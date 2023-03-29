Local Legals for March 30, 2023

Notice and Call of Public Meeting

Governmental Body: The Board of Directors of the Lawton-Bronson Community School District, Iowa

Date of Meeting: April 10, 2023

Time of Meeting: 7:00 P.M.

Place of Meeting: Jr/Sr. High School Library — 100 Tara Way, Lawton, IA, 51030

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the above-mentioned governmental body will meet at the date, time, and place above set out. The tentative agenda is as follows:

• Action by resolution to reduce the number of director districts and add at-large directors, adjust director district boundaries and method of election following 2020 decennial census.

This notice is given at the direction of the Board President pursuant to Chapter 21, Code of Iowa, and the local rules of said governmental body.

Mercedees Miller — Secretary,

Board of Directors of the Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Thursday, March 30, 2023

City of Lawton

Notice of Public Hearing

April 12, 2023, at 5:30 pm

Regarding the proposed sale of Part of Lots Seventeen (17) and Eighteen (18) in Block Four (4) to the Incorporated Town of Lawton, Woodbury County, Iowa, further described as follows: The West Twenty Feet (W 20’) of the East One-half (E 1/2) of said Lot Eighteen (18) and the South Seven Feet (S 7’) of the West Twenty Feet (W 20’) of the East One-half (E 1/2) of Lot seventeen (17) The West One-half (W 1/2) of Lots Seventeen (17) and Eighteen (18) EXCEPT the North Twenty-three Feet (23’) of the West One-half (W 1/2) of Lot Seventeen (17), and the South Five Feet (S 5’) of the North Twenty-three Feet (N 23’) of the East Twenty Feet (E 20’) of the West One-half (W 1/2) of Lot seventeen (17).

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will he conducted at a meeting of the City Council of the City of Lawton, Iowa, to be held on the 12th day April 2023 at 5:30 pm, at the Lawton Community Center, 315 Ash St,, and that after said Public Hearing has been concluded, the City Council may act upon said proposal to sell the property. The Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

This property is the farmer Lawton City Hall and Lawton Friendship Center, street addresses of 101 E Maple Street and 300 Cedar Street, Lawton, Iowa.

Thursday, March 30, 2023

CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATE OF COST

FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE BUSINESS PARK DEVELOPMENT

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Correctionville, Iowa, will meet at 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa on the 10th day of April, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at which time and place a hearing will be held on the proposed plans and specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the Correctionville Business Park, in and for Correctionville, Iowa. Any interested person may appear at said hearing and file objections to the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated costs for said improvements.

The general description of types of construction and their limits for which bids will be received shall be as follows:

This project will include the construction of a new public street, cul-de-sac, and utilities on 10.9 acres located north of highway 20 between highway 31 and Fir Street. The work includes excavation for detention basin and roadway, 8” PCC pavement with curb and gutter, sanitary sewer main and manholes, storm sewer main and structures, and water main and appurtenances. Also includes any grading and miscellaneous work to complete the project.

Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed improvements have been prepared by the Engineer. These plans and specifications, and the proceedings of the City referring to and defining said improvements, are hereby made a part of this Notice and the proposed contract by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed to comply therewith.

Published upon order of the Correctionville City Council in Correctionville, Iowa.

City of Correctionville

BY /s/ Kathy Hoffmann

Mayor

ATTEST:

BY /s/ April Putzier

City Clerk

Thursday, March 30, 2023

CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, STATE OF IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $1,100,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES OF THE CITY (FOR ESSENTIAL CORPORATE PURPOSES), AND THE HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 10th day of April, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 312 Driftwood St., Correctionville, Iowa, at which meeting the Council proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $1,100,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for essential corporate purposes, to provide funds to pay the costs of the opening, widening, extending, grading, and draining of the right-of-way of streets, highways, avenues, alleys and public grounds; the construction, reconstruction, and repairing of any street or bridge improvements; the acquisition, installation, and repair of sidewalks, pedestrian overpasses and underpasses, trails, storm sewers, sanitary sewers, water service lines, street lighting, and traffic control devices, and the acquisition of any real estate needed for any of the foregoing purposes. Principal and interest on the proposed Loan Agreement will be payable from the Debt Service Fund.

At the above meeting the Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the City to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Council will at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes to evidence the obligation of the City thereunder or will abandon the proposal to issue said Notes.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, as provided by Sections 384.24A and 384.25 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 24th day of March, 2023.

