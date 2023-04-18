Moville City Council — April 5, 2023

Moville City Council

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Mayor Jim Fisher calls the meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Bret Hayworth, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Paul Malm connects via phone. Robinson motions to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Hayworth motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to approve the General Ledger Entries, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the permit application for a new accessory shed from Brian Schultz of 260 Terrtam. Conolly motions to approve this permit, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Resident Calvin Mellies spoke during Open Forum. He asks the City to consider reimbursing him more for damages caused to his basement at his residence at 625 Main Street during a recent sewer backup. The council thanked Mr. Mellies for bringing the information and let him know it will be discussed later during the agenda item. Guests include Chad Thompson, Joe Barnes, Kamra Wilson, Jerry Sailer, and Calvin Mellies.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Police Chief Joe Barnes gave a Police Department update. He introduced guest Kamra Wilson who is doing a ride-along to learn more about the department. Council discusses the sewer backup damage claim from Calvin Mellies regarding 625 Main. After policy clarification from the insurance carrier, Parks motions to reimburse Mellies $3305 towards damage repair, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council discusses different options for acknowledging Mike Weaver’s 25 years of employment. No action taken at this time, will add to future agenda. Council reviews the maximum Property Tax Dollars to certify for levy. At around 5:50 pm, Robinson motions to open the Public Hearing, seconded by Malm. Ayes carries. Discussion follows. At around 5:57 pm, Robinson motions to close the public hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2023-9 Approving Max Property Tax Dollars Levy. Hayworth motions to approve Resolution 2023-9, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the FY 2023-24 Budget. Hayworth motions to set the FY 2023-24 Budget Approval and Adoption Public Hearing to a special meeting April 24th, at 5:30 pm, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews available parking options and concerns near Main Street and South 2nd. No action at this time. Hayworth gave the council a Parks Committee update. The parks committee met in February and discussed possible park improvements and enhancements. They considered ideas to teach and encourage the community to use the pickleball portion of the Main Street Sports court and the Skate Park section of Memorial Park. They were interested in bringing demonstrations in for pickleball and skateboarding. They considered options for a hydration station or shade station along the walking trail. Council was agreeable to these options and encouraged the Parks Committee to move forward with funds budgeted for these improvements.

Council considered a motion to enter closed session to discuss a real estate purchase pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.S.1(j) and Iowa Code Section 21.5(C) to discuss matters presently in litigation. At around 6:29 pm Hayworth motions to enter closed session, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. At around 6:38 pm Hayworth motions to leave closed session, seconded by Parks. Hayworth motions instruct Attorney Thompson to move forward with the action discussed in closed session, seconded by Conolly. Robinson requests roll call vote. Roll call: Conolly – Aye, Hayworth – Aye, Parks – Aye, Malm – Aye, Robinson – Abstain; Ayes, motion carries.

Council discusses Spring Cleanup 2023 and the option of bringing in dumpsters to the street in front of City Hall for residents to use to dispose of unwanted items. Hayworth motions to bring in dumpsters and have Spring Cleanup 2023 to Monday through Friday the week of April 17th through April 21st, 2023, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2023-13 setting Open Burning to April 15th through April 30th, 2023. Parks motions to approve this Resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. This will be allowed barring any County-wide burn bans or weather unsuited for burning. Clerk Peterson presented tentative changes to the proposed Inspector employment contract. Council agreed to the changes and Peterson will proceed with the hiring process. Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn at around 6:54 pm and Hayworth seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023