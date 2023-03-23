Linda Fitzpatrick

Linda A. Fitzpatrick, 71, of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at a Sioux City hospital following a long illness.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held at Holy Cross-St. Michael Catholic Church on Friday, March 11, 2023 with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Linda was born October 15, 1951 in LeMars, Iowa; the daughter of Kenneth and Loretta (Morrison) Schieuer. She grew up in the Climbing Hill and Anthon, IA area and graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1970.

On June 3, 1972, Linda married Steven M. Fitzpatrick in Moville, IA and they started their family in Sioux City shortly after.

Linda worked at Toy National Bank for 5 years and then operated a home cleaning service for many years retiring in 2001.

A longtime member of St. Michael Catholic Church, she enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events. Linda was an Iowa Hawkeye fan, enjoyed going to concerts and was an avid reader in her free time.

Survivors include her husband Steven of Sioux City; her children: Christopher Fitzpatrick (Jolene) of Sioux City, Timothy Fitzpatrick (Maegan) of Urbandale, IA, Michael Fitzpatrick of Tucson, AZ and Jennifer Fitzpatrick of Sioux City; her brothers and sisters: Sharri Fitzpatrick (Michael) of Sioux City, Leah Klingensmith (Roger) of Moville, IA, Charlene Widman (Chuck) of Bronson, IA, Chris Schieuer (Tina) of Shawnee, OK, Denise Reimer of Emmetsburg, IA, Kevin Schieuer (Heidi) of Walton, NE, and Jodi Countryman (Chris) of Moville, IA; 2 sisters in law: Paula Stone and Carla Fitzpatrick (Stacie Miller); 5 grandchildren: Nathan, Ella, Erin, Drew and Blake Fitzpatrick.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Loretta Schieuer, her mother and father-in- law: Paul and Lois Fitzpatrick and a brother-in-law, Greg Reimer.

The family would like to thank Mercy One ICU, the doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and especially the nurses for the wonderful care they gave to Linda.