/s/ April Putzier

City Clerk, City of Correctionville, State of Iowa

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Moville City Council Meeting

Monday, March 15, 2023

Mayor Fisher is absent, so Tom Conolly acts as Mayor Pro Tem. Conolly calls the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm joins via Zoom; John Parks, Bret Hayworth and Tom Conolly are present. Joel Robinson is absent. Malm motions to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Hayworth motions to approve the February Treasurer’s report, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

The fence permit for 612 Jackson Main Montina Tucker was reviewed. Hayworth motions to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Guests present include Chad Thompson, Joe Barnes and Calvin Mellies.

During Open Forum, resident Calvin Mellies updated the council on his ongoing repair project resulting from a sewer backup. He presented a quote for $4400 to replace the damaged carpet and requested that the City cover that amount. Council has been working with our insurance agent for recommendations on how to proceed. No action taken on the later agenda item for this issue as council prefers to wait for clarification from insurance agent before taking any action.

Interim Police Chief Joe Barnes gave a Police Department update. He is working to begin advertising to hire to fill the Police Officer position. Barnes updated the council regarding part-time employee Andrew Anderson. In 2020, Anderson was initially hired at a wage of $15 per hour. He was supposed to be paid at $18.00 per hour when he returned as a certified reserve in August of 2022, but his payroll was not updated at that time. Since then, he has worked 435 hours and been incorrectly paid $15 per hour. Barnes requested council approve back-pay of the difference of $3 per each of those hours worked for a total of $1305. Hayworth motions this back pay, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to officially approve Anderson to be paid $18 per hour going forward, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. The public works update document was provided to the council via iPad.

Council discussed Mike Weaver’s recent 25 year employment anniversary. Weaver’s start date was March 2, 1998. Council discussed different options for expressing appreciation for the anniversary. Hayworth suggests a Resolution of Proclamation be added to the next agenda commemorating the occasion. Council considers options to compensate public works employee Pat Smith as he assumes the Supervisor duties while Superintendent Mike Weaver is off work for medical leave. Hayworth motions to increase Smith’s hourly pay by $1 per hour while Weaver is gone, including retroactive pay since he has been gone and until he comes back to duty, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the 2023 ICAP insurance renewal. Conolly motions to approve the renewal, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers the FY 2023-24 Max Levy Resolution. Hayworth motions to set the Public Hearing for Max Levy to April 5th, 2023 at 5:30 pm, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the budget commitments from other neighboring towns towards the Inspector position and future 28E agreements for service. Attorney Thompson recommended that the hiring step come before and separately from the 28E contracts. Hayworth motions to begin the process to hire a full-time Multi- City inspector, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. Attorney Thompson updated the council regarding the judge’s determination for the nuisance remediation at 28 N. 2nd Street. Council wishes to place this on next agenda to discuss and/or take possible action. With no further business Hayworth motioned to adjourn around 6:50 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Tom Conolly, Mayor Pro Tem

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 31,270.45

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 38,578.52

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

TOTAL 5,254.25

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX

TOTAL 27,524.55

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING

TOTAL 101.09

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 20,064.77

WATER TOTAL 19,220.92

SEWER TOTAL 18,808.19

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,403.34

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 162,226.08

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor Checks: 2/21/2023-3/15/2023 Payroll Checks: 2/21/2023- 3/15/2023

AMAZON PD EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 667.03

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 1,158.00

CALVIN MELLIES SEWER BACKUP DAMAGE CLEANUP 1,695.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 246.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 229.38

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC MONTHLY GARBAGE

HAULING 7,178.61

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 56.00

EAGLE RIDGE SERVICES ANNUAL ADMINISTRATION 120.00

FRANK DUNN CO. ROAD

PATCH 949.00

GALLS UNIFORM PANTS

HOOD 68.47

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,815.36

GLAZERS COMMUNITY CENTER BAR SUPPLIES 165.60

GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY

TIRES 1,057.69

GRAINGER 124.68

HAWKINS INC. WATER

CHEMICALS 463.57

SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY STRAYS CATS/DOGS 37.00

HUNDERTMARK POWERWASHER MAINTENANCE 178.60

IA DEPT. PUBLIC HEALTH POOL REGISTRATION 105.00

IMFOA ANNUAL FEES 100.00

IRS FED/FICA TAX 3,973.36

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 113.10

JP COOKE CO PET TAGS 23.95

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM CNTR SUPPLIES 478.20

MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. FRONTAGE ROAD / 2ND / 3RD PROJECT 14,000.00

