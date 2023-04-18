Correctionville Council — April 10, 2023

Correctionville City Council

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting – April 10, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on April 10, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Mammen, Ciara Alioth, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the Minutes of the March 13, 2023 regular meeting, March 13, 2023 and March 16, 2023 special meetings. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Cheyenne Pedroza, 317 Hackberry spoke regarding the chicken permits and clarification on the number allowed. She also addressed concern over younger people riding ATVs/UTVs in her neighborhood.

NEW BUSINESS:

Sheriff’s report. None.

Maintenance report. Pat Langschwager updated council on projects that have been happening. Fixing the tennis court fence, cleaning playground and adding pea gravel. Langschwager also updated council on cleanup done at the cemetery and Copeland Park. The cleaning of the pool is coming soon and flushing of mains will be May 3rd so the pool can get filled. The ash borer chemical to treat trees on city property was delivered and was shown how to mix it and use it. Council member Mammen asked to have the sand replaced with pea gravel for the diggers at the city park.

Fire and rescue report: Chief Jeff Wortman reported 13 calls of service for the ambulance and 2 calls for the fire department in March. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2023-14 approving Justin

Beeson to the Correctionville Fire & Rescue. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Motion by Mammen, 2nd by Beazley to send a letter of approval from the city to the Correctionville Emergency Responders for their application for a 5 day temporary beer and wine license for upcoming poker run and street dance. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 7:16 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $1,100,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes to evidence the obligation of the City thereunder. With no written or oral comments, motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close the public hearing at 7:16 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to adopt Resolution 2023-15 instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $1,100,000 general obligation capital loan notes. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to close meeting at 7:18 p.m. and go into public hearing to hear comments both for and against approving plans, specifications, form of contract and engineer’s estimate of cost for Correctionville Commercial Development. With no written or oral comments, motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close the public hearing at 7:19 p.m.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to adopt Resolution 2023-16 approving plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the Correctionville Commercial Development. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-17 making award of construction contract to SuBSurfco, LLC. in the amount of $1,012,385.05 for the Correctionville Commercial Development. Roll call. Passed 5/0

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to approve purchase and installation of drainage pipe in the ditch along 803 4th Street. Table setting of public hearing to sell the property at this time. Passed 5/0.

Jim Cunningham, 505 9th Street discussed his opinion on the pet license policy.

Rachel Wassenaar, 403 3rd Street sent a letter regarding a stump outside of her home on city property and the wanting of it to be removed. Council does not wish to remove the stump but would allow her to have it removed is she incurs the cost.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to allow Attorney Thompson to complete the quit claim deed for Rob Hullinger, 511 8th Street property.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Mammen to adopt Resolution 2023-20 setting public hearing to consider the sale of the property described as follows: Lot 10 in Block 10 in Gendreau’s Second Addition to East Correctionville; and the West One Hundred Thirty-two Feet (W 132’) of Tax Lot Forty-two (42) in the Subdivision of Lot Two (2) in Section Six (6), Township Eighty-eight (88), Range Forty-two (42), in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa. This is known as 200 Juniper Street. There will be a minimum bid being set at $25,000 and the top three bidders have the option to increase their bid at that time, to be held June 12, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Mammen, 2nd by Petty to move forward with demolition of 212 Ironwood Street at the cost of $5000. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Mammen, 2nd by Petty, to allow for city to pay closing costs for 517 Driftwood Street purchase which will be taken out of the $15,000 purchase price. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Mammen, 2nd by Petty to approve business grant to CEDCORP Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to allow mayor to work on a pocket part at 507 Driftwood Street at her expense. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Mammen to approve purchase of trees or shrubs for 312 Driftwood Street. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley 2nd by Petty to approve urban chicken permits for Jessica Cooper at 309 Elm Street and Megan Bolles at 303 Fir Street. Passed 5/0.

Volkert introduced the first reading of Ordinance 738-2023 an ordinance amending Chapter 165, Zoning Regulations and adopting the new zoning map. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the first reading. Passed 5/0.

Petty introduced the first reading of Ordinance 739-2023 an ordinance amending Chapter 92.02 Water Rates, setting the basic service charge to $8.95 per month and setting the rate per usage charge to $3.93 per 1,000 gallons of water usage. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to approve the first reading. Passed 5/0.

