Probate — Glennys Hochwender

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GLENNYS JOANNE HOCHWENDER, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR020291

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Glennys Joanne Hochwender, Deceased, who died on or about March 21, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on March 30, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Glennys Joanne Hochwender, deceased, bearing date of October 12, 2006, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Dennis G. Hochwender was appointed Executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated March 30, 2023

Dennis G. Hochwender, Executor of Estate

452 Bismarck Street

Grand Junction, CO 81506

Patrick Phipps, ICIS#: AT0006243

Attorney for Executor

Phipps Law Office, PLC

240 Main Street

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication:

April 13, 2023

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 6, 2023

and Thursday, April 13, 2023