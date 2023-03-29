Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — March 7, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MARCH 7, 2023

TENTH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 07, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II (phone), Nelson (phone), Taylor (phone), Ung, and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Loan Hensley, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for March 07, 2023. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 28, 2023 meeting.

To approve the claims totaling $531,960.36.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes through the redemption process for Claudia Villagrana, 1424 Court St., parcel #894721479001.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,557

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES THROUGH THE REDEMPTION PROCESS

WHEREAS, Claudia Villagrana is a titleholder of property located at 1424 Court Street, Sioux City, Iowa, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 894721479001

GALBRAITHS W 100 FT LOT 18

WHEREAS, Claudia Villagrana, is a titleholder of the aforementioned property has petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code Section 447.9(3) and,

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby directs the County Auditor to redeem this property Parcel #894721479001 owned by the petitioner from the holder of a certificate of purchase of the amount necessary to redeem under section 447.9, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this parcel.

SO RESOLVED this 7th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Kim Peterson to the Woodbury County Library Board of Trustee to fulfill the rest of Alicia Sanders term that will expire June 2024.

To receive the appointment of Jeff Redmond, 109 Buckley St., to City of Sloan council seat, to fill a vacancy previously held by Robert Copple, until the next regular/general election.

To receive the appointment of Jennifer Benson, 3263 230th St., Anthon, to Grant Township Clerk, and Kevin Allman, 2620 Jewell Ave., Oto, to Grant Township Trustee.

To approve the promotion of Lee Blanchard, Civilian Lieutenant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-06-23, $87,349.05/year, $3,235.15/bi-weekly, 17%=$469.55/bi-weekly. Promotion from Jail Sergeant to Civilian Lieutenant.; the promotion of Tristen Vanderschaaf, Jail Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-06-23, $34.57/hour, 29%=$10.29/hr. Promotion from Civilian Jailer to Jail Sergeant.; the appointment of Jacob Gilreath, P/T Civil/Construction Engineer Intern, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 03-13-23, $34.13/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 7-28-22. Entry Level Salary: $69,334-$73,000/year.; the reclassification of Kenneth Schmitz, Director, Building Services Dept., effective 03-20-23, $111,452.76/year, $4,127.88/bi-weekly, 3.8%= $4,127.88/yr. Other.; the reclassification of Todd Harlow, Civilian Captain, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-20-23, $106,735.12/year, $3,953.17/bi-weekly, 3.8%= $3,953.17/yr. Other.; the reclassification of Melissa Thomas, Director, Human Resources Dept., effective 03-20-23, $101,769.23/year, $3,769.23/bi-weekly, 3.8%=$3,769.23/yr. Other.; and the appointment of Kelsey Hinrickson, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 03-27-23, $18.22/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 1-18-23. Entry Level Salary: $18.22/hour.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Civil/Construction Engineer Intern, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $34.13/hour.; Jail Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $34.57/hour.; Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $23.33/hour.; (2) Deputy Sheriff, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $26.55/hour.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution fixing date for a meeting on the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $600,701 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #1) of Woodbury County, State of Iowa (for essential County purposes), and providing for publication of Notice thereof.

RESOLUTION #13,558

RESOLUTION FIXING DATE FOR A MEETING ON THE AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $600,701 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (ECP #1) OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA (FOR ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION OF NOTICE THEREOF

WHEREAS, it is deemed necessary and advisable that Woodbury County, State of Iowa, should provide for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #1), to the amount of not to exceed $600,701, as authorized by Sections 331.402 and 331.443, of the Code of Iowa, for the purpose of providing funds to pay costs of carrying out essential county purpose project(s) as hereinafter described; and

WHEREAS, the Loan Agreement and Notes shall be payable from the Debt Service Fund; and

WHEREAS, before a Loan Agreement may be authorized and General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #1), issued to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of the Code of Iowa, as amended, and to publish a notice of the proposal and of the time and place of the meeting at which the Board proposes to take action for the authorization of the Loan Agreement and Notes and to receive oral and/or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to such action.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board meet in the Basement Boardroom, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at 4:40 P.M., on the 28th day of March, 2023, for the purpose of taking action on the matter of the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of not to exceed $600,701 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #1), for essential county purposes, the proceeds of which notes will be used to provide funds to pay the costs of erecting, equipping, remodeling or reconstructing of the Courthouse including remodeling Room 210, software, hardware and other equipment; equipping the law enforcement center including software, hardware and other equipment; and erecting, equipping, remodeling or reconstructing the Siouxland District Health building.

