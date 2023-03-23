Doris E. Grasma passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA. Visitation with the family will be held a half hour prior to the service and also during the lunch following. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. The funeral service for Doris E. Grasma will be live streamed through the link provided: https://youtube.com/live/8eXkO0_IUyQ

Doris was born to Otto and Annie (Wieck) Keuck on July 23, 1928 at the family farm near Moville, Iowa. She was the ninth child born to Annie with the assistance of a midwife Effie which is how Doris received her unusual middle name.

Doris graduated from Moville High School in 1946. She enrolled at Morningside College in Sioux City in a program designed to train teachers to fill shortfalls due to WWII. For four years, Doris attended college in the summers and taught in a one room school house during the school year. Doris taught students kindergarten through eighth grade. From there she went to work for Farmer’s Lumber and then Lone Star Lumber using her math and organizational skills to perform in many different capacities.

Doris met her husband, Clarence John Grasma at a dance hall in Sioux City. They were married on September 4, 1955. Through this union Doris became a stepmother to Clarence’s three boys as well as mother to their two daughters. Doris was a devoted homemaker and had such a fixed schedule for her weekly duties and activities (laundry, cleaning, shopping, baking and church) that her family and friends knew what the day of week it was by what task she was taking care of that day. Doris was a woman of faith and was an active member at Concordia and Faith Lutheran churches.

After a decline in health, Doris made a hard and emotional move to Sioux Falls, SD where her daughter Lisa was able to better care for her.

Doris is survived by son, Gary Grasma, daughters Carol (Lee) Barnhart, Lisa (David) Bean, Daughter-in-law Esther Burman, brother LaVern Keuck, 8 grandchildren Tyler and Kyle Gale, Kelsey Malovrh, Curtis Bean, Scott Grasma, Keri Jo Leopold, Chad and Lance Grasma; 11 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, sons Ronald and Donald Grasma, parents, 5 sisters; Gertrude Parkinson, Hattie Ledgerwood, Vesta Davis, Lydia Fischer, Velma Linerud and 2 brothers; Chris and Ray Keuck.