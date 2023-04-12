Legals for April 13, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, April 3rd, 2023

Time: 7:03 PM

Place: Meeting will originate at Board Room in Central Office, Mapleton with board members joining via Zoom.

Present: Wimmer, Schram, Kennedy, Hamann, and Streck

Absent: None

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM

II. Action Items

A. Approval of 2023-2024 Master Contract for Certified Teaching Staff – Hamann moved and Schram seconded to approve the 23-24 Master Contract as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

III. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:07 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Pierson City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 180

AN ORDINANCE GRANTING TO MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, THE RIGHT AND NON-EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE TO ACQUIRE, CONSTRUCT, ERECT, MAINTAIN AND OPERATE IN THE CITY OF PIERSON, IOWA, AN ELECTRIC SYSTEM AND COMMUNICATIONS FACILITIES AND TO FURNISH AND SELL ELECTRIC ENERGY TO THE CITY AND ITS INHABITANTS AND AUTHORIZING THE CITY TO COLLECT FRANCHISE FEES FOR A PERIOD OF 25 YEARS.

BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Pierson, Iowa:

Section 1. There is hereby granted to MidAmerican Energy Company, an Iowa corporation, (hereinafter called “Company,)” and its successors and assigns, the right and non-exclusive franchise to acquire, construct, erect, maintain and operate in the City of Pierson, Iowa, (hereinafter called the “City,)” a system for the transmission and distribution of electric energy and communications signals along, under, over and upon the streets, avenues, rights of way and alleys to serve customers within the City, and to furnish and sell electric energy to the City and its inhabitants. The Company is granted the right to exercise of powers of eminent domain, subject to City Council approval. This franchise shall be effective for a twenty-five (25) year period from and after the effective date of this ordinance.

Section 19. This ordinance and the rights and privileges herein granted shall become effective and binding upon its approval and passage in accordance with Iowa law and the written acceptance by the Company. The City shall provide Company with an original signed and sealed copy of this ordinance within 10 days of its final passage. The Company shall, within thirty (30) days after the City Council approval of this ordinance, file in the office of the clerk of the City, its acceptance in writing of all the terms and provisions of this ordinance. Following City Council approval, this ordinance shall be published in accordance with the Code of Iowa. The effective date of this ordinance shall be the date of publication. In the event Company does not file its written acceptance of this ordinance within thirty (30) days after its approval by the City Council, this ordinance shall be void and of no effect.

Section 20. Upon the effective date of this ordinance, all prior franchises granted to the Company to furnish electric service to the City and its inhabitants are hereby repealed and all other ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are also hereby repealed.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 8th day of March, 2023. CITY OF PIERSON, IOWA

By: Doyle Struve, Mayor

ATTEST: Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

I, Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk of the City of Pierson, Iowa, hereby certify that the above and foregoing is a true copy of Ordinance No. 180, passed by the City Council of said City at a meeting held March 8 2023 and signed by the mayor March 8 2023 and published/posted as provided by law on April 13, 2023

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Kingsley Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF A PETITION TO REZONE THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY FROM RESIDENTIAL TO AGRICULTURE:

A parcel of land located in part of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of Section 19, Township 90 North, Range 43 West of the 5th P.M., all being located within the corporate limits of the Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, and more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Northwest (NW) corner of the SE¼ of said Section 19; thence S 00°20’30” E along the West line of said NW¼ of the SE¼ for a distance of 726.00 feet to a point on the SW corner of existing Kingsley Cemetery Association tract of land and the point of beginning of this description; thence continuing S 00°20’30” E along said West line for a distance of 592.87 feet to the SW corner of said NW¼ of the SE¼, said corner being 50.00 feet West and 20.00 feet North of the NW corner of Block 24, Payne and Wormley’s Addition to said Town of Kingsley; thence N 89°56’28” E along the South line of said NW¼ of the SE¼ for a distance of 658.90 feet (previously recorded as East, 659.05 feet) to the SW corner of North View Addition to said Town of Kingsley; then N 00°28’30” W along the West line of said North View Addition for 591.63 feet (previously recorded as N 0°28½’ W, 591.97 feet) to the NW corner of said Addition and also being on the South line of said cemetery tract; thence N 89°57’00” W along the South line of said cemetery tract to the point of beginning, containing a total of 8.95 acres, inclusive of 0.45 acre of existing public roadway easement. Said parcel may be subject to any and all other easements of record; EXCEPT

The North 315.75 feet of the West 460.09 feet (both measured at right angles) of a Parcel of Land (previously described in a Plat of Survey, Recorded as Document #2014-4300 in the Office of the Plymouth County Recorder), all in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 90 North, Range 43 West of the 5th P.M., Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa. Contains a total of 3.34 Acres, inclusive of a Public Roadway Easement of 0.24 Acres and is further subject to any and all other Easements, be they of Record or not.

For this Survey, the West line of the NW1/4 SE1/4 of said Section 19 is assumed to bear S 00°20’30” E.

