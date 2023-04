Blaine D. Olson, 17, of Correctionville, Iowa, passed away, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at St. Luke’s Unity Point in Sioux City due to injuries received from a motor vehicle accident.

If you’d like to donate towards the memorial for Blaine’s family, an account has been established at FNB Bank in Correctionville: FNB Bank, 504 Driftwood St., P.O. Box 65, Correctionville, IA 51016. Venmo: @blaineolsonmemorial