Anthon Council — April 10, 2023

Anthon City Council

April 10, 2023

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Lisa Petersen called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on April 10, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. Council members in attendance: Mona Kirchgatter, Paul Lansink, Barb Benson and John Kuhlmann. Absent: Tony McFarland. Also present: Karen Newman, Lori Handke, Donna Crilly, Ross Baldwin, Kevin Clausen, Tammy Reimer, Randy Dau, Kevin Carpenter, Jeff Collins and Mark Poese.

AGENDA: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: There were no questions from the guests of the council meeting.

POLICE REPORT – The Woodbury Sheriff’s Department did not attend the meeting.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink, to approve the consent agenda All ayes. Motion carried. a. minutes of March 13 & 20, 2023 meeting; b. financial reports as filed; c. allow bills/claims presented:

CLAIMS REPORT

ANTHON RETIREMENT HOME REFUND $ 1,650.56

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $180.51

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $140.82

CENTURY LINK PHONE $88.07

COCKBURN ENTERPRISES, INC HAUL GRAVEL $ 1,839.70

COLLINS, JEFF MILEAGE/MEALS – DMAAC CLASS $337.51

CORNBELT CONCRETE & CONSTRUCTION SIDEWALK – KATIE’S $ 1,000.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER PAINT – CITY SIGNS $102.22

MATTHEW CURTIN CONTRACT $470.83

DELTA DENTAL DENTAL $142.84

IRS FED/FICA TAX $1,852.47

IRS FED/FICA TAX $1,676.66

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA LODGING – WATER CLASS $84.02

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB INC. ANALYSIS $16.50

GILL HAULING INC LANDFILL FEES $65.00

OMG MIDWEST, INC ROAD GRAVEL $1,856.36

HAWKINS INC CHLORINE $572.13

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $211.50

IAMU DUES $ 3,080.00

IOWA INFORMATION MEDIA GROUP PUBLISHING $252.18

IPERS IPERS $ 2,369.19

IRBY SUPPLIES $373.80

LOFFLER COMPANIES – 131511 COPIER CONTRACT $218.28

LONG LINES PHONE LIBRARY $89.61

MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS SERVICE AGREEMENT $319.00

DEBBIE O’CONNELL SHELTER HOUSE CLEANING $82.50

OUR IOWA LIBRARY MATERIALS $39.98

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES $507.14

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $120.00

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $231.41

REHAB SYSTEM WW EMERGENCY JET VAC $985.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $4,788.71

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $2,000.81

SHEILA CRAIG APRON PRESENTATION $150.00

SIOUX CENTER PUBLIC LIBRARY JUVENILE NON-FICTION $120.00

SUANN STINES 2 DVD’S, 1 ADULT FICTION + $44.64

USA BLUE BOOK STETHOSCOPE $101.19

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IA INSURANCE $6,693.77

WESCO SUPPLIES $2,271.00

WIMECA C/O NIPCO ENERGY $32,438.12

Accounts Payable Total $69,864.03

Payroll Checks $12,593.71

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $82,457.74

DISBURSEMENT SUMMARY – General – $13506.82; Road Use Tax – $5999.69; Water Fund – $10431.83; Sewer Fund –$ 5879.93; Electric Fund – $46639.47.

RECEIPT SUMMARY – General – 15340.90; Road Use Tax – $3615.52; Employee Benefits – $145.69; Emergency Fund – $192.81; Local Option Tax – $8317.92; Debt Service – $1801.20; Water Fund – $16872.37; Sewer Fund – $9589.48; Electric Fund – $65245.67.

DISCUSS FINANCING OF PROPOSED ELECTRICAL PROJECT – The clerk was instructed to find out what Iowa Utilities Board recommends for cities to have on hand for reserves. The council would also like to hear from the engineer as to what the City’s rates might be to pay for the project with revenue bonds.

PUBLIC HEARING 2023/2024 BUDGET –Motion by Lansink second by Kuhlmann to open the public hearing. All ayes. Motion carried. There were no comments from the guests regarding the agenda. Motion by Kuhlmann second by Kirchgatter to close the public hearing. Motion by Motion by Lansink second by Kirchgatter to approve the Resolution approving the 2023/2024 Budget as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

ALLYSON DIRKSEN – LEGAL – Ms. Dirksen reported she would check on the status of the Don Jones house with the USDA.

BUILDING CODE – MARK POESE – Mr. Poese talked with the council about installing a fence and the need to be 5’ off the lot line. Following discussion it was determined that the Ordinance only requires a 2’ set back but he could apply for a variance to be closer/farther away from the property line.

WATER TOWER INSPECTION – the Council discussed the proposal from Magure Iron to inspect the inside of the tower by drone for $2000 and a bid from MidCo to send divers into the tower to inspect and clean for $3786. Motion by Kirchgatter second by Lansink to hire MidCo to inspect and clean the tower at their earliest convenience. All ayes. Motion carried.

WIMECA ANNUAL MEETING – The council will decide who is attending the WIMECA Annual Meeting by Thursday, April 13, 2023.

OPTIONAL INSURANCE DEDUCTIBLES & INSURANCE PREMIUM – Following discussion motion by Kuhlman, second by Lansink, to leave the deductible as is and approve the $69579 insurance premium for the 2023/2024 years. All ayes. Motion carried.

ANTHON EVENT CENTER – BOARD OF DIRECTORS – it was determined to let the present Event Center Board approve a new Board of Directors. The council felt that the new board could amend and update the by-laws for the event center following the election of officers.

CART FOR CHAIRS AT SHELTER HOUSE – Debbie O’Connell mentioned to the clerk that the chairs are scratching the tables when stacked after an event. The Maintenance Department will look at the chairs and see if there is a solution to prevent the scratching of the tables.

SILVERSMITH – GIS MAPPING – KEVIN CARPENTER – talked with the council about GIS mapping of the city’s utility lines and fire hydrants. He told the council they can schedule maintenance tasks as well as line locations. The council asked about pin pointing items closer that three to four feet. Mr. Carpenter will send a new proposal with the more precise marking/locating information.

SUBSURFACE SOLUTIONS – GIS MAPPING – the council looked over the brochure and encouraged Maintenance Supervisor Collins to try the 30-day free trial as he can use his phone for this system.

COUNCIL & STAFF COMMENTS – Council member Benson asked about two nuisance properties.

• Benson also told the council that Brad Welte is interested in selling a portion of ground to the city. It was determined he should name a price before the City decides to purchase as there are still lots available in Westgate Division.

• Mayor Petersen told the council the regulations have changed for meter sockets and she has ordered some to have on hand for new meter installations

• Ms. Petersen also reported the Woodbury County Supervisors are asking for the City’s support in restricting windmills to a two mile set back from City limits.

• Council member Lansink reported he has asked I & S Group for a quote to renovate the lift station.

• Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Collins talked with the council about bids he received from Knife River and Frank’s Asphalt to do street work this summer. He is waiting on BlackTop Service for another bid before determining how much street work will be done in 2023

• Mr. Collins also reported on the floats at the wastewater treatment plant need re-wiring so they work properly.

• City Clerk Anita Brandt reported she will be at IMFOA Conference next week April 19 thru 21, 2023

There being no further business the council adjourned upon motion by Lansink second by Kuhlmann. All ayes. Motion carried.

Mayor Lisa Petersen

ATTEST: City Clerk Anita Brandt, IACMC/MMC

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023