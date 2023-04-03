Glennys Johnson Hochwender

Glennys JoAnne (Johnson) Hochwender, 94, of Kingsley died Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa in the presence of family.

A memorial service to celebrate Glennys’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa, with her granddaughter Rev. Jessica Petersen-Mutai officiating. Visitation, with family present, will be from 9:00am to service time on Saturday, also at Rohde Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow.

Glennys was born on December 15, 1928 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Josephine (Bailey) and Raymond Johnson. In her youth, she enjoyed swimming and playing basketball and softball. She was also a fabulous student graduating at the top of her high school class.

Glennys resided in Kingsley, Iowa after relocating from California with her family in 1959. She worked independently baking cakes for weddings and graduations and as a cook in the Kingsley Nursing Home.

She then went to work for MidAmerican Energy (formerly IPS) as a meter reader, a job she had for 23 years and through which she developed countless friendships throughout the Siouxland region.

Glennys had a deep love of her community and dedicated her gifts to support and care for it as best she could. She served as a volunteer EMT on Kingsley’s ambulance crew for 24 years and helped train others to respond to emergencies.

When her children were young, she served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for five years and a Camp Fire leader for three years. She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ for more than 50 years; she served from time to time as a Sunday school teacher for the junior high class and assisted with the children’s moments during worship.

In retirement, she volunteered with the Siouxland District Health Department and donated countless mittens and hats to area hospitals that she knit and crocheted. Glennys was honored to serve as the Grand Marshal of Kingsley Days in the summer of 2022.

Glennys was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She raised six children as well as several of her 15 grandchildren and had 28 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, reading, knitting, and crocheting, and watching and feeding the birds and squirrels (especially the black ones!). She was a tremendous cook and baker and was an avid supporter of the Kingsley-Pierson schools. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Glennys was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Raymond, her brother, Raymond, and sisters, Ardys and Devona, and her daughter Susan Gottsch. She is survived by her children, Mark Hochwender, Dennis Hochwender, Karen Petersen, Joel (Cindy) Hochwender, and Cris (Kristie) Hochwender, her son-in-law Andrew Gottsch, and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Heifer International, the Kingsley library, or a children’s charity of the donor’s choice.

Rohde Funeral Home is handling the arrangements, and online condolences may be shared with family and friends at rohdefh.com.