The City Council of the City of Kingsley, Iowa, will hold a public hearing before itself at its meeting which commences at 7 o’clock P.M. on April 17th in the Council Chambers, 222 Main Street, Kingsley, Iowa to consider approval of a Petition to Rezone the following described property from Residential to Agriculture:

A parcel of land located in part of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of Section 19, Township 90 North, Range 43 West of the 5th P.M., all being located within the corporate limits of the Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, and more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Northwest (NW) corner of the SE¼ of said Section 19; thence S 00°20’30” E along the West line of said NW¼ of the SE¼ for a distance of 726.00 feet to a point on the SW corner of existing Kingsley Cemetery Association tract of land and the point of beginning of this description; thence continuing S 00°20’30” E along said West line for a distance of 592.87 feet to the SW corner of said NW¼ of the SE¼, said corner being 50.00 feet West and 20.00 feet North of the NW corner of Block 24, Payne and Wormley’s Addition to said Town of Kingsley; thence N 89°56’28” E along the South line of said NW¼ of the SE¼ for a distance of 658.90 feet (previously recorded as East, 659.05 feet) to the SW corner of North View Addition to said Town of Kingsley; then N 00°28’30” W along the West line of said North View Addition for 591.63 feet (previously recorded as N 0°28½’ W, 591.97 feet) to the NW corner of said Addition and also being on the South line of said cemetery tract; thence N 89°57’00” W along the South line of said cemetery tract to the point of beginning, containing a total of 8.95 acres, inclusive of 0.45 acre of existing public roadway easement. Said parcel may be subject to any and all other easements of record; EXCEPT

The North 315.75 feet of the West 460.09 feet (both measured at right angles) of a Parcel of Land (previously described in a Plat of Survey, Recorded as Document #2014-4300 in the Office of the Plymouth County Recorder), all in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 90 North, Range 43 West of the 5th P.M., Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa. Contains a total of 3.34 Acres, inclusive of a Public Roadway Easement of 0.24 Acres and is further subject to any and all other Easements, be they of Record or not.

For this Survey, the West line of the NW1/4 SE1/4 of said Section 19 is assumed to bear S 00°20’30” E.

The City Council of the City of Kingsley, Iowa, will hold a public hearing before itself A copy of the Petition to Rezone and attachments are on file for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, Kingsley, Iowa. The reason for the zoning change is restore the property to its previous designation as Agricultural.

Any person or organization desiring to be heard shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard at such hearing.

Dated this 7th day of April, 2023.

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk, Kingsley, Iowa

Kingsley Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF A PETITION TO REZONE THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY FROM R-1 TO C-1:

The East Ninety-five feet of the following description:

Part of the Southwest (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of Section Thirty (30), Township Ninety (90) North, Range Forty-three (43) West of the 5th P.M., Plymouth, County, Iowa, described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) Two hundred (200) feet distant, Southerly, at right angles from the center line of the Chicago and North Western Railway as said Railway is constructed and operated over and across the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼); thence Southerly on the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) Two hundred Eight and 71/100 (208.71) feet to the point of beginning of this description. Thence Easterly on a line parallel with the center line of said Railway Two Hundred Forty-one and 71/100 (241.71) feet, thence Southerly on a line parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) Ninety (90) Feet; thence Westerly on a line parallel with the center of said Railway Two Hundred Forty-one and 71/100 (241.71) Feet to the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼), thence Northerly on the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) Ninety (90) Feet to the Point of Beginning of this description.

AND

Beginning at a point on the West line of Said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) 200 Feet distant, Southerly, at right angles from the center line of the Chicago and North Western Railway as said railway is constructed and operated over and across the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼); thence easterly on a line parallel with and 200 feet distant, Southerly, at right angles from the center line of said Railway 241.71 feet; thence Southerly on a line parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) 208.71 Feet; thence West on a line parallel with the center line of said Railway 241.71 feet to West line of Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) 208.71 feet to place of beginning, containing 1.16 acres more or less.

The City Council of the City of Kingsley, Iowa, will hold a public hearing before itself at its meeting which commences at 7: 15 o’clock P.M. on April 17, 2023 in the Council Chambers, 222 Main Street, Kingsley, Iowa to consider approval of a Petition to Rezone the following described property from R-1 to C-1:

The East Ninety-five feet of the following description:

Part of the Southwest (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of Section Thirty (30), Township Ninety (90) North, Range Forty-three (43) West of the 5th P.M., Plymouth, County, Iowa, described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) Two hundred (200) feet distant, Southerly, at right angles from the center line of the Chicago and North Western Railway as said Railway is constructed and operated over and across the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼); thence Southerly on the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) Two hundred Eight and 71/100 (208.71) feet to the point of beginning of this description. Thence Easterly on a line parallel with the center line of said Railway Two Hundred Forty-one and 71/100 (241.71) feet, thence Southerly on a line parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) Ninety (90) Feet; thence Westerly on a line parallel with the center of said Railway Two Hundred Forty-one and 71/100 (241.71) Feet to the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼), thence Northerly on the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) Ninety (90) Feet to the Point of Beginning of this description.

AND

Beginning at a point on the West line of Said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) 200 Feet distant, Southerly, at right angles from the center line of the Chicago and North Western Railway as said railway is constructed and operated over and across the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼); thence easterly on a line parallel with and 200 feet distant, Southerly, at right angles from the center line of said Railway 241.71 feet; thence Southerly on a line parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) 208.71 Feet; thence West on a line parallel with the center line of said Railway 241.71 feet to West line of Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) 208.71 feet to place of beginning, containing 1.16 acres more or less.

A copy of the Petition to Rezone and attachments are on file for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, Kingsley, Iowa.

Any person or organization desiring to be heard shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard at such hearing.

Dated this 7th day of April, 2023.

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk, Kingsley, Iowa

Kingsley City Council

April 3, 2023

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on April 3, 2023. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Jasperson and Bohle.