MEGAN CROSS

REIMBURSEMENT 148.51

MENARDS SUPPLIES 1,163.22

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,898.88

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC COMM CENTER ALARM 89.25

MOULTRIE PD TRAIL CAM SUBSCRIPTION 18.01

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS vehicle maintenance 86.84

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 43.54

PLUMBING & HEATING WHOLESALE URINAL

PARTS 71.09

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 257.28

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,455.30

MOVILLE RECORD

PUBLICATION 924.26

AMERICAN RED CROSS LIFEGUARD CERT 300.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT SUPPLIES 54.54

SIOUX SALES COMPANY POLICE EQUIPMENT 78.70

STAPLES OFFICE

SUPPLIES 311.16

OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE ANNUAL REVIEW FILING

FEE 175.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE SCRIPT 36.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE AND ANNUAL SSL CERT 415.00

WEX BANK FUEL 5,013.02

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 801.90

==============

Accounts Payable Total 54,345.10

Invoices: Paid 22,760.76

Invoices: Scheduled 31,584.34

Payroll Checks 13,304.42

==============

Report Total 67,649.52

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 2/21/2023- 3/15/2023

FUND NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 47,608.40

110 ROAD USE TAX 7,241.09

600 WATER 6,405.27

610 SEWER 6,394.76

————————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 67,649.52

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

03/20/2023 06:30 PM

Board Room, Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, Board Member

Sharleen Duncan, Vice-President

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM

Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information & presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

3 members of the youth ball committee discussed the summer ball program participants and the usage of the ball fields in Washta and Correctionville. Dan Volkert spoke to the board representing the City of Correctionville and the possibility of a shared summer rec director position.

A. Hearing on proposed 2023-2024 School Calendar

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

C. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal Report

2. JH/HS Principal

3. Curriculum Director Report

4. Athletic Director Report

5. Superintendent Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Agreement with the River Valley Education Association

Approve the agreement with the River Valley Education Association.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Adoption of the 2023-2024 School Calendar

I would recommend approving the calendar as presented.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. 2023-2024 Budget Guarantee Resolution

Approve the 2023-2024 Budget Guarantee Resolution

“Resolved, that the Board of Directors of River Valley Community School District, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2023-2024 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.”

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. 2023-2024 Budget Review/Set Hearing Date

Set the 2023-2024 Budget Review Hearing date as 4/18/23 at 6:30 pm to be held in the board meeting room of the high school.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. 2022-2023 Audit Report

Approve the 22-23 audit report as presented.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Summer Food Program Approval

*Approve the Summer Food Program.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

G. Resignations

Approve presented resignations.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

H. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting:

Scott Knaack – Vote Not Recorded

Bobbi Dewitt – Vote Not Recorded

Ted Mammen – Vote Not Recorded

Sharleen Duncan – Vote Not Recorded

Jessica Wilson – Vote Not Recorded

I. Facility Projects

I would recommend approving Dunwell for the facility HVAC project.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

The board discussed the youth ball program using the high school baseball field and making the adjustments required for youth guidelines. This would allow the FFA students to continue using the plot at Washta at this time.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:50 pm.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

MARCH 2023 BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 199.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES paint sets for painting class 76.92

ANC DBA LONG LINES JANUARY 2023 332.54

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR SUPPLIES 215.58

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF RV SHOP BUILDING 279.13

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING WATER UNIT RENTAL-WASHTA FEBRUARY 241.00

DOLLAR GENERAL Gummy

Bears 12.00

DUNWELL LLC CONTINUED ON LOOP REPAIRS 1,620.00

EVANS, TISH FCS SUPPLIES.. 3.25

FRONTIER JANUARY PHONE

BILL 502.91

GFC LEASING SERVICE CALL TO ELEMENTARY 291.00

GORDON FLESCH CYAN

TONER 406.00

GRAY, LESLIE Sharpie Brand Paint Pens and Paint for 55.08

H&H Roofing KITCHEN VENT LEAKING – PATCHED AND SEALED 930.00

IOWA ASSOC. OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS IASBO SPRING CONFERENCE 0.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET- FEBRUARY 359.65

