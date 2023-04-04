Woodbury County Supervisors Legals for April 6, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 03/07/2023 – 03/07/2023

24/7 Locksmith Service 500287 Vehicle Key 185.00

3-Speed Automotive 105535 Parts & Labor #55 4,174.00

88 Tactical 105009 School STewart 2,550.00

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 292.00

Access Systems Leasing 105258 Copiers 411.77

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 101,397.27

Autry Reporting Depositions.. 101.25

Bekins Fire & Safety 22060 9105 – Annual fire ext 61.50

Bentson Pest Control 23487 Tower pest control 310.00

Betsworth, Brooke D 194631 Transcripts, PTC, Trial 243.00

Bob Barker Co Detergent 69.04

Bomgaars 27646 Clothing, vehicle & equipment 2,248.32

Bride, Tom 103895 Mileage Reimbursement 8.38

Canon Financial Services 40698 Contract Charge 132.32

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 308.89

Charm Tex Inc Mattress 2,229.60

CHN Garbage Service Garbage for C’Ville, Danbury, Moville 390.40

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,218.61

Colonial Research 99887 Janitorial Supplies 482.15

Country Tire And Se 104222 Tire Repair #933 748.27

Culligan Water Conditioning 98620 Water – Luton Shop 90.00

Cuming County 501053 Dave Brown 28.96

Dakota Cnty Sheriff 62293 SMSM516534 44.73

Danbury Review 62875 Co Assessor Subscription Renew 20.00

Davies Body Shop 619 Secondary Roads Liability 648.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 2,961.06

DGR Engineering 104049 Professional Services.. 25,637.66

Drilling Morningside 70899 Medication 271.59

Electronic Engineer 75647 Microphone 651.54

Fedex 81003 Postage 10.26

FiberComm 99390 Phone.. 3,841.46

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 28.00

Government Forms and Supplies Vitals Pink Envelopes 689.04

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor, Paint, Welding Supply 7,953.10

HGM Assoc Inc 128272 Engineering Services 7,897.98

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH030698 63.00

Hobart Sales & Service 104549 9102 – D-300 mixer rep 1,414.39

HRT Tactical Gear 501049 Tactical Uniforms 6,611.80

Hydraulic Sales & S 115400 Parts #221 399.15

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #306 7,474.05

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,314.93

Iowa Office of State Med Examiner 201321 Autopsy Fees 2,029.00

Iowa State Association 100789 DH Dental Premiums 4,697.48

Iowa State University 122721 Registration for Bremer 100.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts & Labor #401 5,873.53

JEO Consulting Grou 98187 Proj# R220747.00/Project 1,375.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 275.50

Johnstone Supply (Sioux Falls) 9101 – Pipe fittings 168.91

Karla’s Catering 501048 Jill’s going away lunch 292.11

Karl’s 99430 Dryer fix 95.00

Kopal, Joe Retiree Frames 90.00

Kryger Glass 1542 Windshield chip repair 59.95

Long Lines LTD (Sgt Bluff) 182816 911 circuits 300.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 6,362.61

Meister, Corey D 100044 Mileage Reimbursement 24.10

Menards 199721 Shop supplies & sink parts/SW 269.31

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 February Pre-employment 157.00

Meyer Bros. Colonial 159000 ME Transports 1,250.00

Mid American Energy 159813 9103 – Natural gas FB23 15,210.24

Mid Step Services (Stone) 159884 Jan janitorial 60.00

Midwest Monitoring 102504 bracelet rental 1,800.00

Midwest Wheel Parts #301.. 789.79

Moville Record Subscription 36.00

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #411 31,309.23

Office Elements 100254 Pens, Pads, Folders, Stapler 706.68

Olson, Kendra M 100650 MHMH031298 72.60

One Office Solution 104853 Ink cartridges 1,688.04

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Acct #2526611/Air filter 141.98