The agenda was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the March 6th meeting were approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None

Maintenance Report: Stop sign on Burlington is replaced, fixing potholes, Sanitary Survey was completed with good results, sewer backup on Burlington, Main was filmed from 1st St. to 4th St. on Burlington with lots of tree roots either replace or have it lined. Dover St. and Brandon St. will be filmed. Repairs will be made on sewer main in 1st block of Burlington due to detection of semi-blockage.

List of bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

A-Ox, amb oxygen 55.23

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Amazon, Lib books 442.89

AT&T, police phone 237.90

Badger Meter, Beacon

hosting 48.93

Baker & Taylor, lib books/

videos 1,482.20

Beelner Service 195.00

Bohle Const., snow removal/tree dump 5,050.00

Bound Tree, amb supplies 671.48

Brian Book, phone reimb 80.00

Brian’s Machining, CAT 926m plow pin 383.54

Cengage, lib book 27.19

Demco, lib supplies 324.14

Eakes, office/comm bldg

supplies 475.73

Frank Dunn, cold mix 949.00

Frontier, phone 91.35

Foundation Analytical Lab,

testing 1,621.75

Garden Gate, lib subscription 41.00

GIS, life/disab ins 154.98

Grit, lib subscription 18.95

Hawkins, water chemicals 1,305.15

Hometown Pantry, grant

payment 25,000.00

IAMU, dues 792.00

Ipers, Ipers March 4,439.35

IRS, Fed/Fica March 6,840.58

Jim Harvey Insurance, liab/auto/prop ins 93,301.00

Julie Culler, reimb lib book 14.00

Keith Bohle, mileage 252.83

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 266.74

Kingsley Vol Amb, March runs 2,500.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KP Little League donation 4,000.00

KPTH, March advertising 2,460.00

Magnolia Journal, lib subscription 20.00

MidAmerican, utilities 3,493.78

PCC, amb billing 7/2022 361.07

Ply Co Museum, donation 200.00

Presto-X, pest control 126.56

Quill, supplies 81.17

Readers Digest, lib subscription reg & lg print 43.91

Rehab Systems, clean/root cut/televise sewer 4,753.30

Rick Bohle, expenses 100.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Sanitary Services, 1st qtr garbage as billed 22,568.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/insurance cost 230.60

Storey Kenworthy, blank checks 466.53

The Record, publications 487.62

Thompson, annual fee Comm Bldg locks 763.36

United Healthcare, health ins March 6,024.69

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 220.70

Wex, gas 1,452.95

Wiatel, phone/internet 729.40

Woodbury Co EMS, assist chgs 600.00

TOTAL 196,481.94

Fire Special Expenses:

WIT, CPR 144.00

Jacob Hagan, reimb lights/labels 534.42

Sandry Fire Supply, 1 coat/2 pants 2,109.00

Expenses by Fund: General, 46,596.61; Road Use, 12,519.72; Employee Benefits, 8,191.53; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 172.50; Lib Special, 49.58; Fire Dept. Special, 2,787.32; Amb. Special, 0.00; Fire Truck Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 11,239.06; Sewer, 10,480.04; Solid Waste, 7,627.35; Total: 99,663.71. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 59,077.36; Operating Grants, 1,938.24; General, 41,514.36; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 102,529.96.

Police Report: Advertising for a full-time police officer. The city will be listing locally as well as on governmentjobs.com. If we hire an uncertified officer they will have to attend the academy within twelve months from date of hire. Cameras will be installed at the City Maintenance/Police building. Two for outside and two inside the police station. They are $250.00 each with a cost of $29.95 each per month from Wiatel. Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner to approve the purchase, all voted aye, motion carried. The Council accepted the resignation of Officer Beller on motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Fire Report: No report.

Bids were opened for the 2014 Tahoe. Three bids were received. Ringwood Motors, $3275.00; Kourtnee Mammen, $5,000.00; Tim Mahrt, $2,555.00. Auction then took place: First bid, Tim Mahrt, $5,500.00; Second bid, Kourtnee Mammen, $5,600.00; Third bid, Tim Mahrt, $5,700.00. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to accept high bid by Tim Mahrt of $5,700.00, all voted aye, motion carried.

Two ordinances will be introduced at the May 3rd meeting concerning water/sewer repair specs and annexation for city services.

Dallas Thompson and Todd Roling requests for re-zoning will be on the April 17th (Resolution 2023-5) agenda because a public hearing needs to be published. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

April 17th agenda will also include hearing notice to vacate city property south of Todd Roling.

Jacob McCollum asked the Council about the property at 108 Main being an apartment on the top floor and a business in the basement. He will have to apply for a Special Exception and meet with the Board of Adjustment for a decision.

Open ditch on Burlington St. between 1st and 2nd Streets will be discussed at the April 17th meeting. Pricing on pipe will be presented. Proposal from Knife River for several patching projects at a cost of $55,118.88 was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Council will appoint a councilman at the May 1st meeting. Notice will be published.

Motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle to purchase eight tables and sixty-four chairs for the Community Building meeting room ($3,034.14), a new floor scrubber ($7,100.00) and mobile coat rack. All voted aye, motion carried.

Liquor License for the Kingsley Volunteers was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Liquor License for Scootch’s was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle and Keith Bohle attended the RAGBRAI meeting in Des Moines on April 1st. They will be attending the Tuesday Chamber meeting.

Building permits: United Bank, building addition; Joe & Sue Schwartz, deck.

