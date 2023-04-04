Plymouth County Supervisors Legals for April 6, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 14, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on March 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 3/14/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 2/28/23 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on 3/7/23.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis to approve the 3/3/23 & 3/15/23 payroll and the 3/7/23 claims.

Motion Carried.

Supervisor VanOtterloo provided an update regarding the lead paint that was removed from the Plymouth Co. Courtroom and the issue between Paul Davis Restoration and L & L Builders for who is responsible for the cost and the disposal of the lead-based material that has been possessed and stored with Paul Davis for over a year since its removal.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to canvass the results of the Hinton School District Special Election which was held on 3/7/2023 for the Revenue Purpose Statement/SAVE public measure. The results are as follows: YES: 180 Votes; NO: 30 Votes. There was a total of 210 votes cast. The Revenue Purpose-SAVE statement public measure was passed with a total cost of the election to the Hinton School District of $1,089.21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a one-year liquor license renewal for the Hidden Acres Golf Course. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to open the FY 2022-23 Plymouth Co. Budget Amendment pubic hearing at 10 am. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

No members from the public attended the hearing and no public comment was received

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to close the pubic hearing at 10:03 am. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve and appropriate the FY 2022-23 Plymouth Co. Budget Amendment as published. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Vander Windt Second Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 7 of Elgin Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Dykstra’s First Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 12 of Elgin Township. Motion Carried.

Architect Jordan Metzger from Stone Group Architects was present to provide an update and discussion with the Board of Supervisors regarding two issues with the Courtroom renovation project; the lead paint removal contained by Paul Davis Restoration and the heating issue in the courtroom.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to award the bid to Richards Construction for $199,434 for project LC-143140. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to award the bid to Richards Construction for $238, 298.63 for project LC-133230. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a contract for LC-05158 for $160,081.88 to Nelson and Rock Contracting. Motion Carried.

Chairman Kass adjourned the Plymouth County Board Meeting at 11:30 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 3-7-2023

Access Systems copier contract 478.21

Accurate Reporting transcripts 812.00

City of Akron UTILITIES 147.81

Akron Hometowner publications 523.14

American Legion Emblem flags 239.70

Anthony Rentals rent assistance 300.00

Arnold Motor PARTS 94.91

Beelner Service BUILDINGS 110.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Blue To Gold training 175.00

Lonnie Bohlke supplies 158.36

Bomgaars supplies/parts 1475.15

Robert B. Brock legal fees 98.20

CAP GRANULAR 1259.02

Casey’s fuel 3408.52

Central Service & Supply CHAINS & CABLES 11207.50

Collcomm equipment, parts 19407.75

Cornhusker International PARTS 82.37

Culligan Water water 22.00

Cumberland County Sheriff service 29.00

CWD food supplies 1998.14

Dixon Construction construction project 44158.70

Document Depot shredding 73.50

Eakes Inc. supplies 517.26

Electrical Automation dirt work for generator 16350.00

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1101.09

Robert Flanigan well closing.. 500.00

FORCE America PARTS 775.25

FP Mailing Solutions annual lease 486.00

Frank Dunn Co. PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE 672.00

Frericks Repair fuel 7063.77

Frontier phone 109.07

Get Branded 360 uniform 111.50

Jolynn Goodchild supplies 20.22

Gordon Flesch Co copies 133.59

GovConnection switch project/supplies 4815.42

Hardware Hank supplies 24.97

Jamie Hauser mileage 36.68

Henry Co Sheriff service 30.50

HGM Associates OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 984.00

Hinton Times publication 159.50

Hundertmark PARTS 932.31

Iowa DOT MATERIALS 10816.76

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 834.52

Iowa Attorney General criminal law handbooks 220.00

Iowa DNR well permit 25.00

Iowa Information Inc. publications 943.36

Iowa Prison Industries car decals 353.08

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 675.00

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 136.11

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 73.90

Jim Jones mileage/supplies.. 171.49

Don Kass mileage 408.75

Kimball-Midwest Co PARTS 992.36

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 44.50

Knife River Midwest ASPHALT CONCRETE 856.05

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning

services 1840.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 241.59

LeMars Agri Center MATERIALS 85.00

LeMars Apartment rent assistance 300.00

LeMars MHP lot rent assistance 300.00

L.G. Everist MATERIALS 4385.65

Matt Loutsch lodging/mileage 523.74

Alan Lucken mileage 41.88

Mail Services renewal notices 1092.04

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 101.88

Menards MISCELLANEOUS.. 159.98

Microfilm Imaging Systems service agreement 1038.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1122.51