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 Mileage Reimbursement 8.52

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 10,509.81

Peterson***, Diane 299171 Mileage to/from Sioux City 188.17

Pinnacle Performance 105288 Parts & Labor #34 2,840.70

Pitney Bowes Bank 500888 Postage – BOS 642.00

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #932 128.00

Riverside ACE Hardware 500821 UTV fire rig part/DPNC 113.48

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Windshield Repair 528.76

Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food 117.38

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 108,648.17

Security National Bank 208797 9103 – Credit card 611 6,073.27

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 1,535.13

Service Master Restore 209426 Janitorial Service Moville.. 670.00

Sioux City Journal 105512 SPCV205818 In Rem 777.66

Sioux City Journal Co. Assessor Proposed Budget 134.36

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) January 2023 vehicle charges 404.09

Sioux Sales Co 214700 9108 – Flashlights 332.84

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Oil & filters/Wheeled 143.84

Standard Insurance 500112 Life, AD&D, & LTD 4,946.02

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 65.98

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 621.64

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts #501 65.51

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 10,855.87

The Feed Shed, Inc. 500928 Birdseed/DPNC 220.72

Thompson Solutions 9102 – Semi-annual fire inspection 1,510.00

Total Motors LLC 501022 Vehicle Maint 72.09

Truax Co (New Hope- 1335) Tires & shifter handle 123.03

US Bank (STL-MO) 101339 February 2023 Statement 6,561.32

Venable-Ridley***, 104336 Professional License 2 185.00

Verzani***, Matthew 103476 Professional License 2 185.00

VSP Vision Service 104078 March 2023 Vision Insurance 1,771.02

Wall of Fame uniforms 573.30

Waterbury Funeral Service 100534 ME Transports 1,250.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 104,046.68

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Tree shear parts 50.98

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 18 cases of paper 684.00

Woodbury County Emerg 104689 Tax Allocation 11,295.30

Ziegler Inc Bolts #513/517 359.02

Grand Total: 542,340.26

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Payment Date Range: 03/14/2023 – 03/14/2023

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile gas 57.60

Abbott Rapid Dx North 500596 Med/Lab Supplies 435.00

Access Systems Leas 105258 Co Assessor -Contract 187.89

ADP Screening And S 104672 February 2023 Backgrou 291.10

American Screening 103556 MedLab Supplies 356.49

Amick***, Jamie 101628 Clothing Allowance 42.07

Anthon City Of 125351 Anthon Little Courthouse 103.25

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH031319 400.00

AT&T Mobility Air Cards 2,124.77

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 DH Rugs 213.76

Autism-Products.com 501054 Clinic Supplies 84.80

Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Custodian 516.40

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service for 1,450.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 460.00

Barnes & Noble 18713 Books..402.02

Barry Motor Co Parts #93 25.55

Bekins Fire & Safety 501039 DH Annual Extinguisher 305.30

Best Buy Business A 104024 Pocketalkers 320.88

Bierschbach Equipment 177471 Shop Supplies 637.04

Blue Agate Collaborative 501021 DH Strategic Plan Payment.. 6,250.00

Bomgaars Shop Supplies 524.60

Burgess Public Health 500657 Service Area 3 Prepare 469.01

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 Repair Leak in Director Office 359.49

Calhoun Communication 100833 Tower light flash tube 421.65

Canon Financial Services 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

Cardis Mfg Co 41396 9109 – Snow removal 2/23/23 543.00

Center For Disease 104291 Lab Testing 18.00

Centurylink Shop Telephone.. 255.27

Cherokee Public Health 105410 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 1,213.93

Chesterman CO Water 865.75

Cincinnati Insurance 103860 Liability 1,575.00

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Clearinghouse Lab/MRO 180.00

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 Billing Platform 100.00

Clausen-Rosendahl** 98551 Office Supplies 72.51

Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting & Mileage 45.96

Cole Papers Inc 500417 9103 – Autoscrubber 3,305.84

Colorado Serum Co 53975 Med/Lab Supplies 207.00

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 25,631.41

Community Health Partners 99339 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 2,919.24

