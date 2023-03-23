Marjorie E. Schiltz, age 90 of Remsen, IA passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Heartland Care Center in Marcus, IA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Fr. Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday. There will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at the church. Visitation will resume on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Marge was born Sept. 1, 1932 on a farm near Merrill, IA, the daughter of Jack & Mae (Plendl) Kessenich. She was raised on the farm and attended Union School. After graduating high school in 1950, she worked as a stenographer for LeMars Mutual Insurance until 1955.

On Oct. 11, 1955, she married Cletus V. Schiltz at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Neptune, IA. The couple raised nine children while farming. During this time, Marge stayed home to raise her family and later worked at Happy Siesta Health Care in Remsen for over 20 years. Cletus passed away Sept. 19, 2005, and Marge continued to live on the farm until 2008 when she moved into Remsen. She then lived at Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living in Remsen and finally Heartland Care Center in Marcus.

Marge was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, and the church guild. She liked to play cards with family and friends and belonged to several card clubs. She also enjoyed her monthly coffee club. Marge enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved bowling, putting in a big garden, canning all sorts of fruits and vegetables, and baking for her family.

Marge was one of the first three ladies that was chosen and commissioned to be a eucharistic minister at St. Mary’s and was faithful to her Catholic faith. She was a dedicated, loving wife and mother. She described her last childbirth as a miracle from God and the Blessed Mother.

She is survived by her nine children, Debbie (Mike) Swaynie of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Jeff (Lisa) Schiltz of Remsen, IA, Jean Haverkamp (Mike Ruden) of Remsen, IA, Geralyn (Alan) Hoefling of Marcus, IA, Carmen (Rod) Wittkop of Worland, WY, Kevin Schiltz of Remsen, IA, Rod (Kris) Schiltz of Remsen, IA, Randy (Laura) Schiltz of Remsen, IA, Mary (Dakin) Schultz of Moville, IA; 27 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Stan Kessenich and John (Lois) Kessenich both of LeMars, IA; one sister, Mary Ellen (Leo) Stessman of Omaha, NE, and many nieces and nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Dale (Dorothy) Kessenich; her sister, Phyllis (Lyle) Schroeder; in-laws, John & Susan Schiltz; sisters-in-law, Rosalene Kessenich; Rosemary (Ambrose) Forkenbrock, Armella (Larry) Kurth, Kathleen (Glenn) Pick, Loretta (Menard) George, Norma (Clyde) Means, Hazel Means, Tillie (Norman) Treinen, Clarinda (Ken) Holt, Callista (Pete) Konz; brother-in-law, Vernon (Darlene) Schiltz; grandson-in-law, Travis Ellis.

Casket bearers will be Jeff, Kevin, Rod, & Randy Schiltz, Mike Swaynie, Mike Ruden, Alan Hoefling, Rod Wittkop, & Dakin Schultz.