Motion to adjourn by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 03/21/2023 – 03/21/2023

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 4750 – Jail project 8,108.00

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH030668 400.00

Bader Service and S 500409 Parts & Labor #501 666.51

Baker Group 500426 4750 – Jail project 35,000.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Bauer Built Inc 105888 Tire Repair #517 131.90

Beeson, John 21962 Kedron Township/Trustee 50.00

Bertrand***, Tina 500619 Des Moines ISAC Confer 273.14

Betsworth, Brooke D 194631 Transcript AG’s Office 5.00

Bomgaars Shop Supplies 20.15

Bound Tree Medical 99477 Paramedic Budget-Medic 27.24

Bremer**, Virgil H Meals 77.72

Brooke Supplies 105647 Household Supplies 3,550.00

Brown, Wade 99063 Liberty Township/Trustee 100.00

Butler***, Dennis D 38425 Mileage – ISAC 317.02

Cannon Moss Brygger 100159 0005 – TH structural 375.00

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 127.07

Centurylink Shop Telephone.. 228.07

Certified Testing 500526 4750 – Jail project 5,328.00

Chesterman CO Water 161.75

CHN Garbage Service 501043 Garbage 104.00

Cleveringa***, Kyle 105214 Boot reimburse 160.00

Cockburn, Ronald (T 99659) Kedron Township/Trustee 50.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial suppl 1,051.21

Conference Technolo 500769 1500 – Board room AV 69,329.87

Cooper***, Casey 500843 Clothing Allowance 192.56

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Ricoh copier monthly 57.38

Crittenton Center 84100 02/01/23 – 02/28/23 6,531.00

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance; Buildings 49.00

Dejong Law Firm PC 104680 MHMH030211 1,749.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,088.59

Eakes Office Solution 105329 910X – Custodial supplies 312.64

Ecolab Pest Elimina 104086 9101 – Cockroach treatment 222.61

Electronic Communication 104420 Service radio and related 380.00

Emergency Medical 76172 Paramedic Budget-Medic 1,654.22

Equipment Blades Inc. 105027 Blades #217 3,877.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 10.26

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Fuel..66.61

Force Science, Ltd. 501063 School Bukovich and Peterson 790.00

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,799.26

Goldberg Group Arch 500415 4750 – Jail project 29,232.87

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 MV & Tax Maintenance 176.35

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Animal Control-Maintenance 322.76

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 Install Equip, push bumper 6,963.58

Hausmann Construction 500656 4750/0005C-Jail proj 2,696,443.

Healy Welding 101752 Labor & Welding Supplies 580.00

Hensley***, Loan 98233 Law School Interviews 488.21

Hired Gun Enterprises 501034 Professional Services 1,000.00

IACCVSO 101959 Woodbury County – Spring School 60.00

Independent Technologies 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Innovational Water 105182 9102 – Hydronic manage 2,355.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 5,291.33

Interstate All Battery 133771 9103 – Batteries for fire alarm 356.10

Iowa Prison Ind Envelopes 1,674.32

ISAC Iowa State 213063 Danielle Brady-SEAT Training 150.00

ISSDA Civil School Smith 525.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts & Labor #401 2,470.09

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 449.10

Jennings, Patrick 98465 Professional Dues 2022 185.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 Acct #36102-79891/Repair 2,910.76

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Transcriprt of Interview 649.00

Johnson, Zachary 500464 Meal reimburse 28.46

Karpuk, Theodore 101589 GCPR056816 260.13

Kirsch***, Jayme 100908 Professional Bar Dues 185.00

Ladeas***, Athena 102664 Parking January – December 459.00

Lansink Repair & Ha 138400 Shop Tools 182.78

Lee, Adam 102520 Liberty Township/Trustee 125.00

Lowes Companies Inc 100074 9108 – Tyvek suits, masks 135.75

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 2,024.91

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,280.59

Menards 199721 Shop remodel/BL 1,051.82

Mercury Medical 500589 Medical Supplies 424.17

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 March Pre-employment 856.00

Microfilm Imaging 159791 Yearly maintenance/rental 4,374.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 1,630.70

Midwest Alarm Co In 102416 9103 – Troubleshoot 272.50

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 32.50

Midwest Wheel Parts #934 307.12

Mikes Repair 161687 Animal Control-Maintenance 616.00

Mills Pharmacy 334399 Paramedic Budget-Medic 850.00

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Parts & Labor #20 277.32

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 1,089.18

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 1,046.41

New Cooperative 104730 Gasoline, Diesel, Propane 77,357.89

Northern Tool and Equipment 500627 Acct #650001/1-year ad 39.99

Oconnell, William J 176633 KedronTownship/Trustee 79.00

Office Elements 100254 Office Supplies 156.43

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 1,096.55

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Parts #25 46.58

Parker, Barbara 99064 Liberty Township/Trustee 125.00

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 200.00

Physicians Claims 99161 Professional Services 180.00

Ray Allen MFG Co 209878 K9 Supplies 513.91

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Business Cards 366.00

Reyes-Ramirez***, Alma 501011 Professional License 185.00

Ricoh USA, Inc. Contract 973.76

Robinson, John 101642 9103 – Water discharge 30.00

Safe Restraints Inc 104546 Household Supplies 1,872.00

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Gas & Diesel 2,379.41

Scherle, Timothy A. 501068 JGJV026636 1,026.30

Security National Bank 208797 PRIA Winter Symposium 2,181.12

Sergeant Bluff Fire 216049 ME Transport 250.00

Sioux City Foundry 228200 Bolts #524 35.00

Sioux City Journal SPCV207223 In Rem Forfeiture 434.71

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,683.98

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) 9102 – Water/sewer FB2 8,556.00

