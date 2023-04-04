“Dan” R. Kremer, 68 of Kingsley, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Unity Point Health in Sioux City, Iowa.

A celebration of life service was held at 7:00 p.m., on March 29, 2023 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Daniel Roy Kremer was born September 12, 1954 the son of David and Donna (Allen) Kremer in Winnebago, MN. As a young child, his family moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he grew up until his midteens.

He relocated to the midwest and entered the Marine Corps where he received a medical discharge. He married Donna March of Hawarden, IA and they had three children, Joshua, Jody and Adam.

He received his police certification in Sheldon, IA and served the towns of Paullina, Hospers and Alton, IA, as a police officer.

He moved to Norfolk, Virginia where he married Ellen Crotty,, after six years they moved to Morris, MN, for ten years and then returned to the Sioux City area where he worked for Sioux City Night Patrol for 25 years. Following this he returned to police work and was the Chief of Police in Sloan, IA , and finally he moved to Kingsley, IA where he served as Chief of Police for 17 years until his retirement.

Dan loved his family and working with the public especially young children. He also enjoyed remodeling and working on projects with his sons.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen, son, Joshua (Heather) Kremer, daughter, Jody (Rick)Kaiser and son, Adam Kremer, grandchildren, Charles Olson, Bradley Kremer, Alexis Kremer, Michael Kremer, Amanda Kaiser and Kim Kaiser. Also survived by his step-children, Jerry (Shirley) Crotty and John (Julie) Crotty, many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, brother, Andrew Kremer and sister, Cynthia Schutt, many nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his step-daughter, Janelle Crotty.