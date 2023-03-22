Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — February 28, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 02/28/2023 – 02/28/2023

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Gas for Bookmobile 67.25

Active911, Inc. 501042 Professional Services 195.00

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 105,373.67

All Seasons Uniform 500001 9108 – Work coat – KS 69.93

Amazon Capital Services 500176 Projectors (2)/DPNC-SC 764.53

Associates For Psychiatric 101002 MHMH031245 3,200.00

AT&T Mobility Air Cards 2,120.11

Autry Reporting 14803

Depositions 666.75

Axon Enterprise Inc. 105382 1500 – Car video CIP 214,846.90

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Baldwin, Brett 103906 Miller Township /Trustee 100.00

Barnes & Noble Books 392.38

Bauer Built Inc. 105888 Tire Repair #517 98.95

Berning, Matt 104553 Miller Township /Trustee 50.00

Bertrand***, Tina 500619 New Leaders Meeting & Travel.. 285.76

Bob Barker Co. 21770 Lice Shampoo 321.32

Bomgaars 27646 Hornick Diesel pump 443.33

Bubke, Misty L CSR 1840 Transcript to AG’s Office 3.50

Burke Engineering 36400 9103 – Simplex lock – spare 975.60

Bush Cleaners Dry Cleaning.. 16.50

CW Suter & Son Inc 86382 9101 – Condensate line 2,387.17

C&J Sayles Inc 792 Consignment items sold 214.32

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract #3091-16103/ 344.27

Cardis Mfg Co 41396 9105 – Snow removal 2/3/23 125.00

Central IA Distributing 44891 Janitorial Supplies 254.00

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 383.50

Certified Testing Services 55502 Geotechnical Report 3,140.00

Charm Tex Inc. 101919 Household Supplies 231.80

Chesterman CO. Water 600.00

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage service-FB23/L 424.00

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Random Drug Screen 40.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,948.81

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #501 239.58

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Monthly maintenance fee 34.43

Crittenton Center Shelter 294.30

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Acct #25387/Filter change 31.00

Dakota Cnty Sheriff 62293 Service Fee 18.00

Danbury Review 62875 Help wanted ads-Summer ranger 42.00

Davis***, Jeff 101345 Jury Duty Mileage 4.90

Dawson***, David 99622 Professional License Dues 185.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 6,570.15

Derby CRS RPR, Deni 103970 Hearing 58.00

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Stamp 39.00

District III Association 105238 2023 ICCS District III 200.00

Echo Group 101509 9102 – Light bulbs 771.38

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 9101 – Cockroach treat 294.68

Electronic Communications 104420 Radio and Related 285.00

Electronic Engineer 75647 Maintenance: Radio 91.80

Equipment Blades Inc. 105027 Blades #217 1,445.50

Fastenal Co 80863 Bolts 415.80

Fedex 81003 Postage 30.78

Fremont Tire (Floyd) 98734 Tire Repair #404 49.50

Fremont Tire Co (Hwy 75N) 86756 Tires (4)-’16 Chevy #2 849.95

Frontier Communications 291028 712-378-3670-070192-7 129.95

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 Garbage – Lawton Shed 91.73

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Lexmark printers 791.96

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #934 57.00

H204U Inc 893 bottled water 68.50

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor, Welding 3,724.18

Heidman Law Firm, PLLC 105425 General Board 1,045.00

Henry, Rhonda 501044 Secondary Roads Liability 5,212.60

Hensley***, Loan 98233 Professional License Dues 185.00

Hired Gun Enterprises 501034 Professional Services 1,000.00

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH030772 151.20

Hobart Sales & Serv 104549 9102 – Mixer repair 2,039.54

Holiday Inn (DM-FleurR) 298000 Hotel for B. Kusler 1,159.20

Home Depot Pro 105875 9103 – Cube trucks (2) 840.92

Humboldt County Sheriff 501050 FECR112897 Philip Clark 72.87

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #505 415.69

IAN Iowa Assn of Naturalist 116569 IAN spring workshop fee.. 178.00

Independent Technology 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #306 6,279.50

Innovational Water 105182 9101 – Hydronic manage 2,735.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 2,307.49

Interstate All Battery 100127 Batteries 63.50

Iowa Board of Pharmacy 501047 Paramedic Budget-Medic 90.00

Iowa Dept of Transportation 118637 Rock Salt 2,747.50

Iowa Office of State 201321 Autopsy Fees 2,153.00

Iowa Prison Ind Envelopes 275.00

Iowa Sportsman 102041 Classified ad – April 375.00

ISAC Iowa State Assn 213063 ISAC Spring Conference 420.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #506 1,364.01

J C Roofing & Insol 100777 Animal Budget; Maintenance 360.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 2,182.10

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers 99918 Parts & Labor #202 3,283.36

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L. 173039 Depositions 763.40