Sioux Sales Co uniforms 2,075.96

Skaff***, Michelle 104333 ISAC Mileage 262.00

Spee Dee Delivery 8 Standard Shipments 96.88

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 0005 – Supplies for repair.. 319.05

Stop Stick Inc 224400 stop stick kits 4,770.00

Street Cop Training 500076 School Talbert 249.00

Summit Food Service 500010

Food 10,143.90

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,152.03

Travelers CL Remitt 105476 January 2023 Property 17,581.00

Uline Household Supplies 91.31

Ung***, Matthew A 103823 ISAC – Ung 538.02

United Healthcare 102482 April 2023 Coverage 625.00

USPCA Region 21 236748 Detector Trials Tadlock 100.00

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: verizon 6,669.07

Waite, Ryan 104912 Liberty Township/Turstee 50.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 88,186.54

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 484.40

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Electricity 81.65

Woodbury Cnty Treas 246000 Vallagrana Tax Redempt..4,281.00

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 114.00

————————————————-

Grand Total: 3,157,379.00

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 03/28/2023 – 03/28/2023

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile gas 69.70

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Safety supplies/BL-SB 422.75

Arnold Motor Supply Vehicle 48.44

Arthur Gallagher Risk 100804 Pat Gill Bond 200.00

Axon Enterprise Inc 105382 In person conference 599.00

Baker Group 104718 ARPA Fund Review 800.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 460.00

Bauer Built Inc 105888 Tire Repairs #505, #51 189.95

Bekins Fire & Safety 501039 Annual Fire Extinguish 1,629.49

Bob Barker Co 21770 bowls, chapstick 246.37

Bomgaars 27646 Shop Supplies – Moville 315.68

Brandon Deeds Const 105648 Final payment-10% retain 11,121.48

Brice***, Letitia A 84855 Mileage for ICEOO Brd Mtg 243.66

Brooke Supplies 105647 Household Supplies 1,468.00

Burke Engineering 36400 Entrance lock/BL shop 306.40

Calhoun Burns And Associates 1737 2022 Bridge Inspection 2,952.40

Canon Financial Serv 40698 HR Lanier Printer Char 141.82

Cardis Mfg Co 41396 9109 – Snow removal 3/9/23 477.00

Charm Tex Inc 101919 Household Supplies 245.90

CHN Garbage Service 501043 Garbage service-MR23/L 424.00

Cintas / Cintas Fir 501072 First aid kit refill 81.93

Clear View Window 50603 Window cleaning-Outside 180.00

Code Blue K9 LLC 501070 K9 Training 7,500.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Toilet Paper 927.76

Colonial Research 99887 Janitorial Supplies 242.49

Copple, Robert Gordon 501061 CONFERENCE BOARD MILEAGE 52.40

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #34 78.60

Correctionville Corner Hardware 100994 Parts 4.99

Country Tire And Services 104222 Tire Repair #322 300.50

Culligan Water Cond 98620 Acct #25387/Filter change 31.00

DataWorks Plus, LLC 501006 Armbands 896.00

Days Door Co 164644 Building – Anthon Shed 324.20

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,063.26

Dixon***, Peter A. 500648 Clothing Allowance 102.71

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Janitorial Supplies 128.18

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radios #20, #217, #935 1,549.33

Fedex 81003 Postage 10.26

Fisher, James CONFERENCE BOARD MILEAGE 52.40

Frontier Communications 291028 712-378-3670-070192-7 129.95

George, Jan J. CONFERENCE BOARD MILEAGE 15.72

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Usage 56.28

H204U Inc 893 bottled water.. 80.00

Hamann, Julie 500386 Mileage Library Board 30.00

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH031332 239.40

Hoffmann, Kathleen CONFERENCE BOARD MILEAGE 45.85

Home Depot Pro 105875 9108 – Safety goggles 141.26

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #306 55.98

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 5,741.54

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 Rifle training 1/3/23- 500.00

Iowa Prison Ind 160784 Clothing allowance-M Massey 142.96

Iowa State Association 100789 DH Dental Premiums 4,600.18

Istate Truck Center 103383 Oil, Anti-Freeze 428.07

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 2,579.90

JEO Consulting Group 98187 Proj#R220747.00/Final 835.00

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers 99918 Parts #934 66.70

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnstone Supply (Sioux Falls) 105825 9103 – Filters 163.35

Joy Jr, Don 105539 CONFERENCE BOARD MILEAGE 52.40

Kids Reference Company 98147 Books 337.50

Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 Suburban – Electrical 198.45

Kusler***, Benjamin 88353 Hungry Canyons Registrations 20.00

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 100.00

Lloyd, Adam 500790 CONFERENCE BOARD MILEAGE 52.40

Loffler Companies 500177 Loffler EMA 2023 732.78

Lyle’s Auto Salvage Parts 98.50

M & M Printing LLC 500613 Printing 380.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 2,276.20

Mammen, Ted CONFERENCE BOARD MILEAGE 91.70

Mapleton Hometown 99674 Fabric for flagging 299.40

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Welding Supplies 26.98

Meissner, Polly 500507 Mileage Library Board 20.63

Menards Shop Supplies 338.17

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 March Pre-employment 663.25

