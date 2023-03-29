Kingsley-Pierson Budget Notice By Editor | March 29, 2023 | 0 The following budget notice for Kingsley-Pierson was inadvertently omitted from the printed version of the March 30 Record. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Local Legals for March 30, 2023 March 29, 2023 | No Comments » Probate — Patricia Rogers March 29, 2023 | No Comments » Probate — Beverly Scheer March 29, 2023 | No Comments » Local Legals for March 23, 2023 March 22, 2023 | No Comments » Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — February 28, 2023 March 22, 2023 | No Comments »