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICE BOILER INSPECTION

160.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY SBO ACADEMY LEVEL 4 530.00

IXL LEARNING IXL Licenses- Math and Reading 1,680.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 900 GAL@1.6 3,840.00

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC Test shipping 50.00

MEISTER, CARLY school

supplies 97.67

MID-STEP SERVICES FEBRUARY SPED SERVICES EE 17,955.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – CVILLE

13,498.36

MODRELL, MIKE CDL REIMBURSEMENT 23.50

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL RED INK FOR POSTAGE MACHINE 91.29

RASSEL, PAIGE FEB MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 87.36

RICKS’ COMPUTERS

DVD 1,732.00

SANITARY SERVICES SANITARY SERVICES WASHTA FEBRUARY 551.20

SCHOOL SPECIALTY CUME FOLDERS 62.36

SCHROEDERS GUTTER END CAPS 13.04

VISA APPS FOR IPAD 723.63

WALMART Marbles 16.38

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE RETURNING DRIVER TRAINING 210.00

Fund Total: 46,845.85

Checking: 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

SU INSURANCE QUARTERLY PREMIUM INSTALLMENT

22,421.75

Fund Total: 22,421.75

Checking Account

Total: 69,267.60

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES MAKEUP FOR PLAY 238.42

COMFORT INN LODGING FOR SPEECH 1,132.90

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR PLAY SUPPLIES 64.37

EVANS, TISH PBIS PIZZA 47.08

IHSSA varsity state IE reg. 252.00

KRISPY CREME DOUGHNUTS Filled Dozen Donuts 1,673.00

SAMS CLUB concessions 300.86

Sequins Bridal Boutique Tuxedo for play prop 189.93

WALMART napkins 101.33

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE ticket sales conf game 1,365.00

Fund Total: 5,364.89

Checking Account Total 5,364.89

Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS TROUBLE SHOOTING ISSUE WITH CAMERAS 110.00

Fund Total: 110.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

ANGELTRAX BUS

CAMERAS 1,557.36

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERVICE walk behind weed trimmer with attachment 720.87

GFC LEASING JAN COPY MACHINE LEASE 908.41

Sioux City Insulation, Inc. INSULATION & LABOR.. 4,105.04

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS CAMERA INSTALL IN SHOP BUILDING 10,068.04

Fund Total: 17,359.72

Checking Account

Total: 17,469.72

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE keys kitchen/faucet adapter 18.54

DOLLAR GENERAL misc. supplies meal prep, pier meal 56.90

PKU Perspectives

SUPPLIES 275.57

SAMS CLUB crisco 13.48

Fund Total: 364.49

Checking Account Total: 364.49

MARCH 2023 ADDITIONAL BOARD BILLS — Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Whiteboards 231.41

BLOSMO, JASON PHONE STIPEND 50.00

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS COMPUTER HOOK UP 966.15

DUNWELL LLC HVAC REPAIR – LOOP FLUSHED/FILTERS CHGD 22,457.34

EAGLE RIDGE CORPORATE SERVICES INC January to June admin of 125 cafeteria 90.00

Electronic Contracting Company Omaha FIRE ALARM REPAIR/INSPECTIONS 2,040.00

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMM. SCHOOLS 1ST SEM SPED BILLING ‘22-’23 7,109.52

GORDON FLESCH BLACK TONER FOR LIBRARY/TEACHER LOUNGE 452.22

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS ISASP 2023 856.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 1250 GAL @ 1.6 2,000.00

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Oil

filters 250.70

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO SUPPLIES 237.66

MEISTER, CARLY school

supplies 57.51

MENARDS 2X4 LED TROFFER 5700 LM 179.76

NEW COOP FUEL FEBRUARY

‘23 2,224.28

NORTHWEST AEA FLI decodable student books 209.92

PARROTT, DONALD REIMBURSE-MENT FOR INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 99.75

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL-WASHTA 3,434.85

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE

STIPEND 50.00

SAM’S CLUB AA Batteries 95.76

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL C’VILLE PEST CONTROL 150.00

VISA SBO CONFERENCE REGISTRATION CBRUS.. 320.00

Fund Total: 43,598.17

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

SU INSURANCE PREMIUM INSTALLMENT 398.50

Fund Total: 398.50

Checking Account

Total: 43,996.67

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE GOLF CLUB GOLF COURSE RENTAL ‘23