Midwest Lubricants oil 475.75

Midwest Wheel PARTS 732.04

Mike’s Inc fuel 6851.94

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 912.08

Northside Glass Service PARTS 3292.75

One Office Solutions supplies 433.22

City of Oyens UTILITIES 71.00

Ply Co Board of Health pass thru grant 4021.37

Plymouth Co Employees health insurance reimb. 14258.12

Ply Co Solid Waste hauling/assessment 27989.60

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 300.00

Prairie Rose Care Mgmt attorney fees 1693.75

Premier Communications UTILITIES 51.88

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Darin Raymond gas/car wash 111.00

Northwest REC electric 1263.45

City of Remsen UTILITIES 1324.43

Ritz Chiropractic SAFETY 125.00

Rockmount Research & Alloys WELDING SUPPLIES 1017.28

Rolling Oil oil 8022.83

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 28818.32

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 1750.00

Sherwin Williams supplies 171.31

Sioux Sales Company FST mouthpiece 69.90

Solutions scanner annual software 556.40

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 153.34

State Medical Examiners testimony 4500.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

Stellar Industries PARTS 1670.90

The Dailey Stop fuel 262.92

Thomson Reuters West court info services 1627.39

Total Motors parts 297.36

Transource MISCELLANEOUS 350.76

Robbie and Carrie Trometer RIGHT-OF-WAY 1150.00

USIC Locating Services locate services 249.70

USPS Stamp Fulfillment POSTAGE 2153.35

Van’s Sanitation GARBAGE SERVICES 93.50

Vanguard Appraisals reappraisal project 85000.50

John Everett/Rebecca Jo Vardaman RIGHT-OF-WAY 1358.00

Verizon cell phones 632.32

VISA misc. Sheriff’s expenses 1990.44

Wagner Auto FILTERS 239.16

Wal-Mart supplies 485.24

WesTel trunk line 39.39

World Data Corporation MV reg manuals 330.00

Ziegler Inc misc. parts 18299.98

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 21, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on March 21, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 3/21/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the 3/14/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 3/17/23 payroll and the 3/21/23 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve a tax certification cancelation Resolution #032123-1 for parcels 15-11-100-006 and 15-11-100-010 in the NW ¼ of Section 11 of 91-49 which were incorrect tax parcels created in early 1900’s and have been held as a county tax certification since 1945. The incorrectly held parcels on county tax certifications are what is now county road 234th St. The Resolution approves the tax abatement for all tax, penalty, interest, costs and fees totaling $3,990.52.

VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to open the FY 2023-24 Tax Revenue Public Hearing at 10 am. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

No members from the public were present and no written comment were received.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to close the public hearing at 10:02 am. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton to approve Resolution 032123-2 to approve the FY 2023-24 Maximum Property Tax Dollars. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to set the FY 2023-24 budget public hearing for 10 am on April 11, 2023. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the release of road use bond with Plymouth County Wind Energy LLC with the letter that was created and signed to be sent with the executed bond. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution #032123-3 to embargo Marble Ave. from 160th St. south to the concrete paving. Motion Carried.

