Kingsley-Pierson School Board — April 11, 2023

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

April 11, 2023 — CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Collins at 6:35 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Bubke, Haggin, and Plendl. Absent: Herbold

3. AGENDA

The facilities project update was moved to the first item of discussion due to a guest speaker. Motion was brought by Bubke, seconded by Haggin to approve the amended agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. NEW BUSINESS

Facility Projects:

1. Pierson Boiler. Greg Bell, Dunwell LLC provided information regarding the Pierson Boiler. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve $74,242.00 to Rasmussen Mechanical Servies for a new Boiler system at the Pierson middle school. All voted aye, motion carried.

2. Resurfacing of floors. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve payment of $22,000 to Roy W. Endrolot to epoxy floors in the Kingsley building including the art room, nurse room, weight room office and the softball concession stand. All voted aye, motion carried.

3. FS Repair will provide metal sheeting for the roof areas in the cost of $4,000.

4. Thrasher Foundation Repair will be working on the baseball stadium for cement repair.

5. Football/Baseball concession stand. Discussion to update the building.

6. Cardis Fence Co. will be working with Mr. Bailey for an update to the Softball batting cage.

7. FFA Greenhouse. There was discussion regarding completing the greenhouse project.

8. Kingsley building roof. Discuss completing the roof, so the entire roof would be redone.

9. Shop building. Discussion for future improvements.

5. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the March minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Invoice details were emailed to the Board members before the meeting. Motion was brought by Plendl, seconded by Haggin, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $74,116.91 from the General fund, $38,582.48 from schoolhouse, $9,633.17 from the Kingsley activity and $44,023.62 from the lunch fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. FINANCIAL REPORT

Discussed the revenue and expenses for March. FY22 Audit continues being finalized by Nolte, Corman & Johnson. MidStates Bank remains consistent with the checking account’s interest rate at 3.85%. The Board discussed the PPEL levy rate from $.67 to $1.34 and move forward with a resolution for the November election. Teacher contracts were delivered last week for electronic signatures. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Haggin to approve the financial report. All in favor, motion carried.

8. COMMUNICATIONS

Mr. Wiese

Elementary & High School update:

ISASP’s Update. Elementary Completed and High School will complete April 19 & 20.

FAST testing will be completed for the Spring Session. Kindergarten Round-Up was held Friday, March 31. 32 students attended plus parents. Pre-School Visitation Day on Friday, May 12 from 8:30-10:00 am. Spring Sports Seasons in progress. EL National Library Week April 24-28. There will be a lot of elementary field trips to the next 6 weeks. FFA Trip to Ames April 16-18 and Mr. Wiese plans to attend. FFA Awards Night on 5/2/23. Concert/Graduation/Senior Night Updates: May 8th = EL Spring Concert & KGT Grad @6:00 pm. HS Spring Concert @7:30 pm. May 16 = Senior Award’s Night. May 17 = Senior’s last day and graduation practice in the morning. May 21 = KP Graduation Ceremony. 4th & 8th Grade Orientation Day on Tuesday, May 23 in the afternoon. NHS Trip on May 3rd & 4th.

Mr. Brand

Conferences were in the middle of March. We had a skills day including crocheting, 3D printing, vinyl printing, dancing and yoga. The 7th and 8th grade students enjoyed the KPDC trip last week. There were fun activities for the kids that didn’t go to DC and the others. Yesterday, we had a flex day for teachers. We begin ISASP testing next week. On April 26th, our 6th grade students have the Egyptian Fair in Pierson. FAST Spring testing will start the beginning of May. The 5th grade, 7th and 8th grade student will attend the Living History Farms and the Capital May 17th and May 24th. The 6th grade will have a Survival Trip, May 24th at Hillview Park. Our Middle School Concert, 7th/8th Awards Night, and 8th Grade Graduation is May 15th. Driver’s Education classes are just finishing up and started the driving portion. Erica Christiansen will coach MS Girls Basketball and Ross Johnson will coach the MS Boys next year. The first track meet is in Lawton-Bronson and the home Track Meet is on Tuesday, April 18th. I am preparing for Fall sports next year. The Football numbers will be higher and have ordered new helmets and reconditioned helmets. There will be a Koated Kernels fundraiser for the middle school athletic department coming soon.

Mr. Bailey

Mr. Bailey discussed the upcoming scholarships for the senior class and continue to receive additional scholarships. It’s a busy time of the year for both KP and RV. There are many positions open at both schools. Teachers may apply through Teach Iowa. Mr. Wiese and Mr. Bailey will be interviewing for these positions. Graduation is May 21st. Mr. Bubke and Mr. Collins will be assisting with the graduation ceremony. The students enjoyed Prom and everyone had a good time. The next board meeting will be Wednesday, May 10th

9. OLD BUSINESS

10. NEW BUSINESS

2023-2024 Budget – Public Hearing:

President Collins opened the meeting for public comment at 7:28 p.m. There was no written or verbal comments received on the 2023/2024 budget. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to close the meeting for public comment. All in favor, motion carried.