1,000.00

IHSSA ALL STATE INDIVIDUAL ENTRY-UNI 33.00

KMK APPAREL & DESIGN LLC DANCE SHIRTS 464.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO CONCESSIONS 194.56

SAM’S CLUB AA Batteries 26.48

Fund Total: 1,718.04

Checking Account Total 1,718.04

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS 2/23 SNOW REMOVAL WASHTA 1,000.00

GFC LEASING FEBRUARY COPIER LEASE 908.41

RICK’S COMPUTERS APPLE MACBOOK PRO 13.3 M2 8C CPU 10C & M 13,710.99

Fund Total: 15,619.40

Checking Account

Total: 15,619.40

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

ACE REFRIGERATION FULL SIZE WARMER 205.70

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE KITCHEN KEYS FOR FREEZER 9.00

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SUPPLIES 2,278.31

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO SUPPLIES 11,973.51

WALMART kitchen griddle

breakfast 53.46

Fund Total: 14,519.98

Checking Account

Total: 14,519.98

Woodbury Central Community School

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR March 2023

Checking 1 Fund: 10 OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. 3 SMOKE DETECTOR NOT FUNCTIONING RIGHT 330.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 57.00

Bolender, Lindi MEAL REIMB.. 20.00

CNOS Trainer for regional

wrestling 75.00

Cornhusker International

15 – SENSOR 176.18

15 – SWITCHES 228.84

Vendor Total: 405.02

DIRECT DIGITAL CONTROL HEAT/COOLING SYSTEM ADJ 270.00

Howrey, Christen TRAVEL REIMB – MEAL 20.00

LAWTON-BRONSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 133.43

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC FEB23 DRIVER PHYSICAL..85.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 76.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 58.41

ELECTRICITY 401.37

ELECTRICITY 9,627.78

NATURAL GAS 522.25

NATURAL GAS 452.93

ELECTRICITY 509.49

ELECTRICITY 10.00

Vendor Total: 11,582.23

MID-BELL MUSIC REPAIR 260.83

MID-BELL MUSIC MIRAPHONE

32.00

Vendor Total: 292.83

MOVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 2023 DUES..102.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 801.16

Petersen, Randal DRIVER PHYSICAL REIMB 105.00

PRESCOTT & SONS PLUMBING & HTG. R. REPAIR URINAL.. 931.33

ROCHA, ANGEL MAR23 REIMB GAS 45.00

Rolling Oil MAR23 FUEL 5,835.85

SCHOOL BUS SALES HEATER/BLOWER MOTOR 240.33

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 8,059.46

CULLIGAN T & B ENTERPRISES WATER SOFTENER AND

SALT 105.50

CULLIGAN T & B ENTERPRISES WATER SOFTENER AND

SALT 171.00

Vendor Total: 276.50

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA

13 – WIRE HARNESS 167.68

17-MICROPHONE ASSY 70.39

13-WINDOW 378.55

Vendor Total: 616.62

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 467.48

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE BUS DRIVER COURSE 300.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE DRIVER CLASS 100.00

WESTERN IA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEAGUE OF SCHOOLS FA22 2,396.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEAGUE OF SCHOOLS FA22-AUTO TECH 4,392.37

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CPR – EMPLOYEES 100.00

Vendor Total: 7,288.37

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS SPEC ED 22-23-1 SPEC ED TUITION OUT 5,670.90

Fund Total: 43,786.87

Checking Account

Total: 43,786.87

Checking 3 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY FINAL INSTALLMENT 22-23 13,150.75

Fund Total: 13,150.75

Checking Account

Total: 13,150.75

Checking 5 Fund: 33 SALES TAX FUND

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates SCIENCE ROOM RENOVATION ARCHITECT FEES 10,474.41

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates CONSULTANT TO ARCHITECT – EDA, INC. 14,000.00

Vendor Total: 24,474.41

RTI RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES WIRELESS SPOTS 4,291.20

SCHOOLS IN Spirit Series Floor display Trophy Case 5,199.21

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. PARTIAL BILL FOR 87 LED FIXTURES 7,779.20

ULTIMATE SOUND SB/BB FIELD SOUND SYSTEM 16,004.85

Fund Total: 57,748.87

Checking Account

Total: 57,748.87

Checking 6 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY FUND

4 SEASONS FUNDRAISING

FFA Fundraising 26.65

FFA Fundraising 32.23

FFA Fundraising 3,368.65

Vendor Total: 3,427.53

CHESTERMAN CO.

