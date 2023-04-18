Bronson Council — April 11, 2023

Bronson City Council

April 11, 2023

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Pro Tem Dave West. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Jeff Keleher, and Jamie Amick. Attorney Ryan Beardshear was present.

At this time, the Public Hearing on 2023/2024 FY budget was open to the public.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. There were 12 directed patrols and 1 school related activity.

Visitors: John Kollars was present. Attorney Beardshear typed up the permit and John filled out the paperwork and paid the $10.00 earlier in the month.

JoAnn Williams was present. She wanted to request that rock be put on the alley by the duplex. She also wanted to discuss getting a digital sign that she would help donate to in memory of Doug Williams. The city has been wanting to go in on a digital message board with the school. Matter needs to be discussed with Mr. Shook.

Dusty from the bar dropped off a map of streets that he would like to close off for the 4X4 ride that the Bronson Volunteer Fire Dept. is putting on April 29th. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve to block off certain streets on that day.

Tanner Kollbaum was present. He had questions on a leak on his property. Council told him the leak was on his side. He will call Morningside Plumbing to get it fixed.

Reports:

Ambulance: There were 2 calls of service that went out since the last meeting.

Water/Sewer: Nick was present to give his report. The Iowa Rural Water Association and the National Rural Water Association engaged the law firm of Napoli Shkolnik to file a cost recovery action to provide water and wastewater systems the opportunity to recover any current or future expenses for testing, treatment and remediation of PFAS contamination. Nick asked the council if he could register onto the cost recovery rolls for the city. It does not cost the city anything to sign up. Council approved. There is a contract that needs to be signed. Attorney Bearshear will take contract back to the office and look it over and bring back to the next meeting. Nick reported that the drain field has been burned off. Nick presented a quote to cut and remove volunteer trees inside the outer perimeter fence at the lagoon pond. Grade the ruts in the steep slopes and mowing all area inside the outer perimeter lagoon pond fence. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the quote for $575.00. Nick was asked to turn on the water at the concession stand. Nick says he still needs to pump 19 more resident sewer tanks. He will Jackson Pumping and get started. O ring on the chlorine tank needs replaced. Council said to do it.

Maintenance: CJ was not present. Discussion on new sign. Councilman West and Councilman Amick will go out to the site and mark exactly how the poles should be put in for the new sign. Someone was interested in renting sign space below the new sign, but the council said there was not available space. Large erosion at the corner of W.2nd and Maple 4 way stop. Councilman West will talk to CJ about it. Gazebo and bridge need to be stained again. No new quotes were brought for stabilizing the shelter house footings. Tabled until next meeting. It was brought up that the town needs to purchase a walk behind weed eater. After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve to get one between $400-$600.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the March 14th regular meeting.

At this time, there was a motion from Councilman Keleher and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to close the public hearing.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

General

2936.86 15184.01

Ambulance

656.60 575.15

Garbage

2385.80 1558.22

Road Use Tax

1539.16 675.10

Local Option Sales Tax

4258.48 1583.33

ARPA

1.31 0.00

Water (operating)

5980.16 4923.03

Water (sinking fund)

3002.23 0.00

Sewer

2764.32 1925.00

Debt Service

1583.33 2153.33

MARCH TOTAL REVENUE

$25,108.25

MARCH DISBURSEMENTS

$28,577.17

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Since there were no written or oral objections to the proposed 2023/2024 fiscal year budget, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to pass and approve Resolution #8-2023 approving the upcoming budget.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR APRIL 2023 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1577.12

EMP ambulance supplies $69.26

Iowa Information Media

publications $261.36

Re-imburse Monica table from Sam’s Club $39.29

S&S tractor $344.01

Siouxland District Health bacteriological testing $14.00

Siouxland District Health bacteriological testing from Jan. $11.00

Wiatel phone bill $143.08

There was a motion from Councilman Keleher and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Micro Server for city hall: Moved server from furnace room to filing room since the file room has a lock on it. Mayor Garnand has 6 IPADS for Mayor and Council. Will hand out at next meeting.

2. Camera at burn pile: Councilman Amick said it is installed and working.

3. Memorial weekend garbage pick-up: Due to Memorial Day holiday, garbage will be picked up Tuesday May 30th instead of Monday May 29th.

4. Spring Clean up days will be April 20th thru April 24th.

5. Councilman Merchant has quote for LED lights for city hall: he presented a quote for doing 3 sides at $6600.00. Council approved to pay up to $7000.00 at the last meeting. Council would like to get another quote.

6. Letter regarding CO2 hazardous pipeline: Council and Attorney read through the letter and the council decided not to do any more action on the letter.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: CJ needs to mow inside the fence at the ballfield.

Anything from Councilman Keleher: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Ryan Beardshear: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Keleher and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:30 PM.

SIGNED BY: ___________

Dave West, Mayor Pro Tem

SEAL: _______________

ATTESTED BY: ________

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023