Section 2. The Auditor is authorized and directed to proceed on behalf of the County with the negotiation of terms of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #1), evidencing the County’s obligations to a principal amount of not to exceed $600,701, to select a date for the final approval thereof, to cause to be prepared such notice and sale information as may appear appropriate, to publish and distribute the same on behalf of the County and this Board and otherwise to take all action necessary to permit the completion of a loan on a basis favorable to the County and acceptable to the Board.

Section 3. That the Auditor is hereby directed to cause at least one publication to be made of a notice of the meeting, in a legal newspaper, printed wholly in the English language, published at least once weekly, and having general circulation in the County. The publication to be not less than four clear days nor more than twenty days before the date of the public meeting on the issuance of the Notes.

Section 4. The notice of the proposed action to issue notes shall be in substantially the following form:

(To be published between March 8, 2023 and March 18, 2023, inclusive)

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $600,701 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (ECP #1) OF THE COUNTY (FOR ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND THE HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 28th day of March, 2023, at 4:40 P.M. the Board proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $600,701 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #1), for essential county purposes, to provide funds to pay the costs of erecting, equipping, remodeling or reconstructing of the Courthouse including remodeling Room 210, software, hardware and other equipment; equipping the law enforcement center including software, hardware and other equipment; and erecting, equipping, remodeling or reconstructing the Siouxland District Health building. Principal and interest on the proposed Loan Agreement will be payable from the Debt Service Fund.

At the above meeting the Board shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Board will at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder or will abandon the proposal to issue said Notes.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, as provided by Sections 331.402 and 331.443 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution fixing date for a meeting on the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $662,969 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #2) of Woodbury County, State of Iowa (for essential County purposes), and providing for publication of Notice thereof.

RESOLUTION #13,559

RESOLUTION FIXING DATE FOR A MEETING ON THE AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $662,969 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (ECP #2) OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA (FOR ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION OF NOTICE THEREOF

WHEREAS, it is deemed necessary and advisable that Woodbury County, State of Iowa, should provide for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #2), to the amount of not to exceed $662,969, as authorized by Sections 331.402 and 331.443, of the Code of Iowa, for the purpose of providing funds to pay costs of carrying out essential county purpose project(s) as hereinafter described; and

WHEREAS, the Loan Agreement and Notes shall be payable from the Debt Service Fund; and

WHEREAS, before a Loan Agreement may be authorized and General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #2), issued to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of the Code of Iowa, as amended, and to publish a notice of the proposal and of the time and place of the meeting at which the Board proposes to take action for the authorization of the Loan Agreement and Notes and to receive oral and/or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to such action.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board meet in the Basement Boardroom, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at 4:42 P.M., on the 28th day of March, 2023, for the purpose of taking action on the matter of the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of not to exceed $662,969 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #2), for essential county purposes, the proceeds of which notes will be used to provide funds to pay the costs of the planning, acquisition, leasing, construction, reconstruction, extension, remodeling, improvement, repair, equipping, maintenance, and operation of works and facilities useful for the collection, treatment, and disposal of surface waters and streams including the 28th Street sewer project; and the construction, reconstruction, improvement, or repair of Elk Creek Road which is located along the corporate limits of a city and is partly within and partly without the limits and is in whole or part a secondary road and is also a capital project that assists in economic development which creates jobs and wealth.

Section 2. The Auditor is authorized and directed to proceed on behalf of the County with the negotiation of terms of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, evidencing the County’s obligations to a principal amount of not to exceed $662,969, to select a date for the final approval thereof, to cause to be prepared such notice and sale information as may appear appropriate, to publish and distribute the same on behalf of the County and this Board and otherwise to take all action necessary to permit the completion of a loan on a basis favorable to the County and acceptable to the Board.

Section 3. That the Auditor is hereby directed to cause at least one publication to be made of a notice of the meeting, in a legal newspaper, printed wholly in the English language, published at least once weekly, and having general circulation in the County. The publication to be not less than four clear days nor more than twenty days before the date of the public meeting on the issuance of the Notes.