CONCESS SUPPLIES 243.24

CONCESS SUPPLIES 133.21

SPEECH CONCESS 57.09

Vendor Total: 433.54

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS

Large Scorebook 16.00

Small Scorebook 8.00

Game Balls (dozen) 336.00

Tanner Tees 285.00

Tennis Balls (packs of 3) 36.00

SHIPPING 53.84

Vendor Total: 734.84

IHSAA Coaches Wristbands – State Wrestling 700.00

IHSSA Iowa High School Speech Assn VARSITY DISTRICT IE REGISTRATION 208.00

IHSSA Iowa High School Speech Assn 9TH DISTRICT IE REGISTRATION 112.00

IHSSA Iowa High School Speech Assn IE SPEECH REGISTRATION FEES 198.00

Vendor Total: 518.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS ARCHERY STATE WARMUP

38.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS ARCHERY ENTRY FEE 42.00

Vendor Total: 80.00

Fund Total: 5,893.91

Checking Account Total 5,893.91

Checking 7 Fund: 61 NUTRITION FUND

ACE REFRIGERATION, CO. DOORS 13,637.90

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY

FOOD 169.54

FOOD 107.70

FOOD 354.20

FOOD 161.35

FOOD 290.05

FOOD 365.47

FOOD (26.10)

FOOD 155.30

FOOD CR (30.18)

Vendor Total: 1,547.33

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO

FOOD 244.65

SUPPLIES 236.92

WAREWASH 592.82

FOOD 3,788.36

FOOD 3,018.08

GENERAL SUPPLIES 281.68

FOOD 2,241.27

GENERAL SUPPLIES 406.24

FOOD 4,017.57

FOOD 266.98

GENERAL SUPPLIES 96.18

Vendor Total: 15,190.75

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO

FOOD 179.12

FOOD 11.16

FOOD 40.68

Vendor Total: 230.96

Fund Total: 30,606.94

Checking Account

Total: 30,606.94

PREPAID CHECKS FROM FEBRUARY 2023

OPERATING FUND

LEWIS CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ FESTIVAL REGISTRATION 175.00

LINDER, KEVIN JAZZ CLINICIAN FEE 175.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 247.00

Thompson Innovation WR FOB system reboot 120.00

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 342.55

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS Check for meals at Westwood for dinner 126.00

Fund Total 1,185.55

Checking Account Total 1,185.55

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ACCESS SYSTEMS COPIER LEASE 1,126.99

