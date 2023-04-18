Kingsley Notice to Fill Council Seat

 Skip to content

LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to Fill City Council Seat

TO THE PUBLIC:
The City Council of the City of Kingsley intends to fill the vacancy city council seat by appointment at the May 1, 2023 council meeting. The position will be up for general election in November 2024. The electors of the City have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election.

By: /s/ Rick Bohle
Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann
Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Published in The Record
Thursday, April 20, 2023