Concordance Healthcare 105837 SDHD ARP 5,354.42

Connections Area Agency 104032 Meals on wheels 3,190.00

Conolly***, Julie M 223777 Program Meeting Mileage 271.17

Continental Fire Sprinklers 185 9102 – Annual fire sprinkler 230.00

Control Systems Specialists 55532 Building – C’Ville 2,969.96

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 DH Fleet Fuel 49.43

Correctionville City Of Water 16.09

Cott Systems Inc 104074 Monthly online index 275.00

Counsel 104794 Ricoh Maintenance Fee 43.45

CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional Services 49.82

Culligan Water Cond 60817 Replace Bulb and Big Blue 270.00

Cummins Sales and Service 105345 DH Annual Generator 1,036.27

Davison Fuels Company 500060 Gasoline – Moville 1,863.03

Delperdang***, Trista 500921 Mileage 81.22

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,159.19

Dental City 500098 Med/Lab Supplies 966.57

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Souellette Notary Supplies.. 49.00

Dirks***, Allison E 500641 Frances Jouwstra Sadden 130.71

Donovan, Joseph M. 500670 Commission Meeting 29.78

Drent***, Angela A 101024 Registration and Airfare.. 1,467.08

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Janitorial Supplies 63.56

Echo Group 101509 910X – Light bulbs 2,637.46

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radio and related 99.61

Enabling Devices 500894 Clinic Supplies 733.70

Fedex 81003 Shipping 24.82

FiberComm 99390 DH Phone Service 00047 696.78

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gas and Vehicle Repair 22,327.53

Fisher Healthcare 758 Med/Lab Supplies 1,870.05

Fleshman, Courtnie 501058 Refund Online HFPE License 50.00

Floyd Valley Community 99085 Service Area 3 Prepare 362.83

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 173.55

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 DH Garbage Service 313 222.28

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Office Supplies 116.56

Grainger Inc. Magnifiers 107.68

Grieme***, Kevin 99984 Registration & Airfare 1,291.80

Hach Chemical Co 100409 Med/Lab Supplies 3,195.65

Hamann, Julie 500386 Mileage for BOS Mtg. 113.13

Hawarden Regional 500658 Service Area 3 Prepare 809.42

Health Services of Lyon 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 685.39

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor, Paint, Welding 417.84

Heart Therapy 500753 MH Consultation 300.00

Holland Lawn Care 104811 JN23 Snow Removal 8,372.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 9102 – Ashtray sand 4.78

Hopkins Uniform Company 112421 Miechv ARP Supplies 4,352.97

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare 993.51

Hornick City of 112900 Water 81.20

Hy Vee Food Stores 1916 #1030 – Grocery Assist 199.78

Hy Vee Inc 101910 Healthy Homes Coalition 163.45

IDEXX Distribution 99460 Med/Lab Supplies 4,152.99

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #503 482.31

Innovational Water 105182 DH Hydronic Mgmt 165.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,984.89

Interstate Battery 133771 9102 – Battery for cleaning caddy 59.70

Iowa Dept of Inspect 119207 Vending Machine Tags 211.00

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 DH Well Permit Fees 75.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue 181578 Permit #1-97-035774 239.35

Iowa Dept of Transportation 118637 Rock Salt 2,300.38

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 Basic training & taser 6,875.00

Iowa Public Health 104709 LDrey 2023 Public Health 325.00

ISSDA civil school brown 175.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #933 303.25

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Concealable carrier 1,591.45

Jarabek***, Michael 100969 Meals & Mileage 345.12

Jepsen***, Jered 103597 Meals @ Weed Comm Conf 32.93

Jessen Automotive 105818 Acct #17475/Oil filter 47.99

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers 99918 Parts #935 200.42

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) 9103 – Filters 452.87

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Parts #301 825.17

Junior Library Guild Books 509.00

Kemper Medical Inc. 501059 Powered Exam Table 9,800.00

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 J/M Matters 802.93

Kris Engineering Inc 104586 Blades 53,429.52

Kusler***, Benjamin 88353 Clothing Allowance 132.63

Language Line Service 1369 DH Interpreter Service 2,164.30

Language Link Interpreting 43.04

Lewis***, Michelle 101857 Registration to NNPHI 1,406.96

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) Danbury Library Phone 136.50

Lopez***, Ana 103546 Registration to NNPHI 1,406.96

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv ARP 1,100.00

Lyon County EMS 500433 Service Area 3 Prepare 130.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 2,728.10

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting & Mileage 30.90

Medical Waste Transport 101863 DH Medical Waste 305.37

Meissner, Polly 500507 Mileage for Library Board 20.63

Menards 199721 Garden & shop supplies 54.89

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 February Wellness Fees 854.00

Metal Culverts Inc 158327 Culvert Pipe 6,375.00

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 #1224 – Cremation Assist 3,000.00

MFASCO Health & Safety 103996 Med/Lab Supplies 299.26

Mid American Energy 159813 9101 – Electric/natural 36,020.17

Midwest Alarm Co In 102416 9101 – Alarm monitoring 140.00

Midwest Card and Id 104963 Salamander Mobile App.. 1,800.00

Midwest Honda Suzuki 102021 Oil & filter-Kubota #130 76.24

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #501, #503 42.23

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Dolly Investments LLC 480.00

Moreno, Katherine B 98484 Commission Meeting 32.21

Motorola Solutions 103202 01-APR-2023 to 30-JUN- 38,512.74

Moville, City of 167600 Water, garbage, sewer 51.72

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #421 14,394.97

NACCHO 170047 JSusie 2023 Preparedness 1,770.00

National Academies 98469 Re-test for EMD Gamble 30.00

NCP Management LLC 500166 Classroom Cabling CADE.. 306.88

Nelson, Carol 500604 Mileage for Library Board 5.31

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Propane 880.36

Northside Glass Service 485 Labor #217 225.00

O’brien County Public 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare 423.22

Oetken***, Lori A 99781 Registration to NNPHI 1,406.96

Office Elements Task Stool 543.90

One Office Solution 104853 Copier Service Contract 204.24

Orange City Area Health 500645 Service Area 3 Prepare 373.36

Orr***, Leann 103225 All Agency Meeting Supplies 122.08

Osceola Community 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 271.53

Osceola County EMS 500615 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 3,500.00

Pathology Medical Serv 1859 Autopsy Fees 7,824.02

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 23,715.70

Pierson City of 1571 Water 48.66

Pinnacle Performance 105288 Parts & Labor #302 2,793.44

Pitney Bowes (Pittsburgh 99291) Acct 10630655/Postage 171.96

Plumbing & Heating 189296 9101 – Plumbing supplies 328.69

Presto-X DH Pest Control 141.25

Productivity Plus 104845 Acct #402480/Filters 642.22

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Printing 561.00

Redwood Toxicology 500837 Med/Lab Supplies 250.00

Sanofi Pasteur Inc 100782 Med/Lab Supplies 3,443.38

Schneider Geospatia 101237 Co Assessor Beacon Host 2,481.00

Secretary of State 208687 Notary for Kusler 30.00

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Front Door Signage 245.00

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 9108 – Truck wash (3) 29.97

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 514.80

Sioux City Fire Rescue 105704 ME Transport 350.00

Sioux City Ford 100313 9108 – F150 oil change 78.53

Sioux City Human Rights 217100 Faces of Siouxland Booth 75.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 WIC Coordinator Ad 625.00

Sioux City Scheels K9 Food 282.00

Sioux City Treas Payroll 27,686.19

Sioux Laundry Inc 214615 Laundry 2,977.07

Siouxland Chamber 235975 Membership Dues – BOS 380.00

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Administrative Fee 3,288.50

Siouxland Lock & Key Keys 36.00

Skaare***, Olivia 105699 Heartcode BLS 34.90

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 193.37

State Hygienic Lab 115680 DH Arsenic Testing 245.00

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #301 494.52

Steve’s Beane Plumbing 500202 Replace Lab Exam Faucet..964.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 10,134.20

The Emblem Authority 501060 Key Fobs 1,256.00

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts #526 436.25

Tri State Nursing 100040 Temp CNA 5,667.60

Tristar Risk Manage 105839 2023 Liability TPA 13,304.61

Uhl***, Aimee 104686 AHEPP Annual Conference 1,379.07

UHY Advisors Mid-At 500984 ARPA Consulting Fees 875.00

Uline 103247 Office Supplies 69.34

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 692.65

USPCA Region 21 236748 2023 detector trials 100.00

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly Tank Stick Reading 600.00

Verizon Connect Flex 500622 GPS Equip & Service 1,517.14

Waterbury Funeral 100534 #1222 – Cremation Assist 1,000.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 96,756.99

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 9th Ricoh Lease Pmt 132.25

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #306 143.32

Western Iowa Tech 248200 EMA TSI Rent March 2023 3,924.71

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 Circuits 1,883.90

Wilcoxon, Sharisue 501046 GTC Well Plugging Cost 436.13

Williges LLC 500903 Co Assessor Yrly116 5,600.00

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electric service-FB23/ 5,255.99

Woodbury County Debt Service 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 Vehicle Maint 1,444.93

Youth and Shelter 257733 December 2022 Shelter 2,845.65

Yusten***, April 104373 HeartCode BLS Online 34.78

Ziegler Inc 274129 Parts & Labor #525 2,694.53

Zyris Inc Med/Lab Supplies 489.16

Grand Total: 582,153.49

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MARCH 14, 2023

ELEVENTH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Taylor, Ung, and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Loan Hensley, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the agenda for March 14, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 7, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $380,395.23. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Haley Messerschmidt, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 03-15-23, $88,323/year, $3271.23/bi-weekly. Job Vacancy Posted 1-11-23. Entry Level Salary: $69,962/year.; the separation of Dustin Johnson, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 03-15-23.Resignation.; and the appointment of Anthony Klein, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-15-23, $18.22/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-8-23. Entry Level Salary: $18.22/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $18.22/hour. Copy filed.

To authorize Woodbury County Finance/Budget Director as the county’s representative of the Opioid Settlement and funding for Opioid Settlement reporting resulting from the Iowa Opioid Allocation Memorandum of Understanding from the State of Iowa.

To approve the property tax refund for Robert Rehan, 2227 Jennings St., parcel #894721252012, in the amount of $913.00. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution naming depositories for the County Treasurer.

RESOLUTION NAMING

DEPOSITORIES

RESOLUTION #13,564

BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in Woodbury County, Iowa: That we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories of the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite each of said designated depositories and Tina Bertrand, Woodbury County Treasurer is hereby authorized to deposit the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed in the aggregate the amounts named for said banks as follows, to wit:

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT In the effect Prior resolution

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT under the resolution

NAME OF DEPOSITORY

LOCATION

U.S. Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

$50,000,000 $50,000,000

Security National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

100,000,000 100,000,000

Wells Fargo Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 50,000,000 50,000,000

PeoplesBank — Sioux City, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 50,000,000 50,000,000

Primebank — Sioux City, Iowa

50,000,000 50,000,000

Great Southern Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank — Correctionville, Iowa

1,000,000 1,000,000

Pioneer Bank — Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 10,000,000 10,000,000

Sloan State Bank — Sloan, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

Valley Bank & Trust — Danbury, Iowa 1,500,000 1,500,000

BankFirst — Hornick, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank — Correctionville, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

United Bank of Iowa — Moville, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

United Bank of Iowa — Anthon, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

Liberty National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 25,000,000 25,000,000

Availa Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

10,000,000 10,000,000

Central Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

10,000,000 10,000,000

Kingsley State Bank — Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 1,000,000 1,000,000

Shelby County State Bank — Danbury, Iowa

5,000,000 $5,000,000

SO RESOLVED this 14t day of March, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 12-month, Class C Liquor License (LC) (Commercial), with Outdoor Services and Sunday sales privileges for the Anthon Golf Course, effective 04/01/23 through 03/31/24. Copy filed.

To approve the appointments of Kevin Grieme (Health), Sally Hartley (Early Childhood), and Kevin Kay (Financial) for a 3 year term on the Community Action Agency of Siouxland Board of Directors effective April 1, 2023. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the Zoning Commissionís recommendation from their 2/27/23 meeting to approve the final plat of Barker Addition, a minor subdivision to Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of the Barker Addition, a Minor Subdivision, with the condition that the property owner(s) sign a pavement agreement for any future grading and hard surfacing and pavement along Barker Avenue and 230th Street. Carried 5-0.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

RESOLUTION #13,565

ACCEPTING AND APPROVING BARKER ADDITION

A MINOR SUBDIVISION

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, THE OWNER AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 27th DAY OF FEBRUARY 2023 FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS BARKER ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF BARKER ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 14th DAY OF MARCH, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to approve the application and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Boardís scoring and recommendation letter to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) for the “Sioux Jerseys, LLC” Confinement Feeding Operation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894728102018, 1311 Grandview Blvd. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894728102018, 1311 Grandview Blvd., to Angelica Rios, 1401 W 3rd St., Apt. 1, Sioux City, for $546.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD

OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,566

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Angelica M. Rios in the sum of Five Hundred Forty-Six and 00/100 ($546.00) ———– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894728102018

Lot Nine (9) Block Seventy-nine (79) Sioux City East Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (1311 Grandview Blvd.)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 14th Day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:37 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894729402013, 210 1/2 Main St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894729402013, 210 1/2 Main St., to Maria & Isidro Luna Serrano, 3401 Le Mese Way, South Sioux City, NE, for $100.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD

OF SUPERVISORS OF

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,567

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction:

By Maria Serrano and Isidro Luna Serrano in the sum of One Hundred Dollars and 00/100 ($100.00)———- dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894729402013

Irreg. Ely part NW of R/W 6.1 feet ex 68.8 feet x 51.3 feet x 85.8 feet, Lot 4 Block 17 Sioux City Addition to City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (210 1/2 Main Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 14th Day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:39 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894730254010, 315 Collins St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894730254010, 315 Collins St., to Alexandra Krula, 311 Collins St., Sioux City for $349.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,568

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Alexandra Krula in the sum of Three Hundred Forty-Nine and 00/100 ($349.00) ——– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894730254010

