let me know!

Mr. Bailey

Mr. Bailey discussed snow days and makeup time. To date, there have been 7 snow days. Contract Days vs. Hours. There will be Foundation Meeting tomorrow night to discuss scholarships. There was discussion on members of the fire department and first responder’s admission to the fitness center. Mr. Bailey discussed Legislative bills. Ragbrai will be going through Kingsley this summer. The Board will allow riders to camp on school property during Ragbrai. Discussion took place regarding the preliminary classifications for Football. There was discussion on TLC money and the passage of House File 68. The purpose of these funds are designated for teachers and the goals include to attract and retain effective teachers, strengthen Instruction and Improve student achievement. Mr. Bailey will continue the discussion on TLC fund in the future.

8. OLD BUSINESS – none at this time

9. NEW BUSINESS

2023-2024 Budget Guarantee Resolution:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve the following resolution: FY2024: “Resolved, that the Board of Directors of Kingsley-Pierson Community School District, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2023-2024 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.” All in favor, motion carried.

2023-2024 Budget Review/Set Hearing Date:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to set the 2023-2024 Budget Hearing Date for April 11, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to publish the 2023-2024 Budget at 11.07599. All in favor, motion carried.

2023-2024 Hearing on Proposed School Calendar:

President Collins opened the meeting for public comment at 8:25 p.m. There was no oral or written comments. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Herbold to close the public comment. All in favor, motion carried.

2023-2024 Calendar Adoption:

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to adopt the KP Sample A school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year with the change of moving the February PD day one week later. All in favor, motion carried.

Facility Project(s):

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to table discussion on the Pierson Boiler until the next meeting. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Herbold to approve the painting bid of the Upper Balcony areas by Brian Archer for $12,500. All in favor, motion carried. Brian Archer will also bid other painting projects in Kingsley.

Resignation(s):

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignation of Chris Nissen as JH Boys Basketball Coach. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignation of Mr. Ingalls as HS English teacher. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Herbold to approve the resignation of Mr. Benson as Industrial Technology teacher. All in favor, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked them for their service to the school district.

Contract Recommendation(s):

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve Ross Johnson as the JH Head Boys basketball coach. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to approve Erica Christensen as the JH Head Girls Basketball coach. All in favor, motion carried.

Delta Dental Renewal:

Motion by Plendl, seconded by Herbold to approve the 2023-2024 Delta Dental insurance renewal. All in favor, motion carried.

ISEBA Life/AD&D/LTD Insurance Renewal:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve the 2023-2024 ISEBA Life/AD&D and LTD insurance renewal. Life/AD&D is employer paid and LTD coverage is paid by the employee. All in favor, motion carried.

Mercer Health Insurance Renewal:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the 2023-2024 Mercer Health Insruance renewal. There was a 6.85% increase from last year’s rates. All in favor, motion carried.

Gym Floor Settlement Agreement:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the gym floor settlement of $33,170. All in favor, motion carried. The work will be scheduled once school has been dismissed for the year.

Fundraiser Requests:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the fundraiser requests from the KP Dance Team and the MS athletics fundraisers. All in favor, motion carried.

Amended item to agenda.

Vision Insurance:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve 2023-2024 Delta Vision insurance. This is an employee paid deduction. The previous vision discount plan offered to staff was discontinued by Mercer. All in favor, motion carried.

10. OTHER BUSINESS

None at this time

11. ADJOURNMENT

At 8:52 p.m., motion was brought by Plendl, seconded by Herbold to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Jason Collins, Board President