Section 4. The notice of the proposed action to issue notes shall be in substantially the following form:

(To be published between March 8, 2023 and March 18, 2023, inclusive)

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $662,969 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (ECP #2) OF THE COUNTY (FOR ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND THE HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 28th day of March, 2023, at 4:42 P.M., in the Basement Boardroom, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at which meeting the Board proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $662,969 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #2), for essential county purposes, to provide funds to pay the costs of the planning, acquisition, leasing, construction, reconstruction, extension, remodeling, improvement, repair, equipping, maintenance, and operation of works and facilities useful for the collection, treatment, and disposal of surface waters and streams including the 28th Street sewer project; and the construction, reconstruction, improvement, or repair of Elk Creek Road which is located along the corporate limits of a city and is partly within and partly without the limits and is in whole or part a secondary road and is also a capital project that assists in economic development which creates jobs and wealth. Principal and interest on the proposed Loan Agreement will be payable from the Debt Service Fund.

At the above meeting the Board shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Board will at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder or will abandon the proposal to issue said Notes.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, as provided by Sections 331.402 and 331.443 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution fixing date for a meeting on the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $60,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #3) of Woodbury County, State of Iowa (for essential County purposes), and providing for publication of Notice thereof.

RESOLUTION #13,560

RESOLUTION FIXING DATE FOR A MEETING ON THE AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $60,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (ECP #3) OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA (FOR ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION OF NOTICE THEREOF

WHEREAS, it is deemed necessary and advisable that Woodbury County, State of Iowa, should provide for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP#3), to the amount of not to exceed $60,000, as authorized by Sections 331.402 and 331.442, of the Code of Iowa, for the purpose of providing funds to pay costs of carrying out general county purpose project(s) as hereinafter described; and

WHEREAS, the Loan Agreement and Notes shall be payable from the Debt Service Fund; and

WHEREAS, the Issuer has a population in excess of 50,000, and the Notes for these purposes do not exceed $300,000; and

WHEREAS, before a Loan Agreement may be authorized and General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, issued to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of the Code of Iowa, as amended, and to publish a notice of the proposal and of the time and place of the meeting at which the Board proposes to take action for the authorization of the Loan Agreement and Notes and to receive oral and/or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to such action; and

WHEREAS, before the Notes may be issued, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of Chapter 331 of the Code of Iowa, and to publish a notice of the proposal to issue such Notes and the right to petition for an election.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board meet in the Basement Boardroom, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at 4:44 P.M., on the 28th day of March, 2023, for the purpose of taking action on the matter of the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of not to exceed $60,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP#3), for general county purposes, the proceeds of which notes will be used to provide funds to pay the costs of the acquisition and equipping a vehicle for emergency services which is necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens and shall bear interest at a rate not exceeding the maximum specified in the attached notice.

Section 2. The Auditor is authorized and directed to proceed on behalf of the County with the negotiation of terms of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, evidencing the County’s obligations to a principal amount of not to exceed $60,000, to select a date for the final approval thereof, to cause to be prepared such notice and sale information as may appear appropriate, to publish and distribute the same on behalf of the County and this Board and otherwise to take all action necessary to permit the completion of a loan on a basis favorable to the County and acceptable to the Board.

Section 3. That the Auditor is hereby directed to cause at least one publication to be made of a notice of the meeting, in a legal newspaper, printed wholly in the English language, published at least once weekly, and having general circulation in the County. The publication to be not less than ten clear days nor more than twenty days before the date of the public meeting on the issuance of the Notes.

Section 4. The notice of the proposed action to issue notes shall be in substantially the following form:

(To be published between March 8, 2023 and March 18, 2023, inclusive)

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $60,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (GCP#3) OF THE COUNTY (FOR GENERAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND THE HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 28th day of March, 2023, at 4:44 P.M., in the Basement Boardroom, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at which meeting the Board proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $60,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP#3), for general county purposes, bearing interest at a rate of not to exceed nine (9) per centum per annum, the Notes to be issued to provide funds to pay the costs of the acquisition and equipping a vehicle for emergency services which is necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens. Principal and interest on the proposed Loan Agreement will be payable from the Debt Service Fund.

At any time before the date of the meeting, a petition, asking that the question of issuing such Notes be submitted to the legal voters of the County, may be filed with the Auditor of the County, in the manner provided by Section 331.306 of the Code of Iowa, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 331.402 and 331.442 of the Code of Iowa.

At the above meeting the Board shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Board will at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder or will abandon the proposal to issue said Notes.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, as provided by Sections 331.402 and 331.442 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution fixing date for a meeting on the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $276,330 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #4) of Woodbury County, State of Iowa (for essential County purposes), and providing for publication of Notice thereof.

