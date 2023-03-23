Funeral services for LuAnne Countryman, age 66, of Correctionville, are pending at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville.

LuAnne passed away on Wednesday, March 08, 2023 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

LuAnne Countryman, daughter of Donald and Winnie (Bolles) Countryman, was born on October 19, 1956 in Sioux City, lowa. LuAnne was one of four children growing up on their family farm in the Rock Branch area. She graduated from Eastwood High School in 1974.

LuAnne was united in marriage to Donald Dixon in March of 1974. Together they welcomed a son, Seth Dixon. LuAnne resided in Correctionville, IA until their divorce in 1981. After living in Moville, IA for a short time, she was married to Dell Norton in October of 1981. Dell and LuAnne, along with her son Seth moved to Kalispel, Montana. Over the years they lived in Montana, Wyoming, Texas and South Dakota. After their divorce in 2005, LuAnne settled in the Yankton, South Dakota area. While living in Yankton, LuAnne worked at Ace Hardware and then later as a receptionist at ABS Services for several years. She was married to Mike Portillo in September of 2006 and later divorced in 2016. After transitioning into early retirement she moved back home to Correctionville, IA where she resided for the last three years.

LuAnne had various jobs over the years as well as being a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cleaning, was an avid lover of horses, and a self-taught electrician and plumber for her many home remodels over the years. She also enjoyed shooting, camping, traveling and scuba diving.

LuAnne is survived by her son, Seth (Heather) Dixon and her two grandchildren,

Alec Dixon and Olivia Dixon, all of Correctionville, lowa. She is also survived by her brother, Donnie (Lynn) Countryman of Hatboro, Pennsylvania; sister, Patti (Pat) Clark of Ladera Ranch, California; sister- in-law, Ellen Countryman of Kanawha, lowa and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Luanne was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Countryman, and her parents, Donald and Winnie Countryman, along with other extended family and friends.