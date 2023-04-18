Kingsley Notice to Fill Council Seat

City of Kingsley

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice to Fill City Council Seat

TO THE PUBLIC:

The City Council of the City of Kingsley intends to fill the vacancy city council seat by appointment at the May 1, 2023 council meeting. The position will be up for general election in November 2024. The electors of the City have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

City of Kingsley

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023