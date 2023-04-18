| logout
Kingsley Notice to Fill Council Seat
City of Kingsley
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to Fill City Council Seat
TO THE PUBLIC:
The City Council of the City of Kingsley intends to fill the vacancy city council seat by appointment at the May 1, 2023 council meeting. The position will be up for general election in November 2024. The electors of the City have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election.
City of Kingsley
By: /s/ Rick Bohle
Rick Bohle, Mayor
City of Kingsley
Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann
Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 20, 2023