Johnstone Supply (Sioux) 105825 9108 – Furnace repair 508.96

Kars Detail Center 500180 Vehicle Repairs 230.00

Kingsbury Electronics 500791 Contractual Services 227.88

KMK Apparel & Design 500642 0002-41-1200-000-29400.. 336.00

Lawson Products Inc Bolts 69.99

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 379.50

Little Falls Machine 143902 Parts #318 123.78

Loffler Companies 500177 Acct #OS-WC049/Canon 126.80

Ludwig, Barbara K 103908 Miller Township /Trustee 161.25

Lutgen CSR RPR, Amy 103690 Bond Review, Motion 93.00

Mahrt, Jason 103907 Miller Township /Trustee 100.00

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract/Postage 2,066.88

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,440.49

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Welding Supplies 205.50

McClure Engineering 103230 IJR – Final Payment 15,775.38

Menards 199721 Supplies for shipping 369.29

Mercury Medical 500589 Paramedic Budget; Medical 424.24

Mercy Medical 101042 CA Emergency room 5,114.40

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 February Pre-employment 1,222.75

Metal Culverts Inc 158327 Pipe Culvert 5,216.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Acct 75080-57013/Electric 5,017.17

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 2,241.96

Midwest Monitoring 102504 bracelet rental 1,800.00

Midwest Special Services 105549 Transports 3,468.25

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Consumers Supply Distributing

3,194.00

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Tire Repair #26 62.50

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 1,430.46

Munger & Reinschmidt General Counsel 01/01/23 2,251.54

Murphy Tractor 99032 New Equipment #514 313,910.88

Nahra***, Mark 102470 Meals & Mileage 107.38

Nebraska Pediatric 105782 Tayvon Davis Trial 3,271.48

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 5,849.56

New Cooperative 104730 Gasoline, Diesel, Propane 64,674.14

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Hand Tools 41.37

Northeast Nebr Public 100448 Homer Tower utilities 277.00

Northside Glass Service 485 Labor #929 215.00

Office Elements 100254 Labels, PT, Highlighters 104.59

One Office Solution 104853 Ink cartridges 1,554.15

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters & Cleaners #52 342.58

Oto, City of 180887 Water for Jan/Feb/Mar 2023 205.50

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 9,509.30

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service-FB23 100.00

Peterbilt of Sioux City 103682 Bolts #935 43.04

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 14,999.52

Plummer Electric 99169 Buildings – Luton Shop 616.58

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #934 82.00

Porter Lee Corporation 104162 contractual services 2,171.73

Prosecuting Attorneys 192181 Criminal Law Handbook 550.00

Ricoh USA, Inc 105143 Contract, Cust #299443 463.64

Riverside ACE Hardware 500821 DPNC exhibit supplies 3.59

Road Machinery & Supplies 978 Batteries 249.42

Rolling Hills Community 500028 9109 – Utilities county 1,523.81

Safe Restraints Inc 104546 Restraints 4,696.40

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Windshield Repair 824.95

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Fuel & Diesel 885.60

Security National Bank 208797 Movavi, Advertising 20,191.60

Sedgwick Talley Abstract 331400 Lien Search – Public Bid 100.00

SFM Mutual Insurance 500520 Work Comp 392.00

Sherwin Williams 210963 9103 – Paint thinner 31.09

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 9103 – Sign for 4th floor 52.00

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 405.90

Sioux City Journal 105512 Employment Package 3,875.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,914.52

Sioux City Treasur. (447) 213400 Comm Center 87,653.41

Sioux City Truck & Trailer 246198 Parts #934 1,795.41

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 505.21

Siouxland Regional 231257 3rd QTR FY23 8,746.50

Siouxland Well Company 102424 Oto Shop 3,508.75

Square Tire Gordon 102019 Labor, Filters, Oil #103 87.82

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Parts #517, #519 129.20

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #201 904.85

Sturgeon, Mark, CSR 225441 Noncompliance/Contempt.. 160.00

Summit Food Service 500010

Food 37,727.83

Superior Vision 104058 March 2023 Vision Insurance 2,488.60

Thomas, Tracy Ann 500255 Expert Witness Fees Seibold 4,275.00

Thurman Psychological 501051 Aaron Word Trial Prep 3,997.70

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts & Labor # 1,667.43

Transit Works 100784 Engineering Equipment 1,560.00

Travelers Insurance 13 MN Bond 175.00

Uline Household Supplies 100.46

Ultra No Touch Car 19 Car Washes 333.90

United Healthcare 102482 March 2023 Coverage 625.00

USCellular 500677 Election Phones & Hot Spots 254.13

Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345 FEMA Proj #6327, 12/18 2,790.50

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: verizon 5,817.36

Volano Software LLC 500939 Fine Collection Support 333.00

Wall of Fame staff uniform 215.14

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 179,690.32

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 8th Ricoh Lease Pmt 132.25

Western Iowa Tech 248200 CA JD TK MT med manage 476.00

Widman, Charles F 250139 03/10/22 -02/16/23 Mileage 700.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electricity 81.65

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 246000 Rivera Tax Redemption..2,591.00

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 copy paper 646.00

Ziegler Inc 274129 Labor & Shop Supplies 323.95

Grand Total: 1,255,921.53

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 23, 2023