Beazley introduced the first reading of Ordinance 740-2023 an ordinance amending Chapter 99.07 Sewer User Charge, setting the fee for sewer to $4.76 for each 1,000 gallons of water usage. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the first reading. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 8:29 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the proposed budget for FY 2023/24. With no written or oral comments, motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to close the public hearing at 8:30 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2023-18 approving the FY Budget for 2023/24 as it was presented and published as required by law. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve Resolution 2023-19 setting time, date and place for public hearing to approve FY 2022/23 Budget Amendment to be held May 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll call. Passed 5/0

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to have attorney Thompson move forward with contacting bond council for development of an Urban Revitalization Plan. Passed 5/0.

Mammen introduced the first reading of Ordinance 741-2023 an ordinance amending the code of ordinances by adding Chapter 161 Abandoned/Vacant Buildings. Motion by Mammen, 2nd by Beazley to approve the first reading. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to go into closed session according to IA Code 21.5(j) at 8:52 p.m. Passed 5/0. Amanda Curtin, city employee was in attendance. Motion by Alioth, 2nd by Petty to resume regular session at 9:28 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve purchase of property. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Building permits approved for April

Marlis Gray, 1102 Megans Way, building permit for a new home.

Jeff & Rhonda Moss, 601 13th Street, building permit for a new home.

Rachel Raak Law, 1407 Megans Way, building permit for a garden shed.

Council member Volkert inquired about LOST revenue. Attorney Thompson discussed bid bond process.

Clerk Putzier reported on the need to establish dog park rules. She will move forward with getting garage door trim fixed at the community building. Putzier will also be attending IMFOA conference next week.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

March March

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$27,830.41 $27,218.98

Road Use Tax

$10,257.13 $5,081.62

Employee Benefits

$3,030.71

Emergency

$240.58

Lost

$11,365.75

Welsch

$73,049.20

Copeland Fund

$8.63

Fire Dept Fund

$270.00

Cemetery Maint.

$699.45

Debt Service

$5,930.69

Nelle Belle Development

$27,745.82

Water Fund

$18,511.14 $9,487.35

Sewer Fund

$12,515.70 $14,513.13

Totals

$96,860.20 $150,896.09

Vendor Amount

FNB Postage $11.45

Ipers Ipers March 2023 $2,129.24

Department Of Treasury Federal $3,051.91

Iowa Dept. Of Revenue State Withholding Q1 2023 $1,240.14

Iowa Dept. Of Revenue March Sales Tax 2023 $120.15

Iowa Dept. Of Revenue March Wet Tax 2023 $442.32

USPS Postage $63.00

Engleson Abstract Co Inc Abstract Dixon $650.00

USPS Postage $187.68

United Healthcare Insurance $7,001.48

MidAmerican Electric $2,840.62

Woodbury County Treasurer Tax 507 Driftwood St $98.00

FNB Reinvest Cd Water.. $40,000.00

Ahlers & Cooney P.C. Legal Fees Commercial URP $415.50

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.76

Badger Meter Inc. Beacon Meter Hosting $83.80

Builders Sharpening & Service Supplies $481.39

Cardis Mfg Co. Supplies $210.00

Colonial Research Supplies $289.80

Corner Hardware Repairs $22.17

Correctionville Building Center Repairs $28.47

Feld Fire Supplies $533.70

Foundation Analytical Water Testing $36.25

Gordon Flesch Company Maintenance Agreement $63.10

IMFOA IMFOA Conference Putzier $125.00

Jacobs Electric Repairs $2,520.67

Johnson Propane Propane $3,107.30

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $170.21

Longlines Phone $530.13

McKesson Medical Supplies $396.87

Midwest Alarm Company Repairs $325.00

NetSys Repairs $57.00

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $1,544.03

Office Elements Supplies $58.75

PCC Ambulance Billing $1,445.38

Robertson Implement Co. Mower $7,390.01

Sanitary Services Garbage Q1 2023 $13,787.90

Sioux Valley Automotive Repairs $43.38

Iowa Information Media Group Publishing $587.70

Visa Supplies $738.70

$92,917.96

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023