Fund Total: 1,126.99

Checking Account Total 1,126.99

ACTIVITY FUND

American Heart Association JUMP FOR HEART 1,061.94

ANDERSON, GARRETT SPEECH JUDGE 120.00

BACOME, KATE SPEECH

JUDGE 120.00

BACOME, MARK SPEECH

JUDGE 60.00

BELLINGHAUSEN, BETH SPEECH JUDGE 120.00

BRYCE, WENDY SPEECH

JUDGE 120.00

DEVOS, JAMES SPEECH

JUDGE 120.00

Knaack, Denise SPEECH

JUDGE 120.00

MAIER, ROXIE SPEECH

JUDGE 120.00

MARTIN, JACOB SPEECH

JUDGE 120.00

NASP, INC. ARCHERY STATE

FEES 260.00

NEARY, JEFF SPEECH

JUDGE 120.00

NORRIS, BRENDAN SPEECH JUDGE 120.00

Price, Charlene SPEECH

JUDGE 120.00

PRICE, KATY SPEECH

JUDGE 120.00

SHEETS, BECKY SPEECH

JUDGE 120.00

STRATTON, BLAKE SPEECH JUDGE 120.00

STURGEON, CHRISTINE SPEECH JUDGE 120.00

THOMAS, JIM SPEECH

JUDGE 120.00

Fund Total: 3,301.94

Checking Account Total 3,301.94

03/10/2023 PREPAID CHECKS FROM FEBRUARY 2023

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN JH BB OFFICIALS 90.00

JENNESS, LLOYD JH BB OFFICIALS 90.00

RYAN, NATHAN JH WR

OFFICIAL 100.00

SANFORD, SKYLAR JH WR OFFICIAL 100.00

Fund Total: 380.00

Checking Account Total: 380.00

BMO PAYMENT — FEBRUARY 2023

Batch Description: FEB 2023 BMO ACTIVITY

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 177.93

Description: ACTIVITY SUPPLIES

MAT TAPE JH 139.95

STABILITY TRAINER PADS 37.98

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 2,478.39

Description: E GAMING SUPPLIES

SWITCH CONTROLLERS 348.82

MARIO CART 53.95

NINTENDO CONTROLLER 69.99

GAMING SUPPLIES 745.70

NINTENDO SWITCH 379.97

3 CONTROLLERS 209.97

GAMING SUPPLIES 563.19

MARIO KART-2 106.80

Vendor ID: American Pop Corn Co.

Amount: 220.50

CONCESS SUPPLIES 94.00

CONCESS SUPPLIES 95.00

CONCESS SUPPLIES 31.50

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

CONCESS SUPPLIES 28.40

Vendor ID: EPIC SPORTS

BAT BAG (BASEBALL) 71.60

Vendor ID: IOWA EVENT CENTER

Amount: 952.50

STATE WR TICKETS 525.00

STATE WR TICKETS 427.50

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 1,463.39

CONCESS SUPPLIES 200.26

CONCESS SUPPLIES 486.27

CONCESS SUPPLIES 502.78

CONCESS SUPPLIES 274.08

Vendor ID: SUNNYBROOK

Amount: 51.75

SR. PARENT NIGHT 5.75

SR. PARENT NIGHT 46.00

Vendor ID: SUNNYBROOK

FUNERAL HERBOLD 69.97

Vendor ID: SUPER 8

WR ROOMS WAVERLY 1,085.00

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 6,599.43

Batch Description: FEB 2023 GENERAL BMO

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

GASOLINE 75.55

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

GAS 52.10

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

GAS 48.01

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

GAS 57.23

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

GAS 137.88

Vendor ID: AGRIVISION

BLADE & SHOES FOR SNOWTHROWER 142.92

Vendor ID: AMAZON

LIBRARY BOOKS 680.30

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 663.39

CLEANING SUPPLIES 619.62

PARKING SIGNS 43.77

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 439.53

Description: HS MUSIC SUPPLIES

SUPPLIES 16.99

DR ED SUPPLIES 95.58

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES.. 23.97

CABINET KEYS 7.63

NURSE SUPPLIES 10.95

AH SPED SUPPLIES 18.89

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 265.52

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 2,070.36

TECH SUPPLIES 823.30

HS – HEADPHONES, WEBCAM 101.49

STAPLES, BATTERY

BACKUPS 279.79

APPLE IPAD-PRESCHOOL 449.00

ELEM HEADPHONES 56.42

RPL LAPTOP – RAPP 360.36

Vendor ID: BOMGAARS

SHOP SUPPLIES 181.83

Vendor ID: BOMGAARS

RPP FUNDS-AIR

COMPRESSOR 579.99

Vendor ID: CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY CO.

HS SUPPLIES 813.62

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

GAS 73.05

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

GAS 47.21

Vendor ID: CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC.

CLEANING SUPPLIES 422.00

Vendor ID: DEMCO

LIBRARY SUPPLIES 358.90

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

PLUMBING SUPPLIES 20.25

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

FOOD FOR FOODS LAB 25.35

Vendor ID: FAREWAY STORES INC

FOOD FOR FOODS LAB 29.92

Vendor ID: FLEET FARM

FUEL 32.32

Vendor ID: HEARTLAND AEA

SUB CLASS 150.00

Vendor ID: HILLYARD INC.