Mid American Energy 159813 Acct 75080-57013/Elect 3,651.09

Mid Country Machine 102695 Parts #526 3,139.99

Midamerica Books Books 476.95

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 T1-1806/DPNC alarm 67.50

Midwest Honda Suzuki 102021 Oil & filters-Kubota 233.57

Midwest Monitoring 102504 bracelet rental 1,800.00

Midwest Wheel Parts #935 55.22

Munger & Reinschmid 168612 2/1/23 – 2/28/23 General 884.43

Municipal Emergency 100088 Maintenance; Equipment 828.85

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #318 51,394.55

Nahra***, Mark 102470 Meals, Lodging & Mileage 909.42

Nelson, Carol 500604 Mileage Library Board 5.31

Nelson, Kevin Willi CONFERENCE BOARD MILEAGE 39.30

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 1,061.91

Northeast Nebr Public 100448 Homer tower utilities 250.00

O’Halloran International 101640 Parts & Labor #406 1,175.34

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 847.61

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 10,292.28

Pitney Bowes Bank 500888 3rd Postage Lease Pmt 453.24

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #935 777.06

Port Neal Welding 386 Cut letters for Southwood 850.00

Road Machinery & Supply 978 Batteries #205 222.42

Rodriguez, Lillyan CONFERENCE BOARD MILEAGE 13.10

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9101 – Pump sewage 1,650.00

Schram, Jeremy CONFERENCE BOARD MILEAGE 91.70

SEAT Treasurer 105658 SEAT Dues 2023 200.00

Security National Bank 208797 March 2023 CC Statement 16,039.84

Select Parts, Inc. Parts 112.15

Service Master Restore 209426 Janitorial Service 670.00

Shupe***, Douglas K 599 Clothing Allowance 109.95

Sioux City Treas (447) 213400 Comm Center 81,512.51

Sioux Sales Co Uniforms 1,275.70

Skaff***, Michelle 104333 Mileage – Executime Training 72.06

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Rear light & cooling 181.15

Splashlight, LLC 501065 Payment assistance 337.40

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Hand Tools 8.31

Standard Insurance 500112 February 2023 Insurance 36,927.09

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Equip 399.99

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts #506 426.27

Street Cop Training 500076 School Milton 249.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 20,742.83

Sunset Law Enforcement 103409 Ammo 7,202.60

Superior Vision 104058 April 2023 Vision Insurance 2,556.02

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts & Labor 879.33

Tyler Technologies 100663 Michelle – Tyler Connect 1,067.00

United Rentals (Sioux 103983) 0005 – Forklift rental 878.56

USCellular 500677 Election Phones & Hot Spots 254.13

USPCA Region 21 236748 Trials Groenhagen 100.00

Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345 Proj #6322, Eng Svc at 915.00

Vision Care Clinic 501071 Secondary Roads Liability 206.02

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 140,692.10

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #317 410.92

Western Iowa Tech 248200 CPR 169414, 425801, 80.00

Widman, Charles F 250139 Meeting Mileage 904.80

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Winter Equipment Co 101901 V-Picks 5,577.00

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 342.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 Sheriff’s Office Liability.. 55,358.00

Ziegler Inc Parts #513 370.36

————————————————-

Grand Total: 519,325.05

MARCH 28, 2023

THIRTEENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Taylor, Ung, and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the agenda for March 28, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 21, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $484,126.88. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Sneha Virippil for her years of services with Woodbury County.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,569

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING SNEHA VIRIPPIL FOR HER SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Sneha Virippil has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Siouxland District Health for 28 years from July 31, 1995 to April 11, 2023

WHEREAS, the service given by Sneha Virippil as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Sneha Virippil for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Sneha Virippil.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 28th day of March 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Ricky Carver, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-03-23, $23.33/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-6-23. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour.; the appointment of Imelda Aguilar, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-03-23, $23.33/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-6-23. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour.; and the appointment of Gabe Madsen, Deputy Sheriff, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-01-23, $30.86/hour. Appointment by County Sheriff. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Bradley Church, 2301 Villa Ave, Sioux City, parcel #894730201008.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,570

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Bradley Church, is the titleholder of property located at 2301 Villa Ave., Sioux City, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894730201008

HORNICK’S 3RD LOTS 12-13-14 BLOCK 50

WHEREAS, Bradley Church is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 28th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to award the bid for project #BRS-C097(147)ó60-97 to Dixon Construction. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution bid award and designation and authorization of County Engineer for electronic signature of contract and bond. Carried 5-0.

BID AWARD AND DESIGNATION AND AUTHORIZATION OF COUNTY ENGINEER FOR ELECTRONIC SIGNATURE OF CONTRACT AND BOND — RESOLUTION #13,571

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors has received bids for the project captioned herein, and,

WHEREAS, the board has considered the bids and concurs with the Iowa DOT and the County Engineerís recommendation to award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder, and:

WHEREAS, time is of the essence in locking in material prices in a rapidly changing cost environment currently being experienced by contractors and road agencies across the state, the Board is directing the County Engineer to electronically sign the contracts and bonds for the following project upon presentation of completed documents meeting contract requirements for the following project:

BRS-CO97(147)ó60-97

Bridge Replacement, County route D12/110th Street

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby awards the bid and directs the County Engineer is directed to electronically sign the contracts and bonds for the above captioned project upon presentation of final contract documents.

