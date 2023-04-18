Lawton-Bronson School Board — March 13, 2023

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 113 W 1st Street Bronson, Iowa

Monday, March 13, 2023 — 7:00 p.m.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00pm

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Garnand, Mesz, White present. Reinke and Sappingfield absent.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Garnand moved to approve the agenda. White seconded. All in favor.

G. Audit Presentation

Ryan Willey with King, Reinsch, Prosser & Co. presented the Audit from FY2022.

H. Public Hearing for 2023-2024 School Calendar

Jessen presented proposed school calendar

I. Communications

1. Board Member Update

J. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal’s report

Jacob Sheets, the district’s Technology Director gave a presentation on Vulnerability Assessment and School Safety Improvement Funding.

2. Secondary Principal’s report

Mr. Carlson and state participates for Archery were in attendance. Mr. Carlson shared all the accomplishments of the student athletes.

Ms. Koehler and student, Miley Vermilyea, for FFA District Office was in attendance. Ms. Koehler explained the process of Miley being selected as the reporter for the Northwest Iowa District Officer Team.

16 speech pieces received a 1 rating at district and will advance to state small group speech.

Mr. Carlson is trying to line up for the National Guard to come out with their nerf archery set for Friday Fun day.

Parent Teacher Conferences are March 21 & 23.

Prom is April 22.

Iowa Assessments will be conducted April 24-28.

3. Monthly financial report

Miller presented monthly financial statements

4. Board bill auditor report

K. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Garnand moved to approve the consent agenda. White seconded. All in favor.

L. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of secondary para professional

White moved to approve hiring Ashley Neal as a secondary para professional. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve hiring an additional assistant varsity track coach

Garnand moved to approve hiring Chad Moseman as an additional assistant varsity track coach. White seconded. All in favor.

M. New Business

1. Approve 2023-2024 school calendar

White moved to approve the 2023-2024 school calendar. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve Special Education Service Delivery Plan

White moved to approve the Special Education Service Delivery Plan. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

3. First Reading to amend board policy regarding the 400-407 Series: Employees

4. Approve bid for student desks

White moved to approve the bid from Office Elements for student desk at a cost not to exceed $60,000. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

N. Discussion Item

1. Discuss the proposed Re-Districting Map of the District

Garnand moved to adjourn. White seconded. All in favor.

O. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 9:03pm

Dennis Reinke, Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