2023/2024 Budget Adoption:

Motion by Plendl, seconded by Bubke to adopt the 2023/2024 budget with a levy rate of 10.85775 . All in favor, motion carried.

Resignation(s):

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignation of Don Hirschman as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Plendl, seconded by Bubke to approve the resignation of Dean Harpenau as Head XC Coach. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Haggin, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignation of Erica Christensen as JH Volleyball Coach. All in favor, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked each one for their service, time and effort to the district.

Contract Recommendation:

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve Anna Mae Lee as the HS English teacher pending Iowa teacher certification. All in favor, motion carried.

Coaching/Sponsor Contract Listing:

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Plendl to approve the list of Coaches/Sponsors for the 2023-2024 school year based on Mr. Bailey’s spreadsheet. The track, golf, baseball and softball contracts will be approved after the season is complete. All in favor, motion carried.

Non-Certified Contracts:

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the non-certified contracts with a 1% base wage increase and a step increase of 2% for each position. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to increase the Nurse’s wage by $2.00 and freeze her at the current step. In addition, increase wages for the following positions: Bus activity driving $15, Bus maintenance $13, Summer student help $10, Unpacking/inventory $13 and seasonal mowing $13. All in favor, motion carried.

Fundraiser Request:

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plend to approve the FFA fundraiser to sell plants. All in favor, motion carried.

11. ADJOURNMENT

Motion was brought by Plendl, seconded by Bubke to adjourn the meeting at 7:56 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Jason Collins, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson Community School — Newspaper Report

Ace Sign Displays Signs 13,324.50

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 87.00

American Farm Bureau Federation Supplies 216.52

Andrews, Eron Reimbursement 10.00

Archer, Brian Services 3,125.00

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 6,355.20

Bobolz, Jill Reimbursement 28.08

Bottjen Implement Supplies 10,879.00

BP Business Solutions Credit Card Payment 43.04

Bryan Rock Products Inc. Gravel/Rock 1,754.39

Buena Vista University Registration 300.00

Carlson, Mckenna Reimbursement 22.45

Cash-Wa Distributing Supplies 496.25

Central Lyon Community School Entry Fee 50.00

Christensen, Chris Reimbursement 12.72

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 411.13

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer.. 186.00

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 136.76

Classic Sportswear Banner 619.54

Conrad, Jennifer Reimbursement 66.16

Control System Specialists Heat-Vent Repairs/Service 848.91

Culligan Of Pierson Softener Salt 167.75

Devlin, Roxann Reimbursement 33.21

Dollar General Corporation Supplies 329.90

Dunne, Marinda Reimbursement 12.20

Eakes Supply Supplies 1,172.64

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 330.02

Gateway Hotel Lodging 1,290.42

Goodwill Of Great Plains Tuition 237.71

Halse, Briana Services 10.00

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 3,491.15

Hobart Sales & Service Repairs/Service 379.72

Home Depot Pro Supplies 480.60

Hometown Pantry Supplies 86.85

Iowa Association School Boards Dues/Fees 115.00

Iowa Basketball Coaches Assoc. Dues/Registrations 130.00

IA Dept Of Human Services Medicaid Reimbursement 3,222.28

Iowa High School Music Assoc. Entry Fees 54.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 54.47

Iowa High School Music Association Fees 70.00

Iowa Information Publishers And Printers Publications-Minutes 462.72

Johnson Oil Company Propane 6,960.00

Jostens, Inc. Supplies 8.23

Justice Fire & Safety Inc. Fire Inspection 410.00

Kooima, Jordyn Reimbursement 17.55

Krispy Kreme Jr. Class Fundraising 5,940.00

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 1,402.31

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 43,147.65

Maple Valley Anthon Oto Entry Fees 175.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr Supplies 208.87

Mccormick-Guntren Music Corp. Supplies 9,049.29

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 146.17

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 12,669.74

Mid-Step Services Services 6,930.00

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine Jazz Band 602.00

Mount Marty University Fees.. 300.00

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 90.18

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 119.30

OABCIG Community School Entry Fee 435.00

Peschau, Jonathon Snow Removal 1,155.00

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 36.00

Rasmussen Mechanical Services Services 631.00

Rentokil North America, Inc. Pest Control 129.93

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 1,362.00

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 6,105.40

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 703.00

School Bus Sales Repair Parts/Service 303.01

School Specialty LLC Instr. Supplies 1,219.46

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,553.66

Stagedrop LLC Supplies 401.87

Stanwick, Maggie Reimbursement 18.15

Staples Advantage Supplies 799.30

Sunnybrook Flowers, Supplies 46.00

Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc. School Bus 418.32

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 437.08

University Of South Dakota Track Entry Fee 300.00

University Of South Dakota Jazz Band Entry Fee 175.00

Van Meter Supplies 160.70

Verizon Wireless Services 80.02

Walsworth Services 3,491.26

Wells Fargo Financial Leasing Inc. Copier Lease 625.48

Wexbank Vehicle Gas Expense 246.64

Wiatel Phone service 527.02

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 99.00

Woodbury Central Comm. School Open Enrollment 3,219.30

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023