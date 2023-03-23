 Skip to content

Pages 1 & 7 — Redistricting at Lawton-Bronson

| |

Lawton-Bronson’s school board is considering four plans for redistricting, with a public hearing set for April 10 and a final decision to be made May 11.  Below are the four plans the board is considering.

Plan 1

Plan 2

Plan 3

Plan 4

 

 

 

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment