Donald “Don” Bleil

Donald “Don” S. Bleil, 97 of Kingsley passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Kingsley United Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Stevens officiating. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Nash Post #140 of Kingsley. Visitation will be Friday, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the family present and a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. all at the Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Donald Sherwood Bleil, the triplet son of Howard & Ila (Sherwood) Bleil was born on a farm near Moville, IA, along with his sisters, Darlene and Dorothy. He attended country school through 8th grade, and graduated from Moville High School in 1943.

Don enlisted in the Army Air Force in July of 1943, at the age of 17 where he trained to become a pilot. His favorite plane was the P51. He was honorably discharged in October of 1945. He loved his country and was proud to serve.

On February 22, 1948, he was united in marriage to Beverly Willer. They were blessed with 5 children: David Louis, Doyle Willer, Dee Ann, Donni Sue and Dean Howard. They farmed in the Cherokee, Moville and Kingsley areas for many years, retiring in 2002 and moving to Kingsley, IA. They were members of the Kingsley United Methodist Church, Don was a community minded person serving on the Kingsley-Pierson school board, Farmer’s Elevator Board and the United Methodist Church Board.

He and his wife, Bev, were Methodist Youth Fellowship leaders for several years. Also, Don taught Sunday School, delivered Meals-on-Wheels, and was Adjutant of Kingsley American Legion Nash #140 of Kingsley where he was recently honored as a 75-year member.

While farming was one of his greatest pleasures, he also enjoyed going to card clubs, square dancing, watching his children participate in rodeos, traveling with Murrays, spending time with his family, attending his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly, sons, David (Lana) of Kingsley, Dean (Jane) of Dakota City, NE, daughters, Dee (Riley) Waltman of Box Elder, SD, and Donni Sue (Kenny) White of LeMars, IA. Grandpa Don will be missed 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and a great-great- grandson due in May. He is also survived by his sister, Darlene Davis of Moville, IA and sister-in-law, Evie Bleil.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ila Bleil, father and mother-in-law, Jack and Ada Willer, son, Doyle Bleil, great granddaughter, Maggie Ann Krejci, brothers, Robert (Mary) Bleil, James (Dona) Bleil, sister, Dorothy (Norm) Peterson and brother-in-law, Robert Davis.