RESOLUTION #13,561

RESOLUTION FIXING DATE FOR A MEETING ON THE AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $276,330 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (ECP #4) OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA (FOR ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION OF NOTICE THEREOF

WHEREAS, it is deemed necessary and advisable that Woodbury County, State of Iowa, should provide for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #4), to the amount of not to exceed $276,330, as authorized by Sections 331.402 and 331.442, of the Code of Iowa, for the purpose of providing funds to pay costs of carrying out general county purpose project(s) as hereinafter described; and

WHEREAS, the Loan Agreement and Notes shall be payable from the Debt Service Fund; and

WHEREAS, the Issuer has a population in excess of 50,000, and the Notes for these purposes do not exceed $300,000; and

WHEREAS, before a Loan Agreement may be authorized and General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, issued to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of the Code of Iowa, as amended, and to publish a notice of the proposal and of the time and place of the meeting at which the Board proposes to take action for the authorization of the Loan Agreement and Notes and to receive oral and/or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to such action; and

WHEREAS, before the Notes may be issued, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of Chapter 331 of the Code of Iowa, and to publish a notice of the proposal to issue such Notes and the right to petition for an election.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board meet in the Basement Boardroom, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at 4:46 P.M., on the 28th day of March, 2023, for the purpose of taking action on the matter of the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of not to exceed $276,330 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #4), for general county purposes, the proceeds of which notes will be used to provide funds to pay the costs of the acquisition and equipping of sheriff’s vehicles which are necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens and shall bear interest at a rate not exceeding the maximum specified in the attached notice.

Section 2. The Auditor is authorized and directed to proceed on behalf of the County with the negotiation of terms of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, evidencing the County’s obligations to a principal amount of not to exceed $276,330, to select a date for the final approval thereof, to cause to be prepared such notice and sale information as may appear appropriate, to publish and distribute the same on behalf of the County and this Board and otherwise to take all action necessary to permit the completion of a loan on a basis favorable to the County and acceptable to the Board.

Section 3. That the Auditor is hereby directed to cause at least one publication to be made of a notice of the meeting, in a legal newspaper, printed wholly in the English language, published at least once weekly, and having general circulation in the County. The publication to be not less than ten clear days nor more than twenty days before the date of the public meeting on the issuance of the Notes.

Section 4. The notice of the proposed action to issue notes shall be in substantially the following form:

(To be published between March 8, 2023 and March 18, 2023, inclusive)

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $276,330 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (GCP #4) OF THE COUNTY (FOR GENERAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND THE HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 28th day of March, 2023, at 4:46 P.M., in the Basement Boardroom, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at which meeting the Board proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $276,330 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #4), for general county purposes, bearing interest at a rate of not to exceed nine (9) per centum per annum, the Notes to be issued to provide funds to pay the costs of the acquisition and equipping of sheriff’s vehicles which are necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens. Principal and interest on the proposed Loan Agreement will be payable from the Debt Service Fund.

At any time before the date of the meeting, a petition, asking that the question of issuing such Notes be submitted to the legal voters of the County, may be filed with the Auditor of the County, in the manner provided by Section 331.306 of the Code of Iowa, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 331.402 and 331.442 of the Code of Iowa.

At the above meeting the Board shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Board will at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder or will abandon the proposal to issue said Notes.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, as provided by Sections 331.402 and 331.442 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution fixing date for a meeting on the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $300,00 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #5) of Woodbury County, State of Iowa (for essential County purposes), and providing for publication of Notice thereof.

RESOLUTION #13,562

RESOLUTION FIXING DATE FOR A MEETING ON THE AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $300,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (ECP #5) OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA (FOR ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION OF NOTICE THEREOF

WHEREAS, it is deemed necessary and advisable that Woodbury County, State of Iowa, should provide for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, to the amount of not to exceed $300,000, as authorized by Sections 331.402 and 331.442, of the Code of Iowa, for the purpose of providing funds to pay costs of carrying out general county purpose project(s) as hereinafter described; and

WHEREAS, the Loan Agreement and Notes shall be payable from the Debt Service Fund; and

WHEREAS, the Issuer has a population in excess of 50,000, and the Notes for these purposes do not exceed $300,000; and

