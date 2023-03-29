Probate — Patricia Rogers

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA J. ROGERS, DECEASED.

CASE NO. ESPR056861

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Patricia J. Rogers, Deceased, who died on or about February 17, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on March 13, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Patricia J. Rogers, deceased, bearing date of June 21, 1984, *and First Codicil to Last Will and Testament of Patricia J. Rogers bearing date of February 7, 2005, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Cynthia A. Lloyd and Patrick D. Rogers were appointed Executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: March 14, 2023.

/s/ Cynthia A. Lloyd

Cynthia A. Lloyd

425 N 4th Street

Moville, IA 51039

/s/ Patrick D. Rogers

Patrick D. Rogers

P.O. Box 624

Moville, IA 51039

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007809

Attorney for Executor

4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Phone: 712-378-3611

Date of second publication:

March 30, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 23, 2023

and Thursday, March 30, 2023