Leon L. Saunders

Leon Larry Saunders, 82 of Sioux City, Iowa passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at a local care facility, with his family at his side.

Services were held Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial was in Graceland Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the United States Navy and American Legion Post 662.

Leon grew up on a farm near Kingsley, Iowa and was one of three children of Verne and Ruby Saunders, along with sisters Georgia Ann and Marge. He graduated from Kingsley High School in 1959, and then joined the US Navy and served from 1959 to 1962 aboard the USS Boston, which was part of the Admiral’s Fleet during the Cuban missile crisis.

Leon met his wife Sharon while home on leave in 1962, and they married in 1964. Leon and Sharon had their first son Pat in 1965 in Sioux City and their second son Jeff in 1968 while living in Harlan, Iowa.

Leon returned to Sioux City in 1962 after completing his naval service and began a career as a heavy equipment mechanic at All Wheel Drive (AWD), a Case equipment dealer in Sioux City. Leon moved up through the ranks at AWD during his 20-year career with them, moving into a sales role, then sales management, and eventually to Executive Vice President over all AWD dealerships.

After leaving AWD in 1982 Leon went on to lead the Flasco Truck equipment dealership and later the Mack Truck dealership in South Sioux City. Leon suffered a major stoke in 1992 that led him to retire at the young age of 62.

Leon was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt pheasants and fish with family and friends. He loved to take his boat to South Dakota and Ontario, Canada to fish for walleye and spend time with family and friends. He loved spending time with and spoiling his three grandchildren, Brittney, Maddie and Jack.

Leon is survived by his wife Sharon of Sioux City, his son Pat and wife Renea of Lawton, Iowa and their daughter Brittney of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and his son Jeff and wife Melissa of Flower Mound, Texas and their children Madeline and Jack.