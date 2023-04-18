Cushing City Council — April 4, 2023

Cushing City Council Minutes

April 4, 2023

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:35 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler

Absent: Jesse VanHouten, Alex Rabbass

Also present: Sgt Rose, Earl Ellsworth

Motion by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) March 7,2023 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 3/0.

Claims

BVC EMS Training EMT Training 170.00

EGR Insurance 2023 Insurance Fees 32201.00

Emergency Medical Equipment Ambulance Supplies 74.67

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 16.50

IA Assoc. of Municipal Utilities 2023 Dues 619.00

Joy Auto Supply Fire Truck Parts 10.25

MCI Telephone 32.26

MidAmerican Electricity 1055.65

NW REC Standpipe Electricity 128.94

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 57.41

The Record Publishing 329.40

Woodbury Co. EMS Paramedic Assist 300.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 7434.14

Library 1100.00

Road Use 1083.47

Water Fund 3164.43

Sewer Fund 3675.00

Solid Waste Fund 1771.73

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 18228.77

Sheriff’s Report. Report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Clerk asked council about repairing walls in city hall, painting, new curtains, and rugs. Council gave the go ahead to Ellsworth and Huisinga to do the repairs/updates.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Joy to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 3/0.

Old Business

• Cemetery Purchase. Councilman Wittrock measured and place posts for ISG to survey. Once that is complete, the purchase procedure will begin. Tyler also asked Ellsworth to move forward with leveling and planting grass on dirt areas.

General Business

• Insurance Update. Clerk Huisinga shared the concerns EGR had with valuations being too low on property. Council asked Huisinga to contact EGR to see about getting new figures for next meeting.

• Legal. Motion made by Joy to hire Crary Huff Law Firm to clean up some properties around town. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 3/0. Clerk is to send information on which properties and what nuisances.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler to adjourn at 7:55 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr. _________

Attested by: ______________

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023