The South Fifty-Five feet of Lots One and Two and the South Fifty-Five feet of the East Fourteen feet of Lot Three in Block Nine, Hornicks 2nd Addition to Sioux City, Iowa, in the County of Woodbury County and State of Iowa (315 Collins Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 14th Day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to approve the application and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Board’s scoring and recommendation letter to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) for the “Salix Farms, LLC” Confinement Feeding Operation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:42 p.m. for Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment to rezone Parcel #874704300003 from Agricultural Preservation (AP) to Agricultural Estates (AE) for Maxys Family Farm LLC & Brian & Bonnie Ivener Trust. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the second reading of the Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment (Rezone) as the final reading. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to waive the third reading of the Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment (Rezone). Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to adopt the Ordinance #71, Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment to rezone from Agricultural Preservation (AP) to Agricultural Estate (AE) Zoning district for Maxys Family Farm LLC & Brian & Bonnie Ivener Trust, parcel #874704300003. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to accept the petition and bond presented by the City of Salix for the establishment of a new drainage district. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to appoint a drainage engineer to prepare a report for the Board of Supervisors as required by Section 468.10 of the Code of Iowa, and to direct said engineer to prepare a contract for board approval as required by Section 468.10(2) of the Code of Iowa. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the Fiscal Year 23-24 County Parking Plan. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to approve the project agreement for project #IM-029-6(278)139ó13-97 and #IM-029-6(170)139ó0E-97. Carried 3-2 on a roll call vote; Nelson and Taylor opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve to un-obligate $444,447 from ARPA Funds for the 28th Street Sewer Project and then obligate $444,447 to be paid from FY 23 CIP. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve funding source from ARPA funding to FY23 CIP Funds for the 5 new Sheriff vehicles. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to amend ARPA Funds obligated for Conservation and Emergency Services radios from $344,000 down to $162,745. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to reduce the previously approved ARPA Funds for the Trosper/Hoyt emergency repairs from $292,750 to $200,000. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to obligate ARPA Funds in the amount of $300,000 to replace the outdated Life Pack heart monitors for Emergency Services. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to amend the funding of the Sheriffís cameras and tasers by obligating $300,000 to FY23 CIP and $687,840 to ARPA Funding. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Auditor Gill requested the Board review of section 1.10 of the employee handbook titled employee attire, review of county job classifications and descriptions and consideration of an inflation adjustment for bargaining units that have not received such.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 21, 2023.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MARCH 21, 2023

TWELFTH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Taylor, Ung, and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Loan Hensley, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the agenda for March 21, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 14, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $380,768.23. Copy filed.

To approve the items to be auctioned per Personal Property Disposition Policy. Copy filed.

To appoint a drainage attorney, Brian Yung, to assist the establishment of the Salix Drainage District. Copy filed.

To approve to clarify Rule #7 of the Board’s rules for public participation with the following language: “Public comment by electronic or telephonic means is prohibited except for a particular agenda item when approved by the Chair 24 hours before a meeting or by a majority of the board during a meeting for a subsequent meeting.”

To approve the separation of Madison Rowe, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 03-25-23. Resignation.; the appointment of Nicholas Bauerly, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-27-23, $36.13/hour. Appointment by County Sheriff.; and the reclassification of Kathryn Jones, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 04-03-23, $22.47/hour, 3.5%=$.75/hr. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 2 to Grade 1/Step 3. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $20.89/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Long Lines. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve letter of support for Siouxland Mental Health Services. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the collective bargaining agreement with CWA Deputy Sheriffs for 2023-2026. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Bittinger to approve the Purchase Agreement with SpecPro Inc to complete the maintenance updates to the two skylights within the building located at 1014 Nebraska with the removal of the performance bond, total approved amount of $74,235.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Nelson to approve the certification of completion of project #L-B(O102)ó73-97 with Dixon Construction for $335,988.40. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to appoint Thomas Fennell to the Veteran Affairs Commission. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to set a public roundtable meeting in the basement boardroom of the Woodbury County Courthouse for April 7 at 3:30 p.m. and invite Iowa’s area legislators to attend the roundtable hosted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury, Plymouth, and Monona counties. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Deborah Main shared information regarding concerns about CO2 pipelines and would like Woodbury County to study and adopt an ordinance governing the siting and safety of hazardous CO2 pipelines. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Iowa Utilities Board Schedule of Hearings from Deborah Main. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Vicki Hulse, Moville, and Doyle Turner, Moville, addressed the board regarding CO2 pipelines concerns.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Sheriff Sheehan addressed the board regarding the law enforcement center.

Trevor Brass, Vice President of AFSCME Union, addressed the board regarding AFSCME union wages.

Christine Murphy and Pam Jensen, Woodbury County Recorder’s Office, addressed the Board requesting to be on the agenda for 3-28-23 to request a 4% wage increase effective immediately for the AFSCME group.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 28, 2023.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