Amount: 2,410.36

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,456.06

2 BATTERIES 954.30

Vendor ID: HY-VEE

WIN TIME ACTIVITY 32.88

Vendor ID: IASBO

CONFERENCE 245.00

Vendor ID: IASBO

CONFERENCE LB 165.00

Vendor ID: IDITAROD TRAIL

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES.. 79.95

Vendor ID: IN BREAKOUT

CURRICULUM 99.00

Vendor ID: IOWA CULTURAL AFFAIRS

REG FOR NHD 450.00

Vendor ID: J&J MOTORS

Amount: 2,612.62

Description: VEHICLE SERVICE/REPAIRS

15-BELT TENSIONER/SERVICE/BRAKE SHOE 780.03

15 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

11 – SERVICE/STOP SIGN/

FILTERS 298.48

11 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

MALIBU – KNOCK SENSOR.. 105.23

15-2 – TURBO ACTUATOR/SERVICE/FILTER 385.37

15-2 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

IMPALA – HVAC DOOR

ACTUATOR 173.62

GRAY VAN – BATTERY/

CHARGING 208.62

21 – SERVICE/FILTERS 120.04

21 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

17 – SERVICE/FILTERS 226.23

17 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

Vendor ID: J&J MOTORS

Amount: 2,426.36

Description: VEHICLE MAINTENANCE

13-BRAKE REPAIR/SERVICE/FILTER 351.61

13 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

15-2 BLOCK HEATER/CROSS GATE/LIGHTS 143.56

VAN 01-BALANCE TIRES/SERVICE/FILTER 55.71

VAN 01 – 6 QTS. OIL 36.00

SILVER 01 – 2 TIRES 385.68

09 – FUEL FILTERS/FENDER MIRROR 254.98

11-2 – LIGHT 82.00

17 – STARTER MOTOR 665.35

IMPALA – FUEL PUMP

MODULE 388.47

Vendor ID: Kryger Glass Company

WINDOW 164.95

Vendor ID: MENARDS

DEF & EXT. CORD 249.02

Vendor ID: Midwest 3D Solutions

PRINTERS – RPP EXPENSE

2,392.00

Vendor ID: MILL, THE

Amount: 179.24

GASOLINE 53.17

GASOLINE 63.41

GASOLINE 62.66

Vendor ID: MUSICPLAY

ELEM. CURRICULUM RENEW-ELEM MUSIC 174.95

Vendor ID: NWAEA

PARA CERTIFICATIONS 360.00

Vendor ID: PEPPER & SON, J.W.

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC 256.99

Vendor ID: PRESTO-X-COMPANY

PEST CONTROL 74.58

Vendor ID: QUILL CORPORATION

GENERAL SUPPLIES 398.86

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

WIN TIME ACTIVITY 32.54

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

EXT DAY SUPPLIES 68.88

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC

ART CLASS SUPPLIES 160.29

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 5.97

Vendor ID: SUPER 8

WR COACH ROOMS

WAVERLY 546.00

Vendor ID: TEACHERS PAY TEACHERS

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES.. 12.50

Vendor ID: Truck Center Companies

19 – SALES TAX ON REPAIR.. 28.45

Vendor ID: USI Education and Government Sales

LAMINATING SUPPLIES 274.91

Vendor ID: West Music

HS MUSIC SUPPLIES 48.75

Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN

PHONE/INTERNET 672.32

Batch 1099 Total: 2,260.39

Batch Total: 21,724.08

Batch Description: FEBRUARY 2023 LUNCH BMO

Vendor ID: Clark’s Hardware

SUPPLIES 19.96

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 9.25

FOOD 7.50

FOOD 1.75

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

LETTUCE 24.40

Vendor ID: WALMART

FOOD 26.40

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 80.01

Batch Description: FEBRUARY 2023 SALES TAX

Vendor ID: Truck Center Companies

19 – REPAIR 3,157.25

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 3,157.25

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 28, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on February 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2/28/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the 2/21/23 meeting. Horton and VanOtterloo abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2/28/23 payroll. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Native Prairie and Wetland Impoundments property tax exemptions for 2023. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Anderson, to approve a contract for the IA Department of Corrections for a rental agreement for an office at the 2nd Ave. Services Building owned by Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a three-year gravel contract for H & H Aggregates. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the right of way contract for LC-161708. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve plans for LC-143140 ad LC-133230. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the bid letting to Nelson & Rock Contracting Inc. for $168,081.88 for LC-051580—73-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the bid letting to Richards Construction Co. Inc. for $263,879.00 for LC-340801—73-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the bid letting to Richards Construction Co. Inc. for $233,841.50 for LC-262820—73-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the bid letting to Richards Construction Co. Inc. for $239,956.70 for LC-161708–73-75. Motion Carried.

Chairman Kass adjourned the Plymouth County Board Meeting at 11:25 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