Chairman Kass adjourned the Plymouth County Board Meeting at 10:27 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 3-21-23

Addept Media advertising 55.00

AgriVision Equipment filters and oil 512.49

Noel Ahmann mileage 212.50

Allied Oil & Supply fuel 5237.83

Alpha Wireless vehicle equipment 55.19

Anthony Plumbing service 327.50

Asphalt Paving SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 90.00

Amy Augustine mileage 35.37

Cole Beitelspacher postage 23.50

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Brooke Betsworth transcripts.. 133.00

Lonnie Bohlke election worker.. 23.00

Bomgaars supplies 1978.09

Erica Brodersen certified mail.. 17.22

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 50.00

Burke Engineering Sales BUILDINGS 175.00

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 220.00

Cole Papers custodial supplies 961.23

Cornhusker International PARTS 384.92

T & L Tools SHOP TOOLS 3101.90

Culligan Water repair 606.80

CWD food supplies 1949.57

Des Moines Stamp SUPPLIES 33.00

Victoria DeVos misc. expenses 84.37

Dixon Construction construction project 112033.76

Electrical Automation electric services 1354.81

Fareway food supplies 465.33

Fastenal custodial supplies 285.97

Stacey Feldman ISAC mtg expense 599.28

Floyd River Materials

GRANULAR 16554.40

Floyd Valley Healthcare nursing contract/services 2795.89

FORCE America PARTS 235.34

Frontier ethernet/phone 1133.67

G & R Controls maintenance agreement 2205.00

Get Branded 360 uniform 148.00

Jolynn Goodchild misc. reimbursements 761.11

Gordon Flesch Co copier maint contract 263.06

Govconnection supplies 210.99

Government Forms election supplies 233.70

GRP & Associates medical

supplies 207.00

Hardware Hank supplies 40.14

Henry Co Sheriff service 33.50

City of Hinton UTILITIES 154.29

Hobart Sales/Strachan Sales kitchen repairs 238.14

Jill Holzman meals 26.80

Horizon Distribution car wash

card 50.00

Susan Hoss election official 199.85

William Hoss election official.. 161.00

Luke Hughes meeting

expense 144.59

Iowa DOT MATERIALS 5806.64

Iowa Information Inc.

publications 684.46

Iowa State Reserve Law membership 20.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 406.95

KLEM fairs/festivals 250.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

Lampert Lumber BUILDINGS 14.49

City of Le Mars utilities 686.33

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 286.65

L.G. Everist Inc.

MATERIALS 3504.12

Noah Livermore GASOLINE 79.44

Matthew Loutsch lodging 523.74

Mail Services MV renewal notices 999.23

Sue Martens election official.. 181.00

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

Carl McIntyre uniform 62.05

Menards chest freezer 619.14

MidAmerican Energy utilities 8992.76

Midwest Honda Suzuki supplies 300.98

Midwest Wheel PARTS 2487.97

Northern District of Iowa certified docs 26.00

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 1303.07

O.C. Sanitation Hillview garbage 99.37

One Office Solutions office supplies 239.84

Perfect Pipes Jail repairs 400.00

Ply Co Board of Health pass thru grant 498.44

Plymouth County Fair Board booth space 300.00

Ply Co Sheriff transport 195.19

Ply Co Solid Waste landfill charges 20.00

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 3659.63

Plymouth County Engineers watershed repairs 210284.84

Premier Communications phone 980.64

Quality Lawn Care snow removal 250.00

Thomas Rohe mtg expenses/supplies 986.44

Sapp Bros. diesel fuel 610.90

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 3625.00

State Election Administration continuing education 300.00

Sherwin Williams paint 37.68

Shred-it shredding 76.38

Rick Singer tv mounts 57.92

Sioux Co Sheriff service 100.50

Sioux Sales Company supplies 79.50

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone/meals 133.11

Rebecca Socknat misc. expenses 130.93

Solutions forms 287.12

Sooland Bobcat Rental oil 297.19

Stearns County Sheriff service 60.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

Isaac Thompson MEALS & LODGING 46.53

Thomson Reuters West CLEAR 252.79

Total Fire Protection supplies 318.00

Transource PARTS 350.76

Union County Electric tower 85.00

US POSTAL SERVICE box rent, postage 508.39

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 444.68

Vanguard Appraisals annual service 133220.40

Verizon cell phones 220.60

VISA misc. expenses 927.09

Wagner Auto Supply supplies 867.87

Wex Bank fuel 5721.77

Woodbury Co Sheriff service 73.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 6966.00

Ziegler Inc motor grader.. 295353.48

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 6, 2023