Passed and approved this 28th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for project #CP-2023. The bids are as follows:

Metal Culverts, Inc., Maryville, MO $86,441.14

TrueNorth Steel, Fargo, ND

$130,137.24

Motion by Radig second by Nelson to receive the bids. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Nelson to award the bid for project #CP=2023 to Metal Culverts, Inc. for $86,441.14. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Bittinger to approve a letter to Iowa Utilities Board regarding eminent domain. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for authorization of a Loan Agreement and the Issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $600,701 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #1). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,572

RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $600,701 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (ECP #1)

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by law, the Board of Supervisors has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $600,701 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #1), for the essential county purposes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of erecting, equipping, remodeling or reconstructing of the Courthouse including remodeling Room 210, software, hardware and other equipment; equipping the law enforcement center including software, hardware and other equipment; and erecting, equipping, remodeling or reconstructing the Siouxland District Health building, and has considered the extent of objections received from residents or property owners as to the proposed issuance of Notes; and following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board does hereby institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization and issuance in the manner required by law of not to exceed $600,701 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #1), for the foregoing essential county purposes.

Section 2. This Resolution shall serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 and shall be maintained on file as a public record of such intent. It is reasonably expected that the general fund moneys may be advanced from time to time for capital expenditures which are to be paid from the proceeds of the above Notes. The amounts so advanced shall be reimbursed from the proceeds of the Notes not later than eighteen months after the initial payment of the capital expenditures or eighteen months after the property is placed in service. Such advancements shall not exceed the amount authorized in this Resolution unless the same are for preliminary expenditures or unless another declaration of intention is adopted.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 28th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:42 p.m. for authorization of a Loan Agreement and the Issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $662,969 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #2). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,573

RESOLUTION PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $662,969 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (ECP #2)

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by law, the Board of Supervisors has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $662,969 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #2), for the essential county purposes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of the planning, acquisition, leasing, construction, reconstruction, extension, remodeling, improvement, repair, equipping, maintenance, and operation of works and facilities useful for the collection, treatment, and disposal of surface waters and streams including the 28th Street sewer project; and the construction, reconstruction, improvement, or repair of Elk Creek Road which is located along the corporate limits of a city and is partly within and partly without the limits and is in whole or part a secondary road and is also a capital project that assists in economic development which creates jobs and wealth, and has considered the extent of objections received from residents or property owners as to the proposed issuance of Notes; and following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board does hereby institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization and issuance in the manner required by law of not to exceed $662,969 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (ECP #2), for the foregoing essential county purposes.

Section 2. This Resolution shall serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 and shall be maintained on file as a public record of such intent. It is reasonably expected that the general fund moneys may be advanced from time to time for capital expenditures which are to be paid from the proceeds of the above Notes. The amounts so advanced shall be reimbursed from the proceeds of the Notes not later than eighteen months after the initial payment of the capital expenditures or eighteen months after the property is placed in service. Such advancements shall not exceed the amount authorized in this Resolution unless the same are for preliminary expenditures or unless another declaration of intention is adopted.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 28th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:44 p.m. for authorization of a Loan Agreement and the Issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $60,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #3). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,574

RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $60,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (GCP #3)

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by law, the Board of Supervisors has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $60,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #3), for the general county purposes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of the acquisition and equipping a vehicle for emergency services which is necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens, and has considered the extent of objections received from residents or property owners as to the proposed issuance of Notes; and no petition was filed calling for a referendum thereon. The following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board does hereby institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization and issuance in the manner required by law of not to exceed $60,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #3), for the foregoing general county purposes.

Section 2. This Resolution shall serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 and shall be maintained on file as a public record of such intent. It is reasonably expected that the general fund moneys may be advanced from time to time for capital expenditures which are to be paid from the proceeds of the above Notes. The amounts so advanced shall be reimbursed from the proceeds of the Notes not later than eighteen months after the initial payment of the capital expenditures or eighteen months after the property is placed in service. Such advancements shall not exceed the amount authorized in this Resolution unless the same are for preliminary expenditures or unless another declaration of intention is adopted.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 28th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:46 p.m. for authorization of a Loan Agreement and the Issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $276,330 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #4). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,575

RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $276,330 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (GCP #4)

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by law, the Board of Supervisors has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $276,330 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #4), for the general county purposes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of the acquisition and equipping of sheriffís vehicles which are necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens, and has considered the extent of objections received from residents or property owners as to the proposed issuance of Notes; and no petition was filed calling for a referendum thereon. The following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board does hereby institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization and issuance in the manner required by law of not to exceed $276,330 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #4), for the foregoing general county purposes.

Section 2. This Resolution shall serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 and shall be maintained on file as a public record of such intent. It is reasonably expected that the general fund moneys may be advanced from time to time for capital expenditures which are to be paid from the proceeds of the above Notes. The amounts so advanced shall be reimbursed from the proceeds of the Notes not later than eighteen months after the initial payment of the capital expenditures or eighteen months after the property is placed in service. Such advancements shall not exceed the amount authorized in this Resolution unless the same are for preliminary expenditures or unless another declaration of intention is adopted.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 28th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:48 p.m. for authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $300,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #5). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,576

RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $300,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES (GCP #5)

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by law, the Board of Supervisors has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $300,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #5), for the general county purposes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of the acquisition and equipping of the sheriffís department including body cameras and tasers which are necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens, and has considered the extent of objections received from residents or property owners as to the proposed issuance of Notes; and no petition was filed calling for a referendum thereon. The following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board does hereby institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization and issuance in the manner required by law of not to exceed $300,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes (GCP #5), for the foregoing general county purposes.