WHEREAS, before a Loan Agreement may be authorized and General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, issued to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of the Code of Iowa, as amended, and to publish a notice of the proposal and of the time and place of the meeting at which the Board proposes to take action for the authorization of the Loan Agreement and Notes and to receive oral and/or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to such action; and

WHEREAS, before the Notes may be issued, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of Chapter 331 of the Code of Iowa, and to publish a notice of the proposal to issue such Notes and the right to petition for an election.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board meet in the Basement Boardroom, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at 4:48 P.M., on the 28th day of March, 2023, for the purpose of taking action on the matter of the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of not to exceed $300,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #5), for general county purposes, the proceeds of which notes will be used to provide funds to pay the costs of the acquisition and equipping of the sheriff’s department including body cameras and tasers which are necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens and shall bear interest at a rate not exceeding the maximum specified in the attached notice.

Section 2. The Auditor is authorized and directed to proceed on behalf of the County with the negotiation of terms of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #5), evidencing the County’s obligations to a principal amount of not to exceed $300,000, to select a date for the final approval thereof, to cause to be prepared such notice and sale information as may appear appropriate, to publish and distribute the same on behalf of the County and this Board and otherwise to take all action necessary to permit the completion of a loan on a basis favorable to the County and acceptable to the Board.

Section 3. That the Auditor is hereby directed to cause at least one publication to be made of a notice of the meeting, in a legal newspaper, printed wholly in the English language, published at least once weekly, and having general circulation in the County. The publication to be not less than ten clear days nor more than twenty days before the date of the public meeting on the issuance of the Notes.

Section 4. The notice of the proposed action to issue notes shall be in substantially the following form:

(To be published between March 8, 2023 and March 18, 2023, inclusive)

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $300,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (GCP #5) OF THE COUNTY (FOR GENERAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND THE HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 28th day of March, 2023, at 4:48 P.M., in the Basement Boardroom, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at which meeting the Board proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $300,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #5), for general county purposes, bearing interest at a rate of not to exceed nine (9) per centum per annum, the Notes to be issued to provide funds to pay the costs of the acquisition and equipping of the sheriff’s department including body cameras and tasers which are necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens. Principal and interest on the proposed Loan Agreement will be payable from the Debt Service Fund.

At any time before the date of the meeting, a petition, asking that the question of issuing such Notes be submitted to the legal voters of the County, may be filed with the Auditor of the County, in the manner provided by Section 331.306 of the Code of Iowa, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 331.402 and 331.442 of the Code of Iowa.

At the above meeting the Board shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Board will at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder or will abandon the proposal to issue said Notes.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, as provided by Sections 331.402 and 331.442 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the Bond Counsel Engagement Agreement with Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive final report from Zoning Commission recommendation to approve rezone from Agricultural Preservation (AP) to the Agricultural Estates (AE) Zoning district for Maxys Family Farm LLC & Brian & Bonnie Ivener Trust, 13.26-acres located on Parcel #874704300003. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve Building Services to remodel Room B07 to support the new LEC Data Center Migration Project. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the plans for project number L-B(E66)?73-97. Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:42 p.m. for Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment to rezone Parcel #874704300003 from AP to AE. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the first reading of the Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment (Rezone). Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. on the FY24 county maximum property tax dollars.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approval of FY24 maximum property tax dollars. Carried 5-0 on a roll call vote.

APPROVAL OF FY24

MAXIMUM PROPERTY TAX DOLLARS

RESOLUTION #13,563

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have considered the proposed FY24 county maximum property tax dollars for both General County Services and Rural County Services, and

WHEREAS, a notice concerning the proposed county maximum property tax dollars was published as required and posted on county web site and/or social media accounts if applicable, and

WHEREAS, a public hearing concerning the proposed county maximum property tax dollars was held on March 7, 2022,

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County that the maximum property tax dollars for General County Services and Rural County Services for FY24 shall not exceed the following:

General County Services – $34,269,177

Rural County Services – $3,806,583

The Maximum Property Tax dollars requested in either General County Services or Rural County Services for FY24 represents an increase over 102% from the Maximum Property Tax dollars requested for FY23

Dated this 7th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to set the public hearing for the FY24 proposed budget on March 28, 2023 at 4:50 p.m. Carried 5-0.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Deb Main, 1026 Charles Ave, Sioux City, discussed pipeline concerns with the Board.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 14, 2023.

Meeting sign-in sheet.

