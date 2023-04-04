Anthon City Council Minutes — March 20, 2023

Anthon City Council

March 20, 2023

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Lisa Petersern called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on March 20, 2023 at 5:58 p.m. Council members in attendance: Barb Benson and John Kuhlmann at 5:50 pm, Paul Lansink and Tony McFarland. Absent: Mona Kirchgatter. Also present: Karen Newman, Tiffany Fundermann, Danielle Fundermann, Darwin & Sharon Hamann, Becky \/erschoor, Lynn Petersen, Randy Davis, Lori Handke, Amy VlcFarland, Kerry Huffmann, Shelly Boggs and Christine Davis,

AGENDA: Motion by Benson, seconded by Lansink, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

ELECTRIC PROJECT – FUNDING GO DEBT OR EVENUE DEBT — the Clerk was instructed to find out more information on rate increases if the council chose to fund the underground electrical with revenue bonds.

LEASE — ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER — Following discussion on the hiring of a manager and finding more volunteers motion by McFarland second by Benson to create a Request for Proposals for someone to manage the Community Center. All ayes. Motion carried.

It was also decided upon motion by Lansink, second by McFarland to make a job description for someone to be in charge of the building/repairs and volunteers for upcoming events. All ayes. Motion carried.

CLOSED SESSION pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5 (l)(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation —- City Easement Issue. Motion by Lansink second by McFarland to go into closed session at 7:26 PM. All ayes.

Motion by Lansink second by McFarland to go back into open session. All ayes. Motion carried.

Motion by Lansink second by Kuhlmann directing City Attorney Allyson Dirksen to proceed as was discussed in closed session. All ayes. Motion carried.

Motion by McFarland second by Benson to adjourn. All ayes. Motion carried.

Mayor Lisa Petersen

ATTEST: City Clerk Anita Brandt, IACMC/MMC

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 6, 2023