Section 2. This Resolution shall serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 and shall be maintained on file as a public record of such intent. It is reasonably expected that the general fund moneys may be advanced from time to time for capital expenditures which are to be paid from the proceeds of the above Notes. The amounts so advanced shall be reimbursed from the proceeds of the Notes not later than eighteen months after the initial payment of the capital expenditures or eighteen months after the property is placed in service. Such advancements shall not exceed the amount authorized in this Resolution unless the same are for preliminary expenditures or unless another declaration of intention is adopted.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 28th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:50 p.m. to levy General Basic property tax rate which exceed statutory maximum. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution authorizing the issuance of $1,900,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2023A, and levying a tax for the payment thereof. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,577

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $1,900,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES, SERIES 2023A, AND LEVYING A TAX FOR THE PAYMENT THEREOF

WHEREAS, Woodbury County, State of Iowa (“Issuer”), is a political subdivision, organized and existing under the Constitution and laws of the State of Iowa, and is not affected by any special legislation; and

WHEREAS, the Issuer is in need of funds to pay costs of (a) erecting, equipping, remodeling or reconstructing of the Courthouse including remodeling Room 210, software, hardware and other equipment; equipping the law enforcement center including software, hardware and other equipment; and erecting, equipping, remodeling or reconstructing the Siouxland District Health building; (b) the planning, acquisition, leasing, construction, reconstruction, extension, remodeling, improvement, repair, equipping, maintenance, and operation of works and facilities useful for the collection, treatment, and disposal of surface waters and streams including the 28th Street sewer project; and the construction, reconstruction, improvement, or repair of Elk Creek Road which is located along the corporate limits of a city and is partly within and partly without the limits and is in whole or part a secondary road and is also a capital project that assists in economic development which creates jobs and wealth; (c) the acquisition and equipping a vehicle for emergency services which is necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens; (d) the acquisition and equipping of sheriff’s vehicles which are necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens; and (e) the acquisition and equipping of the sheriff’s department including body cameras and tasers which are necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens (the “Project”), and it is deemed necessary and advisable that General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2023A, in the amount of $1,900,000 be issued; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors has taken such acts as are necessary to authorize issuance of the Notes.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. Authorization of the Issuance. General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2023A, in the amount of $1,900,000 shall be issued pursuant to the provisions of Iowa Code Sections 331.402, 331.442, 331.443 and 331.445 for the purposes covered by the hearing.

Section 2. Levy of Annual Tax. For the purpose of providing funds to pay the principal and interest as required under Chapter 76, there is levied for each future year the following direct annual tax upon all the taxable property in Woodbury County, State of Iowa, to wit:

AMOUNT ..FISCAL YEAR (JULY 1 TO JUNE 30)

YEAR OF COLLECTION

$444,250.08 2023/2024

$434,264.00 2024/2025

$420,698.00 2025/2026

$407,132.00 2026/2027

$393,566.00 2027/2028

Principal and interest coming due at any time when the proceeds of the tax on hand are insufficient to pay the amount due shall be promptly paid when due from current funds available for that purpose and reimbursement must be made.

Section 3. Amendment of Levy of Annual Tax. Based upon the terms of the future sale of the Notes to be issued, this Board will file an amendment to this Resolution “Amended Resolution”) with the County Auditor.

Section 4. Filing. A certified copy of this Resolution shall be filed with the County Auditor of County of Woodbury, State of Iowa, who shall, pursuant to Iowa Code Section 76.2, levy, assess and collect the tax in the same manner as other taxes and, when collected, these taxes shall be used only for the purpose of paying principal and interest on the Notes.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 28th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held on proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to reduce the Sheriff jail medical by $218,335. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to reduce the Sheriff motor vehicle purchases by $276,330. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to increase the General Basic, organized sheriff deputies, by $10,906. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to increase general supplemental, organized sheriff deputies, by $316. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to increase rural basic, organized sheriff deputies, by $4,275. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to approve the compensation committee recommendation. Carried 3-1; Radig opposed; Taylor abstained due to conflict of interest.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approval of FY 2023/2024 budget and certification of taxes. Carried 4-1; Radig opposed.

APPROVAL OF FY 2023/2024 BUDGET AND

CERTIFICATION OF TAXES

RESOLUTION #13,578

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has considered the proposed FY 2023/2024 county budget and certification of taxes, and

WHEREAS, a public hearing concerning the proposed county budget was held on March 28, 2023,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County that the county budget and certificate of taxes for FY 2023/2024 as set forth in the budget summary, is hereby adopted and that the Woodbury County Auditor is directed to file said budget and to establish accounting records in accordance with the attached schedules.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairperson and the County Auditor be and are hereby authorized to sign the approved FY 2023/2024 county budget.

Signed and dated this 28th day of March, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Bittinger to approve one-time funding of $108,894 for Certain Employees Under Collectively Bargained Contracts to receive one-time ARPA Funding and direct HR Director to engage in MOU Process. Carried 3-2; Radig, Ung opposed. Copy filed.

Supervisors Taylor/Nelson presented information regarding RAGBRAI. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Nelson to allocate $296,000 of remaining county ARPA funds towards the Little Sioux Park Campgrounds sewer project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Vicki Hulse, Moville, Jana Martens, Moville, and Doyle Turner, Moville expressed support and information regarding funding the sewer project.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Jana Martens, Moville, and Vicki Hulse, Moville, expressed concerns regarding the pipelines.

Doyle Turner, Moville, expressed concerns regarding Jeremy Taylor rescinding from voting on the compensation committee.

Kenny Schmitz, Building Services, shared information regarding the Climbing Hill EMS facility.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 4, 2023.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

