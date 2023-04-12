Larry McDermott By Editor | April 12, 2023 | 0 Larry Edward McDermott, 76, of Washta, died April 4, 2023. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Donald “Don” Bleil April 12, 2023 | No Comments » Fran Mitchell April 12, 2023 | No Comments » Dan R. Kremer April 4, 2023 | No Comments » Leon L. Saunders April 4, 2023 | No Comments » Glennys Johnson Hochwender April 3, 2023 | No Comments »