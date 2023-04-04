Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — April 10, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, April 10th, 2023

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

C. BUDGET HEARING of Proposed Budget for FY 2024 Attachment #6

D. 2023-2024 School Calendar Attachment #7

E. School District Maps Attachment #8

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

C. Presentation from Tiffany Derocher, Special Education Teacher

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes Attachment #1

C. Financial Summary Attachment #2

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills Attachment #3

E. Activity Account Attachment #4

F. School Meal Program Attachment #5

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring..Enclosure B1

B. Approval of 23-24 School Calendar Adjustment.. Attachment #7

C. Approval of 2023-2024 Budget Enclosure B2

D. Approval of Fall Coaching Contracts for 23-24 Enclosure B3

E. Board Policy 407.1 Enclosure B4

F. Classified Staff Handbook..Enclosure B5

G. Certified Staff Handbook..Enclosure B6

H. Sale of District Equipment..Enclosure B7

I. E-Rate Technology Bids..Enclosure B8

J. Preschool Project ..Enclosure B9

K. Deposit Policy 701.1..Enclosure B10

V. Discussion Items

A. District Boundaries..Attachment #8

B. Registration Fees for 2023-2024 School Year Enclosure C1

C. School Branding..Enclosure C2

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports Enclosure D1

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators and Designated Person for Asbestos

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, May 8, 2023, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.

Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

